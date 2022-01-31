Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare 800% Chance bei neuer Medien-Aktie! Zahlreiche Analysten überschlagen sich mit hohen Kurszielen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Frankfurt
31.01.22
08:08 Uhr
17,180 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2022 | 08:05
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release no. 7/2022
January 31, 222

During January, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of January 31, 2022, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 54,833,888 following an issue of 208,731 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to the following Regulatory Release: "Better Collective issues share to satisfy part of purchase price for RotoGrinders Network" released 3, January, 2022.

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on January 31, 2022 at 8.00am.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to
Head of investor relations Christina Bastius Thomsen, +45 2363 8844 investor@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective
Better Collectiveis a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.organd Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachment

  • BC Regulatory release no. 7_2022 Change in number of shares 2022.01.31 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ec0ce49d-d2c2-4161-83d7-94bca4efd5f7)

BETTER COLLECTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.