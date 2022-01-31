Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release no. 7/2022

January 31, 222

During January, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of January 31, 2022, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 54,833,888 following an issue of 208,731 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to the following Regulatory Release: "Better Collective issues share to satisfy part of purchase price for RotoGrinders Network" released 3, January, 2022.



This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on January 31, 2022 at 8.00am.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to

Head of investor relations Christina Bastius Thomsen, +45 2363 8844 investor@bettercollective.com

