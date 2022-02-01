DGAP-News: Comcast Washington

Comcast today announced it expanded broadband service to 13,928 additional homes and 862 businesses in Washington, including major projects in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane and Whatcom counties. The expansion during the second half of 2021 is the latest example of the company's investment to bring more high-speed internet access and services to businesses and households in Washington. During the last three years, Comcast has invested nearly $1 billion in technology and infrastructure throughout the state, including upgrades to its broadband network. More Washington residents now have access to the entire Xfinity product suite, from Internet Essentials - the largest and most comprehensive low-cost Internet adoption program for low-income Americans - to Comcast Business internet, which delivers up to 10 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) of network capacity to local businesses. Two-thirds of the homes which now have Comcast service are multi-dwelling units. 'Access to technology is a powerful driver of economic growth and innovation, and we recognize our company plays a very important role in building and connecting Washington to all the opportunities broadband offers. Our investment built over 250 miles of network expansion, to connect nearly 15,000 additional homes and businesses to reliable and fast broadband service in the second half of 2021, demonstrating our commitment to bringing the power of technology to the many communities around our state,' said Roy Novosel, vice president, Engineering,Comcast Washington. Some of the company's major network development projects and achievements in the second half of 2021 include: Bellingham & Whatcom County As part of a continued effort to invest in expanding service to the citizens of Whatcom County and to meet increasing needs in the area, Comcast built out services to more than 230 units in several apartment buildings in Bellingham and made service available to 114 businesses. Comcast also added service to customers in Blaine, Deming, Everson, Ferndale, Lynden, Maple Falls and Nooksack. King County Comcast made its services available to more than 9,000 additional homes and businesses in King County, including a new 160-unit affordable housing project, Orenda Apartments, in South Beacon Hill. Puyallup Comcast completed the build out for more than 180 units at new assisted living and memory care facilities - Fieldstone and Deer Ridge - in Puyallup. Additionally, the company made services available to more than 600 homes and businesses in the Puyallup area. Snohomish County Comcast made services available to 1,561 homes and businesses in Snohomish County in the second half of 2021, with several projects completed outside of Everett in Arlington, Lake Stevens, Monroe, Snohomish and Sultan. Spokane County In Spokane County, Comcast made services available to 1,436 homes and more than 80 businesses, including making services available to 80 units at the Cottages of Spokane assisted living facility. The company also worked on projects throughout Spokane County including Cheney, Colbert, Deer Park, Greenacres and Liberty Lake. These residents now have access to the entire Xfinity product suite, including Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Internet Essentials, the largest and most comprehensive low-cost Internet adoption program for low-income Americans. Comcast has connected more than 500,000 low-income individuals in Washington to high-speed internet over the last decade. Washington businesses in these areas now have access to the full suite of Comcast Business Internet, Voice, and Video Services, including WiFi, TV and managed enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. For businesses in these communities, network expansion brings access to fast, reliable internet and affordable digital products and solutions that help them embrace innovation that improves operations, eliminates waste, and creates a better experience for their employees and customers. Comcast Business delivers up to 10 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) of network capacity to local businesses. The newly expanded network offers a comprehensive portfolio of multigigabit ethernet internet options that help meet the day-to-day demands of all organizations, including those requiring large amounts of bandwidth, linking multiple sites or branch locations, or planning to connect their offices to a third-party data center. In addition to high-speed internet and network capacity, Comcast Business also offers video, voice services, cloud technology, security services, business continuity and more to businesses statewide. The company's services support businesses across a variety of industries, including healthcare, biotechnology, manufacturing, retail, dining and hospitality. Comcast Washington's focus on the expansion of its existing network is led by the company's Business Development Group, a new local department helping to extend internet services to more people and businesses. The Group focuses on growth and the future expansion of Comcast's network through partnerships with developers, municipalities and businesses. It proactively identifies commercial and residential expansion opportunities and collaborates with local communities to grow high-speed broadband internet availability and adoption. 'Comcast is committed to investing in new projects to ensure the diverse communities in the state of Washington have access to high-quality, high-speed bandwidth that are part of the full suite of products under our Xfinity, Xfinity Mobile, and Comcast Business brands,' said Juan Key, senior director, Business Development, Comcast Washington. For more information on how to bring services to a project in a local community, please email the Comcast Washington Business Development Group at WSTWAC-BusinessDevelopmentGroup@comcast.com. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Jack Follman jack_follman@comcast.com Company Website https://washington.comcast.com/

