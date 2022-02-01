The feed-in tariff granted will still be reduced each quarter, in line with how much solar capacity was installed in the previous three-month period, but to a lower extent.From pv magazine France France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has published the feed-in tariffs for rooftop PV installations not exceeding 500 kW in size for the first quarter of 2022. Usually, the tariff levels are lowered quarter by quarter according to the new capacity for which connection requests were received in the previous three-month period. This quarter, however, the tariffs ...

