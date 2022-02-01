Strengthens MotorK's Footprint in France Through Addition of Strong Portfolio of Clients and Industry-Leading Digital Solutions

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or "the Group"), a leading SaaS provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced it has completed the acquisition of FranceProNet SAS ("FranceProNet"), a top-tier French digital agency specialising in web solutions for the automotive sector.

Founded in 2005, FranceProNet is a trusted partner to dealers seeking to unlock the full potential of digitalisation, providing them with web design and a highly specialised SEO-first approach refined over nearly 20 years, while also integrating training, digital marketing and lead generation services. FranceProNet will be fully integrated into MotorK's industry-leading offering, allowing existing FranceProNet customers to seamlessly migrate to MotorK's platform and take advantage of its services. The combined company will leverage its deep technological expertise and extensive local market knowledge to provide an expanded and enhanced range of solutions to its customers in France and the wider EMEA region.

"We are excited to welcome FranceProNet to the MotorK family and look forward to working closely as a combined team to further accelerate our growth," said Marco Marlia, Co-Founder CEO of MotorK. "Together we will enhance our value proposition to the automotive retail ecosystem by bolstering our presence in France, adding key capabilities to our platform, and diversifying our customer base."

MotorK previously announced, on 8 October 2021, that the Group had entered into separate definitive agreements for the acquisition of three accretive businesses: Fidcar, Dapda, and FranceProNet. Total consideration tendered for the businesses amounts to up to €13.8 million in cash and stock, subject to certain performance-related conditions. The completion of the acquisitions of Dapda and Fidcar were announced in December 2021.

About MotorK Plc

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 400 employees and eight offices in seven countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK was founded in Italy in 2010 and has been recognised by multiple organisations as one of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe including Euronext TechShare, Tech Tour 50, Technology Fast 500 EMEA and the FT 1000. For more information, please visit: www.motork.io.

