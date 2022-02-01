CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter -3

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.02.2022
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
DJ CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

CSG CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results 01-Feb-2022 / 22:05 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CSG Grows Revenue 6% and Surpasses USD1Billion in Annual Revenue in 2021

Issued Growth-Oriented 2022 Financial Guidance Targets

Boosted Dividend by 6% in '22 Representing our 9^th Straight Year of Increased Payout

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Results:

Fourth quarter 2021 financial results: . Total revenue was USD275.0 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD257.6 million. . GAAP operating income was USD27.9 million, or 10.1% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income wasUSD40.2 million, or 15.6% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was USD0.54 and non-GAAP EPS was USD0.83. . Cash flows from operations were USD51.9 million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow of USD47.9 million.

Full year 2021 financial results: . Total revenue was USD1,046.5 million and non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD979.8 million. . GAAP operating income was USD124.2 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income wasUSD161.7 million, or 16.5% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP EPS was USD2.26 and non-GAAP EPS was USD3.35. . Cash flows from operations were USD140.2 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow of USD113.7 million.

Shareholder Returns: . In November 2021, CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.25 per share of common stock, or a totalof approximately USD8 million, to shareholders, bringing total 2021 dividends to approximately USD33 million. . In January 2022, CSG's Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in CSG's cash dividend, with quarterlypayments of USD0.265 per share of common stock to be paid in March 2022. . During the quarter and full year 2021, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately295,000 shares of its common stock for approximately USD16 million and approximately 732,000 shares of its commonstock for approximately USD36 million, respectively.

Business Activities: . In November, CSG extended its contract with Charter, its largest client, through December 31, 2027. . In October, CSG extended its contract with DISH through June 30, 2026. . During the year we closed three meaningful acquisitions (Kitewheel, Tango Telecom, and DGIT Systems).

'Over the past year, I have highlighted how CSG will win big in the market and consistently outperform by investing in our culture, talent, and future-ready SaaS platforms,' said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. 'Our 2021 results prove that we are delivering on this commitment as we built accelerated momentum across our global business. We reported our best organic revenue growth in over a decade and crossed the USD1 billion annual revenue milestone for the first time in our history. Another highlight of the year was the renewal of our relationship with two long-term CSG customers: DISH and Charter Communications. Specifically, the expansion with Charter represents the largest deal ever signed by CSG as we become the revenue management provider of choice for all 32 million Charter subscribers across their residential and small-and-medium-sized business footprints.'

'With these wins and our continued strong sales success, we are positioned for solid top and bottom-line growth in 2022 and beyond. Looking ahead, CSG is laser focused on creating meaningful value for our customers, our employees and our shareholders, accelerating our organic revenue growth, closing good new strategic acquisitions, and diversifying into larger and faster growth industry verticals,' Shepherd added.

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages): 

Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31, 
                             Percent              Percent 
                   2021   2020   Changed   2021    2020    Changed 
GAAP Results: 
                   USD     USD      %    USD      USD        % 
Revenue 
                   275,025  260,487   5.6   1,046,487  990,533     5.6 
                               %                  % 
Operating Income            27,880  23,675         124,186  105,556 
                               17.8                 17.6 
                    %     %           %     % 
Operating Margin Percentage 
                    10.1   9.1          11.9    10.7 
                   USD     USD      %    USD      USD        % 
EPS 
                   0.54   0.41     31.7   2.26    1.82      24.2 
Non-GAAP Results: 
                   USD     USD      %    USD      USD        % 
Adjusted Revenue 
                   257,648  243,248   5.9   979,765   922,862     6.2 
                                                 % 
Operating Income            40,152  42,987   (6.6 %)  161,713  154,887 
                                                 4.4 
                    %     %           %     % 
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 
                    15.6   17.7          16.5    16.8 
                   USD     USD           USD      USD        % 
EPS                             (7.8 %) 
                   0.83   0.90         3.35    3.12      7.4

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD275.0 million, a 5.6% increase when compared to revenue of USD260.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total revenue for the full year 2021 was USD1,046.5 million, a 5.6% increase when compared to revenue of USD990.5 million for the full year 2020. The increases in revenue can be primarily attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as the majority of the increase was attributed to organic growth.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD27.9 million, or 10.1% of total revenue, compared to USD23.7 million, or 9.1% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP operating income for the full year 2021 was USD124.2 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, compared to USD105.6 million, or 10.7% of total revenue, for the full year 2020.

GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD0.54, as compared to USD0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP EPS for the full year 2021 was USD2.26, compared to USD1.82 for the full year 2020.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD257.6 million, a 5.9% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD243.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the full year 2021 was USD979.8 million, a 6.2% increase when compared to USD922.9 million for the full year 2020. The increases in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods are primarily due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD40.2 million, or 15.6% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD43.0 million, or 17.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for the full year 2021 was USD161.7 million, or 16.5% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD154.9 million, or 16.8% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the full year 2020.

Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 was USD0.83 compared to USD0.90 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP EPS for the full year 2021 was USD3.35 compared to USD3.12 for the full year 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2021 were USD233.7 million compared to USD224.5 million as of September 30, 2021 and USD240.3 million as of December 31, 2020. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 of USD51.9 million and USD56.9 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD47.9 million and USD51.7 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, CSG generated net cash flows from operations of USD140.2 million and USD173.0 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of USD113.7 million and USD143.6 million, respectively.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG's financial guidance for the full year 2022 is as follows: 

GAAP Measures: 
                    USD 
Revenue 
                    1,070 - USD1,110 million 
Non-GAAP Measures: 
                    USD 
Adjusted Revenue 
                    1,000 - USD1,033 million 
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage  16.5% - 17.0% 
                    USD 
EPS 
                    3.44 - USD3.68 
                    USD 
Adjusted EBITDA 
                    225 - USD236 million 
                    USD 
Free Cash Flow 
                    115 - USD125 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss CSG's fourth quarter and full year results for 2021. The call will be carried live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries. To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items: . CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by theCOVID-19 pandemic; . CSG derives over forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers; . Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services; . CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technicallyadvanced and competitive manner; . CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complexsoftware implementations; . CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North Americantelecommunications industry; . CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations; . Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; . CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expectedstrategic, operating and financial goals; . CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; . CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; . CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; . CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and . Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreigncurrency exchange rates.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

For more information, contact:

John Rea, Investor Relations

(210) 687-4409

E-mail: john.rea@csgi.com

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands) 

December    December 
                                              31,      31, 
                                              2021      2020 
ASSETS 
Current assets: 
                                              USD       USD 
Cash and cash equivalents 
                                              205,635    188,699 
Short-term investments                                    28,037     51,598 
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments                   233,672    240,297 
Settlement and merchant reserve assets                            186,267    166,031 
Trade accounts receivable: 
Billed, net of allowance of USD4,250 and USD3,628                        244,317    226,623 
Unbilled                                           35,802     37,785 
Income taxes receivable                                   6,414     2,167 
Other current assets                                     41,727     41,688 
Total current assets                                     748,199    714,591 
Non-current assets: 
Property and equipment, net of depreciation of USD111,244 and USD105,073             73,580     81,759 
Operating lease right-of-use assets                             86,034     110,756 
Software, net of amortization of USD152,283 and USD139,836                    29,757     26,453 
Goodwill                                           321,330    272,322 
Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of USD114,166 and USD105,778          57,207     48,012 
Customer contract costs, net of amortization of USD32,410 and USD39,893             46,618     47,238 
Deferred income taxes                                    8,584     10,205 
Other assets                                         15,840     20,664 
Total non-current assets                                   638,950    617,409 
                                              USD       USD 
Total assets 
                                              1,387,149   1,332,000 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 
Current liabilities: 
                                              USD       USD 
Current portion of long-term debt 
                                              237,500    14,063 
Operating lease liabilities                                 23,270     22,651 
Customer deposits                                      43,546     39,992 
Trade accounts payable                                    35,397     29,834 
Accrued employee compensation                                91,115     86,289 
Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities                         185,276    165,064 
Deferred revenue                                       53,748     52,357 
Income taxes payable                                     398      6,627 
Other current liabilities                                  24,852     19,383 
Total current liabilities                                  695,102    436,260 
Non-current liabilities: 
Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD3,406 and USD5,346              137,219    337,154 
Operating lease liabilities                                 70,068     95,926 
Deferred revenue                                       19,599     17,275 
Income taxes payable                                     4,058     2,436 
Deferred income taxes                                    7,752     5,109 
Other non-current liabilities                                13,107     15,445 
Total non-current liabilities                                251,803    473,345 
Total liabilities                                      946,905    909,605 
Stockholders' equity: 
Preferred stock, par value USD.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued   -       - 
and outstanding 
Common stock, par value USD.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 32,495 and 32,713     705      700 
shares outstanding 
Additional paid-in capital                                  488,303    470,557 
Treasury stock, at cost; 36,713 and 35,980 shares                      (930,106  )  (894,126 ) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): 
Unrealized gains on short-term investments, net of tax                    (6     )  13 
Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments                     (38,347  )  (31,151  ) 
Accumulated earnings                                     916,060    876,402

Total CSG stockholders' equity                                436,609    422,395 
Noncontrolling interest                                   3,635     - 
Total stockholders' equity                                  440,244    422,395 
                                              USD       USD 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 
                                              1,387,149   1,332,000

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 

Quarter Ended           Year Ended 
                          December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31, 
                          2021       2020       2021       2020 
                          USD        USD        USD        USD 
Revenue 
                          275,025     260,487     1,046,487    990,533 
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown  142,026     135,165     543,211     535,597 
separately below) 
Other operating expenses: 
Research and development               35,341      32,822      134,691     122,847 
Selling, general and administrative         61,706      61,864      214,694     198,279 
Depreciation                     6,231      5,910      24,835      22,926 
Restructuring and reorganization charges       1,841      1,051      4,870      5,328 
Total operating expenses               247,145     236,812     922,301     884,977 
Operating income                   27,880      23,675      124,186     105,556 
Other income (expense): 
Interest expense                   (3,708    )  (3,606    )  (14,569   )  (15,500   ) 
Amortization of original issue discount       (671     )  (762     )  (3,021    )  (2,983    ) 
Interest and investment income, net         79        158       365       1,244 
Other, net                      515       223       (6,015    )  (2,961    ) 
Total other                     (3,785    )  (3,987    )  (23,240   )  (20,200   ) 
Income before income taxes              24,095      19,688      100,946     85,356 
Income tax provision                 (6,846    )  (6,423    )  (28,615   )  (26,645   ) 
                          USD        USD        USD        USD 
Net income 
                          17,249      13,265      72,331      58,711 
Weighted-average shares outstanding: 
Basic                        31,628      31,832      31,776      32,010 
Diluted                       31,939      32,225      32,010      32,278 
Earnings per common share: 
                          USD        USD        USD        USD 
Basic 
                          0.55       0.42       2.28       1.83 
Diluted                       0.54       0.41       2.26       1.82

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands) 

Year Ended 
                                        December 31,    December 31, 
                                        2021        2020 
Cash flows from operating activities^(1): 
                                        USD          USD 
Net income 
                                        72,331       58,711 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating 
activities- 
Depreciation                                   24,835       22,926 
Amortization                                   47,966       43,947 
Amortization of original issue discount                     3,021        2,983 
Asset impairment                                 1,270        11,030 
(Gain)/loss on short-term investments and other                 (294      )  (123      ) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt                          132         - 
Loss on acquisition of controlling interest                   6,180        - 
Deferred income taxes                              2,388        (1,033     ) 
Stock-based compensation                             21,400       25,237 
Subtotal                                     179,229       163,678 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: 
Trade accounts receivable, net                          (10,702     )  14,659 
Other current and non-current assets and liabilities               (1,527     )  (10,715     ) 
Income taxes payable/receivable                         (10,174     )  5,405 
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities                  (15,607     )  (5,752     ) 
Deferred revenue                                 (996      )  5,718 
Net cash provided by operating activities                    140,223       172,993 
Cash flows from investing activities: 
Purchases of software, property and equipment                  (26,562     )  (29,397     ) 
Purchases of short-term investments                       (66,970     )  (81,824     ) 
Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments              90,452       56,454 
Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired         (63,626     )  (11,491     ) 
Net cash used in investing activities                      (66,706     )  (66,258     ) 
Cash flows from financing activities^(1): 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock                      2,610        2,523 
Payment of cash dividends                            (32,587     )  (31,056     ) 
Repurchase of common stock                            (42,253     )  (38,123     ) 
Proceeds from long-term debt                           150,000       - 
Payments on long-term debt                            (128,438    )  (10,313     ) 
Payments of deferred financing costs                       (3,000     )  - 
Settlement and merchant reserve activity                     20,277       (15,144     ) 
Net cash used in financing activities                      (33,391     )  (92,113     ) 
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted  (2,954     )  2,454 
cash 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash            37,172       17,076 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period         354,730       337,654 
                                        USD          USD 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 
                                        391,902       354,730 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: 
Cash paid during the period for- 
                                        USD          USD 
Interest 
                                        12,882       13,681 
Income taxes                                   36,690       22,431 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: 
                                        USD          USD 
Cash and cash equivalents 
                                        205,635       188,699 
Settlement and merchant reserve assets                      186,267       166,031 
                                        USD          USD 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 
                                        391,902       354,730 1. Beginning with the second quarter of 2021, CSG reclassified certain cash flows related to settlement andmerchant reserve assets and liabilities from cash flows from operating activities to cash flows from financingactivities within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Prior period amounts have been reclassifiedto conform to the current period presentation.

EXHIBIT 1

© 2022 Dow Jones News
