New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Plantable Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) ("Plantable" or the "Company"), a leader in clinically-supported holistic healthcare programs that leverage behavioural coaching, immersive software and whole food plant-based nutrition today announced key additions to its executive team as the Company embarks on its aggressive growth strategy.





The new team members include:

Richard Lee, who has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 1st, 2022, replacing Alex McAulay who will be transitioning out of the Company to pursue new opportunities.

Published author Matt Siegel who joins as the Head of Communication & Content to enhance premium subscriber content and consumer facing marketing initiatives.

Elisa Udaskin, a Director of Plantable's Board, who will assume additional responsibilities and become the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), leading the Company's marketing strategy and brand development.

"With our IPO successfully behind us, Plantable has been able to add exceptional skill to its executive team to support our next phase of growth," said CEO Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia. "Rick, Matt and Elisa are excellent additions to the company who all bring tremendous value and expertise from their extensive and relevant former careers. By strengthening our team with these remarkable leaders, we are confident in our ability to continue to lead in the alternative healthcare sector as we work towards optimizing health and well-being."

In addition, the Company has granted an aggregate of 600,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and other eligible persons of the Company. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of ten years at a price of $0.40 per share.

Executive Backgrounds

Richard Lee is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce. In addition, he is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified Management Accountant having obtained his designation in 1991. Richard has spent more than 30 years working for public accounting firms or for companies that trade on recognized stock exchanges. He has gained a wealth of experience in corporate finance, acquisitions and accounting while working with and for public companies trading in Canada as well as registered with the SEC in the United States.

Matt Siegel is an acclaimed author and former English professor, who has written about food and culture for publications including The Wall Street Journal, Eater, The Atlantic, and The Paris Review. His first book, The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat, was published in 2021 by HarperCollins/Ecco and selected as an Editor's Pick by Amazon.

Elisa Udaskin is an accomplished senior brand marketer and collaborative, inspirational leader with 20 years of experience driving top line growth and bottom line efficiencies both globally and locally through sound strategic planning and innovation. Elisa's marketing career at Kraft Foods and Mondelez International spanned traditional profit and loss management, innovation, customer relationship management and corporate partnerships in Canada, the US, Singapore and globally. She has spearheaded corporate initiatives partnering with nonprofit organizations throughout her career. After leaving Mondelez International in 2016, Elisa has since become an author and motivational speaker through her book "Be A Mensch: Unleash Your Power to Be Kind and Help Others".

About Plantable Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported lifestyle change program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in performance, health and well-being by bringing together plant-based meals, personalized coaching support and lifestyle tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, click the link here: https://plantable.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia

Chief Executive Officer

For investor inquiries please contact:

Olenka Slawski

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: Invest@plantable.com

Phone: 778-200-4926

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Specifically, the references in this news release to the benefits the Company expects to gain from the appointment of new executive team members constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, see "Notice to Investors - Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

