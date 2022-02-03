Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Launches New NASBA-Certified eLearning Courses for Customers and Partners

Users and Partners of Trintech's Portfolio of Financial Solutions to Advance Product Knowledge with New On-Demand Courses

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the launch of its new NASBA-certified eLearning courses for customers and partners to advance their knowledge of Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions.

Over 80 new eLearning courses are available 24/7 in the Learning section of Trintech's Success Center. Each course contains feature overview information, best practices, and software simulations to help build skills quickly and confidently. Upon completion of an eLearning course, the learner can immediately jump into the product and apply their knowledge to complete their daily tasks, while allowing the organization to maximize the investment already made in the solution.

"With a primary focus on the success of our customers, we are excited to announce the launch of our new NASBA-certified eLearning courses," said Leo Yancey, Chief Customer Officer at Trintech. "We are committed to providing exceptional service for our customers and these eLearning courses give them a forum to expand their product expertise, while earning CPE, at a time that works for their personal schedule. In addition, it allows organizations to maximize the investment already made in the solution and streamline training of new employees due to churn or growth opportunities."

The launch of the new NASBA-certified eLearning courses is just one of the many ways Trintech customers and partners can effectively build knowledge while adopting best practices with its' solutions. Trintech's Customer Success Team also hosts instructor-led accreditation courses that allow administrators to hone their administrative skills through hands-on exercises in a structured virtual learning environment. Monthly training webinars also provide opportunities to dive deep into product features so customers can continually adopt additional functionality and drive toward optimization. These various training programs - paired with Trintech's extensive Success Center content - provide customers and partners with endless opportunities to drive transformational success using Trintech's solutions.

Trintech, Inc., is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be addressed to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors, 150 Fourth Avenue North, Suite 700, Nashville, TN, 37219-2417. Web site: www.nasba.org.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

