Valley Forge Military Academy and College: President of Panama Welcomes Valley Forge Military Academy & College; Receives Order of Anthony Wayne Award

WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo-Cohen has welcomed Col. Stuart B. Helgeson, USMC (Ret), president of Valley Forge Military Academy & College along with VFMAC alumni to the presidential palace in Panama. President Laurentino Cortizo-Cohen is a 1972 graduate of Valley Forge Military College.

https://youtu.be/igKHFrWmqsQ

Col. Helgeson led the contingent of alumni to the Central American nation as part of an engagement tour to reconnect with the approximately 90 VFMAC graduates who now call Panama home.

"We know that graduates of VFMAC go far because educating and developing society's leaders is what we do," said Col. Helgeson. "It is a privilege to meet President Laurentino Cortizo-Cohen who in part credits his VFMC education for establishing in him the characteristics necessary to lead his nation."

President Cortizo-Cohen was elected to the office in 2019. Born in Panama and educated in the U.S., President Cortizo-Cohen was a member and later president of the National Assembly and served as the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development. His term as president runs until 2024.

As part of the reception, President Laurentino Cortizo-Cohen was presented with the Order of Anthony Wayne, the highest honor presented by VFMAC to those who demonstrate exceptional public service nationally or internationally.

Caption: Panama President Laurentino Cortizo-Cohen (second from left) is presented with the Order of Anthony Wayne, the highest honor presented by Valley Forge Military Academy & College, to those who demonstrate exceptional public service nationally or internationally. Presenting the Award is Col. Stuart B. Helgeson, USMC (Ret), (second from right) president of Valley Forge Military Academy & College. Panama First Lady Yazmín Colón de Cortizo (far left) and Mrs. Stuart B. Helgeson (Stephanie) (far right) are also pictured. The Order of Anthony Wayne is named for General Anthony Wayne, known for military courage and success against great odds during the Revolutionary War, his aggressiveness in battle earning him the nickname "Mad Anthony" Wayne.

"It is an honor to receive the Order of Anthony Wayne," said President Laurentino Cortizo-Cohen. "To become part of the small group to whom this honor is bestowed is humbling. I am proud of my education at VFMC and proud that the institution continues to educate young men and women who become those who lead a global society."

Caption: The Order of Anthony Wayne presented to Panama President Laurentino Cortizo-Cohen by Col. Stuart B. Helgeson, USMC (Ret), president of Valley Forge Military Academy & College. The Award is the highest honor presented by Valley Forge Military Academy & College, to those who demonstrate exceptional public service nationally or internationally. It is named for General Anthony Wayne, known for military courage and success against great odds during the Revolutionary War, his aggressiveness in battle earning him the nickname "Mad Anthony" Wayne.

General Anthony Wayne was known for military courage and success against great odds during the Revolutionary War, his aggressiveness in battle earning him the nickname "Mad Anthony" Wayne.

Founded in 1928, Valley Forge Military Academy and College (https://www.vfmac.edu/) is a private not-for-profit institution in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The Academy is a college preparatory school for students grades 7-12. The College is a two-year institution open to both men and women, and offers ten unique degree programs: Business Administration, Computer Science, Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Health Science, History, Humanities, Political Science, and Security Studies.

Contact: Lisa Packer 215/460-8333 lpacker@vfmac.edu

SOURCE: Valley Forge Military Academy and College

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687166/President-of-Panama-Welcomes-Valley-Forge-Military-Academy-College-Receives-Order-of-Anthony-Wayne-Award