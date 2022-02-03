Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Allied Copper Corp. (TSXV: CPR) (OTCQB: CPRRF) (the "Company" or "Allied Copper"), is pleased to announce that further to its press release of December 7, 2021, and pursuant to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated December 3, 2021 between the Company, Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak"), Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd. ("Cloudbreak Subco"), Tarsis Resources US Inc. ("Tarsis") and Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza" together with Cloudbreak Subco and Tarsis, the "Optionors"), as amended February 1, 2022, the Company was granted an option (the "Option") to acquire the Klondike Property ("Klondike"), located in Colorado, United States. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company may exercise the Option to acquire a 100% interest in Klondike in exchange for:

Incurring an aggregate of $4,750,000 in exploration expenditures on Klondike over a period of four years, with at least CAD $500,000 to be spent prior to the first anniversary of the closing date;

Making an aggregate of $400,000 in cash payments to Cloudbreak Subco and Alianza in accordance with their pro rata interest over a period of four years;

Issue and aggregate of 7,000,000 common shares (the " Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company to Cloudbreak Subco and Alianza in accordance with their pro rata interest prior to the second anniversary of the closing of the transaction (the " Closing Date ");

Issue an aggregate of 3,000,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Option Warrants") to Cloudbreak Subco and Alianza in accordance with their pro rata interest, on the third anniversary of the date of the Option Agreement. Each Option Warrant entitled the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for a period of three years from the date of issuance of such Option Warrant at an exercise price of the greater of: (i) $0.23; and (ii) the 10-day volume weighted average sale price (the "VWAP") of the Common Shares in such date or during the applicable time period on the principal securities exchange on which such shares are then listed. The VWAP per share shall be determined by dividing the aggregate sale price of all common shares traded on such stock exchange or marker, as the case may be, during such ten consecutive trading days by the total number of Common Shares so traded;

In the event that the Option is exercised, the Company will grant a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") in favour of the Optionors, subject to the ability of the Company to purchase 1% of the NSR (resulting in the remaining NSR being 1%) for a purchase price of $1,500,000 at any time before the commencement of commercial production on Klondike for CAD $1,500,000 within 30 days of commercial production.

") in favour of the Optionors, subject to the ability of the Company to purchase 1% of the NSR (resulting in the remaining NSR being 1%) for a purchase price of $1,500,000 at any time before the commencement of commercial production on Klondike for CAD $1,500,000 within 30 days of commercial production. In the event that the Company files on SEDAR an NI 43-101 technical report establishing the existence of a resource on any portion of Klondike of at least 50,000,000 tonnes of either copper or copper equivalent at a minimum cut-off grade of 0.50% copper or copper equivalent and categorized as a combination of inferred resources, indicated resources and measured resources, then Allied will also issue a further 3,000,000 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Additional Warrants") to Cloudbreak Subco and Alianza in accordance with their pro rata interest exercisable for a three year term at a price to the greater of (i) $0.23; and (ii) the 10-day volume weighted average sale price (the "VWAP").

About the Klondike Property

The Klondike Property is located 25 km (15.6 miles) South of Naturita, Colorado and lies within the Paradox Copper Belt of San Miguel County, Colorado, USA. The operational Lisbon Valley Mine lies 50 km (approx.31 miles) to the NW. The property consists of 76 unpatented lode claims totaling 843 hectares (2,083 acres).

The Klondike Property is located about 3.2 km (2 miles) off Colorado Highway 141 and accessible by an all-weather County Road and then unimproved dirt roads throughout the project. The project is expected to be accessible all year round except during serious winter storms.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2896/112716_2c731b08d451e88f_002full.jpg.

A recent reconnaissance program conducted by Cloudbreak/Alianza (News Release dated December 1, 2021), consisting of mapping, stream sediment sampling and rock sampling, was undertaken at the Klondike Property to help define drill targets at the West Graben Fault and East Graben Fault targets. Rock sampling and mapping successfully expanded the footprint of both targets and identified a new target named the Northeast Fault. Sampling at the Northeast Fault returned 1.56% copper and 1.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver over a 4.6 metre chip sample of bleached, bitumen spotted and altered Jurassic sandstones of the Saltwash member of the Morrison Formation.

Copper mineralized sandstones at the Northeast Fault target can be traced along the fault and outboard from it into the adjacent sandstones over an area 200 metres long by 100 metres wide before becoming obscured beneath gravel cover. Further anomalous copper, including 2.1 metres of 463 ppm copper, was encountered over one kilometre to the northwest where the structure and host strata next appear from beneath the same gravel cover.

Qualified Person

Rene Victorino (P. Geo.) is the "Qualified Person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on Klondike, particularly with regards to historical sampling and regional government-mapped geology. However, the Qualified Person assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of Klondike but may not be representative of expected results.

