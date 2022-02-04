The Western Australian coastal town of Kalbarri can now be powered by an entirely renewable energy solution utilizing rooftop solar and wind generation coupled with battery storage with state government-owned utility Western Power confirming the state's largest renewable energy microgrid has been commissioned.From pv magazine Australia Western Australia grid operator Western Power this week announced the $15 million Kalbarri microgrid, which will utilize wind and solar PV power, battery energy storage and the grid to improve the reliability of electricity supply to the remote community on the ...

