DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2022 / 12:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/02/2022) of GBP204.99m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/02/2022) of GBP204.99m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 03/02/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,797.24p 7,328,115 Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,777.29p Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,545.00p Discount to NAV 9.02% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 03/02/2022 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 14.43 2 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.93 3 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 11.84 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.44 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 8.91 26.9231p 6 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 7.98 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 7.55 8 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.62 9 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.65 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 3.58 11 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.18 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 2.74 25p 13 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.42 14 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 2.07 15 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 1.39 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.84 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.78 18 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.78 19 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.64 20 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.43 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.38 Preferred 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.25 23 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.16 24 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.03 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 27 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.00

February 04, 2022