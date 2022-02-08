Halberd Corporation: Halberd Eliminates 100% of Tau Protein From CSF - The 9th of 10 Target Neurodegenerative Disease Antigens

Tau buildup in the brain is linked to Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has demonstrated the ability to eliminate 100% of Tau protein from cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) in less than 20 minutes with its patented extracorporeal laser exposure process. Excess Tau in CSF is associated with the onset and progression of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. This is the ninth of ten identified neurodegenerative disease target antigens that Halberd has been able to successfully eliminate via its in vitro testing. See Table Below.

The company also completed duplication tests on the elimination of 100% of the cytokine Interleukin-4 (IL-4) as initially reported in preliminary tests in a previous announcement.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "Tau is one of the known precursors to Alzheimer's disease and several other neurodegenerative diseases. What sets Halberd's approach apart is that other competitive efforts primarily focus on treating the symptoms with ingested or injected drugs - adding things to the body - with their associated potential debilitating side effects and drug interactions."

By contrast, Halberd's methodology removes the pathophysiologic basis (cause) of the disease, extracorporeally, avoiding risks associated with injecting foreign substances into the body as explained in this video."

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO added, "Halberd continues its progress towards eliminating excess neurodegenerative antigens from CSF. Halberd previously demonstrated its capability to selectively eliminate specific target antigens from a mixture of pooled antigens in CSF. Glutamate, an excitatory neurotransmitter, is the only remaining target antigen on our list for controlling neurodegenerative disease states through extracorporeal elimination. I am confident our team is up to this challenge and will be successful in eliminating glutamate as well. We anticipate this will be accomplished shortly, at which time, we will be in a position to present our historical research results to organizations interested in treating PTSD, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), Alzheimer's disease, ALS, epilepsy, and other neurodegenerative diseases. Our goal is to seek partnerships, endorsements and licensing of our technology development leading to effective treatments."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687730/Halberd-Eliminates-100-of-Tau-Protein-From-CSF--The-9th-of-10-Target-Neurodegenerative-Disease-Antigens