The company expands global presence with opening of new European headquarters in London

DemandScience, a leader in B2B pipeline generation solutions, today announced the opening of its new European headquarters in London, and the acquisition of Finity SA, a Swiss-based provider of AI-driven content creation and aggregation.

"Europe is playing a significant role in our global business acceleration," explained DemandScience Chair and CEO Peter Cannone. "The opening of our new European headquarters and the acquisition of Finity align with our expansion strategy this is our seventh acquisition in eighteen months, and the fourth European company we've integrated into our worldwide business in the past ten months."

DemandScience's European-based workforce now exceeds 125, and the company is actively recruiting new team members to meet demand.

"We are excited to be part of DemandScience and to leverage our IP and technology to further extend the company's offerings. Our worldwide data analysis of industry and location content will enhance DemandScience's intent and first-party buyer engagement insights," said Finity Chief Product Officer, Nicolas Dengler. "We look forward to continuing our innovation for existing customers and expanding to many more as a global company."

Highlights of Finity SA, DemandScience's latest European acquisition:

Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, Finity analyzes 500 million social media posts, 20 million news articles and monitors 50 million news sites and blogs daily

Leverages worldwide data to analyze what is happening in any industry, topic, or location and turn this data into content, including live visualizations and infographics

Capabilities include the ability to automatically identify buying signals, key events, and other important triggers embedded within media analyzed

"Our acquisitions in the UK, Ireland, France and now Switzerland have strengthened our global first-party data strategy, deepened our intent aggregation and behavioral insights, and leveraged global content across a wider set of B2B verticals," said Cannone. "This is enabling our worldwide customers across North America, EMEA and APAC to grow their businesses, and fuel our success."

The company's new London offices are located on the 26th floor of the former Stock Exchange Tower at 125 Old Broad Street in the city's financial district.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their pipelines. DemandScience's accurate data and predictive insights enable sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate and convert the right buyers at the right time to achieve their growth goals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005162/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Rich Gallagher (347) 229-2482 pr@demandscience.com