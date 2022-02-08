MetricStream, the global market leader of integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) today announced a collaboration with the Value Reporting Foundation, which maintains the SASB Standards. Through this collaboration, MetricStream now can integrate the industry-specific, decision-useful, and cost-effective SASB Standards and metrics into its offerings.

MetricStream entered the ESG space with its ESGRC software product launch in September 2021. The software enables organizations to define and manage ESG standards, frameworks, and disclosure requirements, among other capabilities surrounding improved ESG and analytics. By integrating metrics from a world-class organization whose standards are available for 77 industries, MetricStream customers can more easily identify specific ESG issues most relevant to financial performance in their specific industry.

"Collaborating with a globally-recognized ESG standards organization is the perfect complement to our ESGRC software, providing our customers with tools to develop strategic plans to improve ESG scores," said Bruce Dahlgren, CEO, MetricStream. "We believe that purpose drives performance, and businesses need advanced tools that drive corporate practices surrounding climate sustainability, social responsibility, and governance. This comes at a time when investors and asset managers are shifting their investment appetite toward companies with sound ESG management programs."

The Value Reporting Foundation, which maintains the SASB Standards, will be consolidating with the IFRS Foundation, which is launching the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). The ISSB will develop standards, in the public interest, that result in a high-quality, comprehensive global baseline of sustainability disclosures focused on the needs of investors and the financial markets. The ISSB was created in 2021 to help meet the demand from global investment portfolios of increasing calls for high quality, transparent, reliable, and comparable reporting by companies on climate and other ESG matters. The MetricStream platform is purpose built to support and scale a broad range of disclosure standards. SASB Standards will be the basis for the new ISSB industry-specific standards-throughout this transition, MetricStream ESGRC offers innovative functionality to help customers seamlessly adopt this type of major changes.

"We are glad to support MetricStream's use of the SASB Standards. By integrating them into its platform, MetricStream can guide customers and investors towards a deeper understanding of the subset of ESG issues most likely to impact financial performance in each industry," said Nicolai Lundy, the Value Reporting Foundation's Chief of Market Relationships.

