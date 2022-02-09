39th True REST Float Spa Location Opens in Pennsylvania

Third Center Near Pittsburgh Offers the Community Float Therapy Benefits

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Opening an additional float center for Pennsylvania communities to experience the profound benefits of float therapy, True REST Float Spa, the world leader in floatation therapy, announces the third location in the state and the 39th spa nationwide. Now open for appointments, True REST McMurray is providing members with a rejuvenating experience utilizing only water and Epsom salts. The new spa is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Tuesday through Sunday, located at 4080 Washington Road McMurray, PA 15317.

Discovering float therapy after listening to an episode of Joe Rogan's podcast, True REST franchise owner Adam Winkler initially brought the practice to his wife's attention to gauge her familiarity. Figuring it was similar to Tonya Winkler's experience of floating in the ocean during their trips to the Caribbean, the pair went on a float date. The couple wanted to experience the incredible benefits as a result of floating firsthand. Tonya, pregnant at the time and dealing with pregnancy aches and pains, felt refreshed days afterward. Adam realized his ability to better process information and remain more focused.

Feeling that float therapy could benefit others the way it had for them, the husband-and-wife team explored several float therapy business options before deciding on True REST Float Spa. In 2018, their first franchise location opened in Wexford, Pennsylvania; then South Hills, located in Scott Township, Pennsylvania followed in 2019. True REST McMurray joins the couple's entrepreneurial goals and provides their community with an all-natural treatment option to wellness. The Winklers are residents of the McMurray area and are excited for the opportunity to bring more attention to float therapy.

"We find floating to be simple but powerful. The unique environment in the pod offers a natural place for relaxation, pain relief, and better sleep. We desire to create an easy-to-access environment that allows the brain and body to enter a state of balance and homeostasis. We look forward to offering people a natural way to reduce stress, diminish anxiety and depression symptoms, get relief from chronic pain, and improve their sleep," said Adam Winkler.

For Tonya and Adam, one-hour float sessions every couple of weeks gives them time to reflect and provide perspective on what's important in their busy lives. Adam works as a mechanical engineer with a background in sales and operations management in the oil and gas industry. Tonya works at a law firm and is an environmental professional, previously working in the oil and gas industry. With regular float sessions, the couple enjoy the way they feel calmer and more present at home with their children.

Float therapy is a powerful holistic and complementary therapy that gives individuals a chance to experience relief from a wide range of symptoms, including anxiety, depression, chronic pain and PTSD. The practice, which has been around for decades, utilizes a combination of sensory deprivation and zero-gravity to create a peaceful and serene environment, eliminating stress-inducing distractions. The buoyancy of the water alleviates the body of pressure and tension, directly addressing pain conditions.

True REST McMurray includes six float pod suites with private showers, changing areas, an oasis room and an oxygen bar. The 2,400 sq. ft. location also honors veterans and military and first responders with free float therapy sessions on the eleventh day of each month as part of its commitment to giving back to those who have served. Designated as U.S. Military Appreciation Day by True REST, veterans and active-duty military can book a free one-hour session every eleventh day of the month, every month.

"As we continue growing our national footprint to offer float therapy services, we look forward to providing communities with both healing services and successful business ventures. Our success is based on our validated model and the science behind float therapy. Combined with increased interest in alternative therapies and their benefits for health and wellness, we are excited to see exceptional business growth and entrepreneurial interest in owning a True REST location," said Jim Rowe, chief executive officer at True REST Float Spa.

True REST Float Spa McMurray also has special offers and flexible member programs, ranging from basic to unlimited packages, for individuals who would like to float regularly. Appointments are booked online via phone at 412-838-4344. More information about True REST Float Spa McMurray, offers are available at https://truerest.com/locations/mcmurray/.

With a total of 39 open franchise locations in 22 states, True REST Float Spa's success is derived from its leadership team and board of directors, all of which have several decades of experience in the franchising industry. Implementing a successful business model to grow the brand, True REST and its team is successful through a culmination of training, marketing, operations, franchising support and principles that include honesty, responsibility and integrity.

To find out more information about True REST Float Spa, visit https://truerest.com/about-us/. Also, learn more about True REST's franchising opportunities at www.truerestfranchising.com.

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 39 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing one million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to https://truerest.com/. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to https://truerest.com/about-us/.

Media Contact:

Jo Trizila

Trizcom PR on behalf of True REST Float Spa

Email: TrueRESTPR@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-230-0078

Noel Hampton,

Trizcom PR on behalf of True REST Float Spa

Email: TrueRESTPR@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-9316

Cell/Text: 940-230-9316

SOURCE: True REST Float Spa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688078/39th-True-REST-Float-Spa-Location-Opens-in-Pennsylvania