Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Heute bei 5,05 - aber schon bald bei 31,80?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL0X ISIN: CA89621T1084 Ticker-Symbol:  
Stuttgart
26.02.21
17:02 Uhr
0,840 Euro
-0,080
-8,70 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.02.2022 | 23:08
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Sets Date to Report Fourth Quarter of 2021 Results

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, announced today that it will report results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, after the markets close on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results the next day, March 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (PT).

Dial-in and online information for the conference call follows below.

Call Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022
Call Time: 1:00 p.m. (PT)

North America Toll Free: 1-888-506-0062
International: +1-973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 245819

Online info (audio only):
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2180/44171

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call. Participants should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 2 hours after the live call. Replay dial-in access is as follows:

North America Toll Free: 1-877-481-4010
International: +1-919-882-2331
Replay Access Code: 44171

About Trilogy International Partners Inc.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSX: TRL) currently provides wireless communications services through its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004 USA.

For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.

CONTACT:

Trilogy International Partners Inc.
Ann Saxton
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
+1 (425) 458-5900

SOURCE: Trilogy International Partners Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687928/Trilogy-International-Partners-Inc-Sets-Date-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-of-2021-Results

TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.