The Aventus Network the layer-2 blockchain protocol that brings scalability, speed and lower costs to Ethereum transactions today announced that its native utility token (AVT) has been listed on leading crypto international exchange Coinbase. This listing marks a significant breakthrough for the Aventus Network, opening up the purchasing and selling of AVT to Coinbase's 73 million registered users trading over $300 billion USD worth of cryptocurrency each quarter.

As of 19:30 (GMT) 3 February 2022, Coinbase went live offering an AVT US Dollar (USD) pairing, so users can now purchase AVT with USD and vice versa. Coinbase also now accepts inbound transfers of AVT to its Coinbase Wallet infrastructure. Coinbase has also confirmed that it will be launching AVT Euro and AVT Tether (USTD) pairings in the future. Further updates on launch dates for these pairings and other developments will be published both on the Aventus and Coinbase Twitter feeds.

This listing punctuates the start of a promising year for the Aventus Network, cementing its credibility and status as a leading player in the layer-2 blockchain space. Equipped with this vote of confidence from one of the most respected and active crypto exchanges in the world, AVT tokens and their vast potential applications will now be available to a wider pool of prospective token holders than ever before.

Alan Vey, Co-Founder and CEO of the Aventus Network, said: "Listing on Coinbase is a pivotal moment for Aventus. We want to make sure everyone has access to our token and with Coinbase's worldwide presence, immense user base, and high trading volumes, more people than ever can reap the benefits of AVT. We are now one step closer to fulfilling our vision of offering scalability and interoperability to businesses, while providing greater rewards for token holders who stake their AVT. We have a number of major announcements and partnerships coming up this quarter, so watch this space

About Aventus Network

The Aventus Network is a 2nd-layer blockchain protocol that lets any organisation build on the Ethereum network without the typical limitations of speed, scalability, and price. Founded in 2017, Aventus makes building on Ethereum accessible for businesses and decentralised platforms through fairer transactions for all enabling the broadscale adoption of public decentralised blockchain through blockchain interoperability. To learn more, visit: https://www.aventus.io/

