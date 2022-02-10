Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 Ticker-Symbol: ZYD 
Frankfurt
10.02.22
08:05 Uhr
10,400 Euro
+0,220
+2,16 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
10.02.2022 | 12:05
Aspo Oyj: Aspo Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release for year 2021 on February 16, 2022

Aspo Plc
Press Release
February 10, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Aspo Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release for year 2021 on February 16, 2022

Aspo Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release for year 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, approximately at 9.30 a.m. Finnish time.

A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. The Financial Statement Release will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson.

The press conference will be held in Finnish, and it can be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/q4_2021 or by calling +358 9 817 10310 (71344087#) 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the press conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

The presentation material will be available at www.aspo.combefore the press conference.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com



DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo produces value by owning and developing its businesses responsibly in the long term. The common target of the owned businesses is to be the market leaders in their respective fields. They are responsible for their operations, customer relationships and their development, aiming to reach a leading position in sustainability. Aspo supports the success and growth of its businesses through its best capabilities. Aspo Group has business operations in 18 different countries, and it employs approximately 950 professionals.


