Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd.: Brookfield Reinsurance Announces 2021 Results and Distribution Increase of 8%

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. ("Brookfield Reinsurance") (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.



Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Reinsurance, stated, "We made significant progress in 2021 on our goal of becoming a leading reinsurance business, focused on providing capital-based solutions to insurance companies and their stakeholders. To date, we have entered into agreements to manage approximately $45 billion of insurance assets, and through our strategic relationship with Brookfield, will continue to deploy a significant portion of these assets into proprietary alternative credit strategies."

Unaudited

As at and for the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Equity $ 1,435 $ 83 $ 1,435 $ 83 Excess capital1 720 - 720 - Net reserve capital1 715 83 715 83 Distributable operating earnings1 21 2 30 2 Net (loss) income (43 ) 2 (44 ) 2 Net income per class A & class B share2 $ 0.13 n/a $ 0.26 n/a Net (loss) income per class C share2 $ (1.93 ) n/a $ (2.58 ) n/a

See Basis of Presentation on page 6 and a reconciliation from net income (loss) on page 5. For the period from June 28, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

2021 Highlights

We closed on $12 billion of large-block reinsurance agreements, including our previously announced transaction with American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company ("AEILIC"), to reinsure up to $10 billion of long-dated annuities which closed during the fourth quarter



Our pension risk transfer business ("PRT") had its most active year to date, closing 26 transactions, representing over $1 billion of premiums



We entered into a definitive agreement to acquire American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) ("American National"), a key milestone towards achieving our strategic objective of expanding our U.S. operations



Subsequent to year end, we completed the purchase of an additional 6,775,000 shares of common stock of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) ("AEL"), bringing our total equity interest in AEL to approximately 16%



Operating Update

Our Canadian PRT business successfully closed on seven transactions during the quarter, bringing the total of new business to over US$1 billion for the year, and representing approximately 20% of the Canadian market in 2021.

On October 8, 2021, we closed our previously-announced transaction to reinsure up to $10 billion of annuity products issued by AEILIC, including approximately $4 billion of in-force policies. During the fourth quarter we recorded additional flow business of approximately $400 million under such agreement.

We recognized $21 million and $30 million of distributable operating earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Distributable operating earnings was primarily driven by strong earnings on our PRT business and contributions from our investment in AEL. We have made significant progress deploying the assets received on the closing our recent reinsurance transactions and expect distributable operating earnings from our reinsurance treaties to grow in the coming quarters as the assets received from our recently closed reinsurance transactions benefit from the deployment into our higher-yielding investment strategies.

We recorded a net loss of $43 million and $44 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, as positive income related to our insurance operations was more than offset by unrealized losses on our corporate hedging activities, as well as corporate operating costs associated with the build out of our business.

Update on Growth Initiatives

In early January, we completed the purchase of an additional 6,775,000 shares in AEL, for approximately $253 million, bringing our total ownership in AEL to 16%. The purchase of this additional equity interest, coupled with our significant reinsurance arrangement, position us as a cornerstone investor and a key reinsurance counterparty. We look forward to supporting AEL's leadership team in their continued growth of the business.

Our acquisition of American National, which remains on track to close in the first half of 2022, will provide us with licenses in all U.S. markets and will substantially increase the scale of our insurance operations. Once the American National transaction closes, we will have approximately $45 billion of assets under management and a path for significant continued growth.

Regular Distribution Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly distribution of $0.14 per share, payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on March 16, 2022. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has the same payment date as the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("Brookfield") on its Class A limited voting shares ("Class A Shares").

Brookfield Asset Management Operating Results

An investment in the class A exchangeable shares of Brookfield Reinsurance is intended to be, as nearly as practicable, functionally and economically, equivalent to an investment in the Class A Shares of Brookfield. A summary of Brookfield's 2021 fourth quarter and full year operating results is provided below:

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 3,461 $ 1,815 $ 12,388 $ 707 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,118 $ 643 $ 3,966 $ (134 ) Net income per Brookfield share 0.66 0.40 2.39 (0.12 ) Funds from operations $ 1,729 $ 2,096 $ 7,558 $ 5,180 Per Brookfield share 1.04 1.34 4.67 3.27 Distributable earnings $ 1,301 $ 1,632 $ 6,282 $ 4,220

Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Brookfield Reinsurance Class A shares will be impacted significantly by the market price of Brookfield's Class A Shares and the business performance of Brookfield as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review Brookfield's letter to shareholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield's disclosure on Brookfield's website under the Reports & Filings section at bam.brookfield.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(US$ millions)

December 31 December 31 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 393 $ 35 Investments 4,943 1,193 Reinsurance funds withheld 4,662 190 Reinsurance assets 169 - Equity accounted investments 344 - Accounts receivable and other 38 13 Deferred tax asset 20 - Derivative assets 146 7 Deferred acquisition costs 776 - Property and equipment 2 2 Total assets $ 11,493 $ 1,440 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other 65 6 Due to related parties 467 - Corporate borrowings 693 - Insurance reserves 8,497 1,339 Deferred revenue 82 - Reinsurance payable 242 - Funds withheld liabilities 12 12 Total liabilities $ 10,058 $ 1,357 Equity Class A exchangeable and Class B $ 539 $ - Class C 896 83 Total Equity $ 1,435 $ 83 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 11,493 $ 1,440





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net premiums $ 4,925 $ 296 $ 7,206 $ 430 Net investment income, including funds withheld 120 37 138 84 Equity accounted income 14 - 8 - Total revenues 5,059 333 7,352 514 Benefits paid on insurance contracts Gross 191 19 310 63 Ceded (3 ) (7 ) (18 ) (25 ) Change in insurance reserves Gross 4,825 314 6,958 457 Ceded (11 ) 3 22 11 Other reinsurance expenses 18 - 19 - Operating expenses 13 2 35 6 Net hedging expenses 59 - 59 - Interest expense 8 - 9 - Total benefits and expenses 5,100 331 7,394 512 Net (loss) income before income taxes (41 ) 2 (42 ) 2 Income tax expense (2 ) - (2 ) - Net (loss) income for the period $ (43 ) $ 2 $ (44 ) $ 2 Attributable to: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.1 $ - $ 2 $ 5 $ 2 Class A exchangeable & class B shareholders2 1 - 3 - Class C shareholder2 (44 ) - (52 ) - $ (43 ) $ 2 $ (44 ) $ 2 Net income per class A & class B share2 $ 0.13 n/a $ 0.26 n/a Net income (loss) per class C share2 $ (1.93 ) n/a $ (2.58 ) n/a

For the periods prior to June 28, 2021. For the period from June 28, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE OPERATING EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

US$ millions

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (43 ) $ 2 $ (44 ) $ 2 Income taxes 2 - 2 - Depreciation expense - - - - Transaction costs 3 - 8 - Mark-to-market on hedging items and other 59 - 64 - Distributable operating earnings1 $ 21 $ 2 $ 30 $ 2





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL EQUITY TO EXCESS CAPITAL AND NET RESERVE CAPITAL

Unaudited

As at December 31

US$ millions

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Equity $ 1,435 $ 83 $ 1,435 $ 83 Less: Investments held outside of regulated insurance agreements Cash on deposit with related parties (64 ) - (64 ) - Equity accounted investments (344 ) - (344 ) - Common shares (243 ) - (243 ) - Other corporate net investments (49 ) - (49 ) - Deferred tax asset (20 ) - (20 ) - Excess capital1 (720 ) - (720 ) - Net reserve capital1 $ 715 $ 83 $ 715 $ 83

Non-IFRS measure - see Basis of Presentation on page 6.

Additional Information

Brookfield Reinsurance was established on December 10, 2020 by Brookfield and on June 28, 2021 Brookfield completed the spin-off of the company, which was effected by way of a special dividend, to holders of Brookfield's Class A and B Shares. This financial information provides comparative information of the business included within the spin-off ("the Business") for the periods prior to the spin-off, as previously reported by Brookfield. Accordingly, the financial information for the periods prior to June 28, 2021 is presented based on the historical financial information for the Business as previously reported by Brookfield. Therefore, net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) not attributable to interests of others in operating subsidiaries has been allocated to Brookfield prior to June 28, 2021 and allocated to the shareholders of class A exchangeable shares, class B shares and class C shares on and after June 28, 2021.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Brookfield Reinsurance's Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our distributions can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE: BAMR; TSX: BAMR) operates a leading reinsurance business focused on providing capital-based and annuity solutions for insurance and reinsurance companies, and pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. Each class A exchangeable share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A).

For more information, please visit our website at bamr.brookfield.com or contact:

Basis of Presentation

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on IFRS, as issued by the IASB, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to distributable operating earnings. We define distributable operating earnings as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, income taxes, income from equity accounted investments, mark-to-market on hedging items, breakage and transaction costs, and is inclusive of our proportionate share of adjusted earnings from our investments in associates. Distributable operating earnings is a measure of operating performance. We use distributable operating earnings to assess our operating results. We also make reference to Excess Capital and Net Reserve Capital. Excess Capital is the amount of capital in the business that is not currently supporting insurance contracts within regulated insurance entities. Net Reserve Capital is the capital within regulated entities that is currently supporting insurance contracts. We use Net Reserve Capital to assess our return on our equity supporting insurance contracts.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at bamr.brookfield.com .

