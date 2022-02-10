CANEX Metals Inc.: Canex Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization at Gold Range with 0.5 g/t Gold over 22.9 metres Including 0.8 g/t Gold over 13.7 metres

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / CANEX Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 8 drill holes from the Company's ongoing reverse circulation drilling program designed to expand oxide gold mineralization at the Gold Range Project, Arizona.

Highlights

Hole GR21-49 in the central part of the Excelsior zone intersected 0.5 g/t gold over 22.87 metres starting at 28.96 metres depth, including 0.8 g/t gold over 13.72 metres .

starting at 28.96 metres depth, including . Hole GR21-52 in the central part of the Excelsior zone intersected 0.5 g/t gold over 15.25 metres starting at 39.63 metres depth, including 0.7 g/t gold over 7.63 metres .

starting at 39.63 metres depth, including . Hole GR21-56 intersected 0.6 g/t gold over 12.19 metres starting at 27.44 metres depth.

starting at 27.44 metres depth. Hole GR21-60 near the northern end of the Excelsior system intersected 0.6 g/t gold over 9.14 metres starting at 79.27 metres depth demonstrating mineralization extends to depth.

starting at 79.27 metres depth demonstrating mineralization extends to depth. Current step out drilling at the south end of the Excelsior zone has intersected broad zones of alteration and quartz veining prompting the Company to add additional holes to the drill plan in this area.

Assay results for holes GR21-49 to 53, 55, 56, and 60, all from the Excelsior zone, have been received and are presented here. A drill hole location map is shown on Figure 1, cross section D-D' with holes GR21- 55 and 56 is shown on Figure 2 and cross section H - H' with hole GR21-60 is shown on Figure 3.

Holes GR21-49, 50, 51, and 52 are located near the center of the Excelsior zone. Hole GR21-49 and returned 0.5 g/t gold over 22.87 metres from 28.96 metres down hole, including 0.8 g/t gold over 13.72 metres depth. Hole GR21-52 intersected 0.5 g/t gold over 15.25 metres from 39.63 metres depth. Hole GR21-50 intersected anomalous mineralization with no significant intervals.

Holes GR21-55 and 56 are located on the east side of section D-D'. Hole GR21-56 intersected 3 mineralized intervals including 0.6 g/t gold over 12.19 metres. Hole GR21-55 was located northwest of hole GR21-56 and only intersected anomalous gold indicating mineralization may be closing in this direction. Drilling is currently testing the southeast side of section D-D' where mineralization appears to strengthen and widen.

Holes GR21-60 tested the northern part of the Excelsior zone at depth and returned 0.6 g/t gold over 9.14 metres along with additional narrow mineralized intercepts. The hole demonstrates Excelsior mineralization continues to the north and at depth.

Drilling to date indicates the Excelsior mineralization widens toward the south, in proximity to a major fault intersection, and testing the size and extent of this covered zone is the current drill priority. Once this priority is complete step out and expansion drilling will resume along the 3 kilometre long prospective gold trend at Gold Range.

Highlights from reverse circulation drill holes GR21-49 to 53, 55, 56, and 60.