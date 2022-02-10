CANEX Metals Inc.: Canex Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization at Gold Range with 0.5 g/t Gold over 22.9 metres Including 0.8 g/t Gold over 13.7 metres

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / CANEX Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 8 drill holes from the Company's ongoing reverse circulation drilling program designed to expand oxide gold mineralization at the Gold Range Project, Arizona.
Highlights
- Hole GR21-49 in the central part of the Excelsior zone intersected 0.5 g/t gold over 22.87 metres starting at 28.96 metres depth, including 0.8 g/t gold over 13.72 metres.
- Hole GR21-52 in the central part of the Excelsior zone intersected 0.5 g/t gold over 15.25 metres starting at 39.63 metres depth, including 0.7 g/t gold over 7.63 metres.
- Hole GR21-56 intersected 0.6 g/t gold over 12.19 metres starting at 27.44 metres depth.
- Hole GR21-60 near the northern end of the Excelsior system intersected 0.6 g/t gold over 9.14 metres starting at 79.27 metres depth demonstrating mineralization extends to depth.
- Current step out drilling at the south end of the Excelsior zone has intersected broad zones of alteration and quartz veining prompting the Company to add additional holes to the drill plan in this area.
Assay results for holes GR21-49 to 53, 55, 56, and 60, all from the Excelsior zone, have been received and are presented here. A drill hole location map is shown on Figure 1, cross section D-D' with holes GR21- 55 and 56 is shown on Figure 2 and cross section H - H' with hole GR21-60 is shown on Figure 3.
Holes GR21-49, 50, 51, and 52 are located near the center of the Excelsior zone. Hole GR21-49 and returned 0.5 g/t gold over 22.87 metres from 28.96 metres down hole, including 0.8 g/t gold over 13.72 metres depth. Hole GR21-52 intersected 0.5 g/t gold over 15.25 metres from 39.63 metres depth. Hole GR21-50 intersected anomalous mineralization with no significant intervals.
Holes GR21-55 and 56 are located on the east side of section D-D'. Hole GR21-56 intersected 3 mineralized intervals including 0.6 g/t gold over 12.19 metres. Hole GR21-55 was located northwest of hole GR21-56 and only intersected anomalous gold indicating mineralization may be closing in this direction. Drilling is currently testing the southeast side of section D-D' where mineralization appears to strengthen and widen.
Holes GR21-60 tested the northern part of the Excelsior zone at depth and returned 0.6 g/t gold over 9.14 metres along with additional narrow mineralized intercepts. The hole demonstrates Excelsior mineralization continues to the north and at depth.
Drilling to date indicates the Excelsior mineralization widens toward the south, in proximity to a major fault intersection, and testing the size and extent of this covered zone is the current drill priority. Once this priority is complete step out and expansion drilling will resume along the 3 kilometre long prospective gold trend at Gold Range.
Highlights from reverse circulation drill holes GR21-49 to 53, 55, 56, and 60.
|Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)*
Au g/t
|GR21-49
28.96
51.83
22.87
0.5
|including
38.11
51.83
13.72
0.8
|GR21-49
56.4
57.93
1.53
0.5
|GR21-51
30.49
36.59
6.1
0.2
|GR21-52
1.52
3.05
1.53
0.5
|GR21-52
21.34
24.39
3.05
0.6
|GR21-52
39.63
54.88
15.25
0.5
|including
39.63
47.26
7.63
0.7
|GR21-53
89.94
91.46
1.52
0.3
|GR21-56
0
12.2
12.2
0.4
|GR21-56
27.44
39.63
12.19
0.6
|GR21-56
47.26
51.83
4.57
0.6
|GR21-60
4.57
6.1
1.53
0.7
|GR21-60
53.35
57.93
4.58
0.3
|GR21-60
79.27
88.41
9.14
0.6
|GR21-60
92.99
96.04
3.05
0.6
*Drill hole intercepts, true widths have not been determined. Grades have not been capped in the averaging.
Drilling Summary
The drill is currently focused on step outs from hole GR21-57 located on the southern end of the Excelsior zone. Hole GR21-57 intersected 1.0 g/t gold over 59.45 metres starting from surface (previously released, see December 16, 2021 news release) and the current drilling is designed to establish the continuity of the zone to the south and east and determine if the mineralized zone gets larger as it approaches a major fault intersection. The Company is pleased to announce that step out drilling in this area has intersected wide zones with sericite alteration and quartz veining that appear similar to those observed in hole GR21-57. The presence of alteration and quartz veining is considered a promising feature and has given the Company confidence to add additional drill holes in the area, however, only gold assays can determine if the zone contains significant gold mineralization and assays for these new holes have not yet been received.
Thirty four holes have been completed during the ongoing drill program (holes GR21- 49 to GR21-82) and the drill is currently on the 35th hole (GR22-83). Over 3370 metres (11,055 feet) have been drilled of a total program expected to consist of around 50 holes and 5000 metres of drilling.
Results for 21 holes have been received and released, an additional 13 holes are in the process of being analyzed and will be released in batches as they are complete. The current drill program is designed to test the expansion potential and continuity of the Excelsior, Eldorado, and Malco zones, and test additional exploration targets on the property.