What does luxury travel mean to you? Perhaps an extravagant all-inclusive resort with high quality service and cuisine, a tailor-made itinerary, or an opportunity to engage in the local culture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005368/en/

Cooking classes at the Expedition Hotel Zenagi are available upon request. Source: the Expedition Hotel Zenagi. https://zen-resorts.com

Japan has many qualities that make it a meaningful choice for an exclusive and bespoke vacation the pride its people take in their work, the unparalleled levels of service, and the country's rich traditions and cultures.

Adventure holidays: the Expedition Hotel Zenagi (Nagano prefecture)

With a population of around 4,000, Nagiso town is located in the Kiso Valley of southern Nagano prefecture, a beautiful countryside area where ancient traditions are still observed and nature is still largely untouched. The Expedition Hotel Zenagiwas founded in 2019 with a mission to preserve the traditional culture and natural resources of the countryside. Its employees double as storytellers and expedition guides, offering tours in English, French, and Spanish. The private villa resort, an elegantly restored centuries-old farmhouse with modern facilities, is let to only one group per day. Guests can engage in activity programs customized to their specific interests and led by professional guides. These include a hike along a samurai trail in Nakasendo, canoeing down a river with a former Olympian athlete, a visit to a local tea farm where guests can blend their own tea with the help of a tea master, and taking part in a cooking class with the resident chef.

Foodie holidays: Matsunozushi (Tokyo)

With the abundance of sushi restaurants around Tokyo, visitors in search of good sushi may not know where to start. Located near Tokyo Bay, Matsunozushi is a traditional establishment offering "Edomae" sushi which first opened in 1930. "Edo" is the ancient name for Tokyo, and "Edomae" refers to cuisine made with fresh seafood from the waters around Tokyo. This family restaurant is currently headed by the 4th generation chef, Mr. Yoshi Teruza. Not only is he a wine sommelier and a skilled sushi chef with a license to handle the famous blowfish, he is also a Sushi Ambassador who introduces sushi and Japanese culture around the world. He delivers lectures at universities and companies, and has prepared sushi at global events such as the 2019 G20 Summit. He also hosts private sushi-making workshops at his restaurant. Matsunozushi also offers special courses for overseas guests that can be customized according to their wishes and tastes.

Relaxing holidays: Tenku no Mori (Kagoshima prefecture)

Anyone seeking a quiet, out-of-the-ordinary luxury stay surrounded by nature should not miss the opportunity of a stay at Tenku no Mori, a hilltop resort with a clear view of the Kirishima mountains in Kagoshima prefecture. There are only five villas, each with its private onsen, spread over an expansive sixty hectares. Tenku's secluded environment offers guests plenty of privacy. Tateo Tajima, the creator of the resort, believes that stepping out of one's normal daily routine is a way for us to focus on the more important things in life. Meals are prepared with local produce including fish and meat, as well as foodstuffs grown in Tenku's own fields, with a focus on what is fresh and what is traditionally cultivated in Kirishima. The natural environment of Tenku will leave guests feeling rejuvenated and connected to nature.

JNTO hopes that these and the many other luxury destinations in Japan will inspire overseas visitors and help them discover new aspects of the country.

For more content for your articles and story ideas, please visit and sign up at Japan Online Media Center (JOMC)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005368/en/

Contacts:

Jasmine Li

Weber Shandwick JNTO Team

media_inquiry@jnto.go.jp