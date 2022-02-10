Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.: Lust for Life Footwear Meeting Strong Consumer Demand with On-Time Deliveries for Projected 50% Revenue Growth in Shipping Dollars for 2022 New Product Lines to Include Men's Styles for the First Time to Significantly Exp

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Lust for Life Footwear LLC (the "Company"), the main subsidiary of Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. (OTC PINK:RBNW), is excited to announce our Spring Sandals have shipped on time despite the shipping and supply chain interruptions that continue to affect the industry. We have been successful in minimizing shipping hurdles through organizational streamlining, pre-booking on vessels and sourcing with reliable factories. This strategy allowed for on-time delivery of our popular women's sandals to Lust for Life customers and has insured us a growth potential next year of a fifty percent increase in shipping dollars.

Lust for Life is now ramping up for Fall 2022 and is entering into men's footwear. We are onboarding a large retailer for production of men's and women's footwear at our Mexican operation. We are slated to begin manufacturing the Lust for Life men's line in September/October 2022 and our women's line will follow with sandals. Our technologically equipped factories in Mexico fully participate in the USMCA trade treaty. This is a big incentive as there is zero duty.

As reported previously, Lust for Life Footwear is manufacturing an Iconic Brand from Italy and will begin shipping the first orders of approximately $200,000 beginning in the 1st quarter of this year. The growth potential of this brand is projected to reach $750,000 for year 2022.

Lust for Life Footwear is also very pleased to announce our powerful relationship with Brazil. The short lead time for manufacturing as well as shipping has given us a clear competitive edge. We are currently working with a strong partner that has mounted a sample facility to turn development samples quickly. This is giving Lust for Life a huge opportunity to turn development into production. We are ramping up this operation during this 1st quarter and will begin shipping in the 2nd quarter of this year.

Looking ahead to the coming months, Lust for Life Footwear is in discussions with a large e-commerce customer to manufacture their athletic footwear. Lust for Life continues to build specialized product for each individual customer and their needs. There continues to be large growth opportunities with Lust for Life's existing customers which comes from the ability of our retailers to continue to maintain higher margins alongside on-time delivery and customer specific product.

About Renewable Energy & Power, Inc.:

Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. (OTC:RBNW) is the parent company to Lust for Life Group. RBNW is a holding company for apparel lines with both direct to consumer and wholesale sales to national retail chains. Previously, RBNW was focused on renewable energy projects, however in August 2019, with the acquisition of Blind Faith Concepts, Inc., which holds 100% of Lust for Life, LLC, RBNW's management determined to shift operations to focus on apparel. For more information on RBNW, visit www.lustforlifeshoes.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

