Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. Opens Midland, Texas Office February 10, 2022

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MKGP) ("Maverick"), an independent oil and gas company, announced today that Maverick has opened an office in Midland, Texas.

In conjunction with Maverick's purchase of certain Hard Rock O&G assets in the Permian Basin, (See previous press release reprinted below), Maverick is pleased to announce the opening of its office in Midland, Texas. Maverick's office is in the Hard Rock O&G building located at 4310 South Highway 349 Midland, Texas 79706. This office will serve as the operations center for Maverick's core areas in the Permian Basin. The previous news release of the Hard Rock acquisition follows in quotes.

"The assets that were acquired by Maverick consist of a 100% working interest in over 16,360 acres (10,000 acres being contiguous), 233 shut-in wells, a profitable, active commercial saltwater disposal and freshwater sales facility, an office in downtown Midland and additional support facilities. Prior to the wells being shut-in, seller's records show production of 310 barrels of oil per day and 137,000 cubic feet of gas a day. In addition, records of the seller show a multi-day well test of a recently completed deeper well flowing at more than 300 barrels of oil per day prior to shutting in the field."

"Maverick paid the seller 23 million restricted shares of its common stock. Maverick believes that this purchase has the potential of significant production of oil based upon the shut-in wells being returned to production, the large inventory of proved but undeveloped locations to drill, behind pipe zones to exploit, deep zones of interest and opportunities to expand operations from this core area."