Planet Resource Recovery, Inc.: Planet Resource Recovery Inc. Appoints Galen Reich as President of PRRY

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. (OTC PINK:PRRY) is pleased to officially appoint Galen Reich as its new President.

Mr. Reich served as General Manager and Marketing Manager of Recreatives Industries Inc., the original manufacturer of MAX Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles, from 1993 until 2013. During his time at Recreatives, he expanded the business by maintaining over 150 vendor relationships and managing inventory control at foundries, heat-treating firms, machining firms, and assembly plants.

Mr. Reich further expanded the company's dealership network nationwide nearly 50% per-annum compounded growth over a five year period, resulting in over 750 new MAX ATV dealers. Mr. Reich's implementation of direct-response marketing through print media, online and search-engine keyword advertising achieved 6.2% average annual increase in unit revenue over a nine-year span.

"Galen's comprehensive experience in manufacturing and marketing MAX ATVs gives us strong confidence in PRRY's success with relaunching the brand," states Andrew Lapp, CEO. "Upon Galen's effective date of March 1st, we will immediately begin re-establishing our vendor supply chain to get vehicles and accessories into production. We also plan to collaborate with 1-2 former MAX engineers from the Recreatives era to assist with necessary tasks including the inspection and testing of pre-production samples of vehicle parts and accessories. The MAX brand has proven to be a huge success in North America, which gives us assurance in expanding into international markets around the world."

Stay tuned for more frequent updates from PRRY as the company continues moving forward in revitalizing MAX Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles.

About Planet Resource Recovery Inc.

Currently headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. is the manufacturer of MAX Six-Wheel Drive Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles. First launched in 1969, MAX ATVs have been used in numerous applications relating to recreation, hunting, commercial, industrial, and military. Planet Resource Recovery Inc. will produce the MAX ATV product line along with MAX parts and MAX factory original accessories. For more information about PRRY, visit our new corporate website at www.recreatives.com or contact Investor Relations at ir@recreatives.com / (561) 402-8025.

SOURCE: Planet Resource Recovery, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688340/Planet-Resource-Recovery-Inc-Appoints-Galen-Reich-as-President-of-PRRY