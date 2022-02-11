DJ Clemens E. Blum resigns from the Board of Directors of the Bühler Group Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Bühler Group's Board of Directors

Uzwil (Switzerland), February 11, 2022 - At today's annual general shareholders' meeting of Bühler Holding AG, Clemens E. Blum resigned as a Member of the Board of Directors and Member of the Audit Committee.

Clemens E. Blum had been a Member of the Board of Directors and Member of the Audit Committee since 2015. He will focus on new mandates and is therefore no longer standing for re-election. Calvin Grieder, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bühler Group, on behalf of the shareholders, the Members of the Board of Directors, and the Executive Board, sincerely thanks Clemens E. Blum for bringing his profound knowledge of business and especially automation to Bühler over the past seven years.

Clemens E. Blum for his part, thanks the Members of the Board of Directors for their constructive as well as fruitful collaboration and wishes Bühler all the best for sustained success in the future.

The Bühler family and the Members of the Board of Directors wish Clemens E. Blum all the very best for the future.

Media contacts:

Burkhard Böndel, Head of Corporate Communications Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland Phone: +41 71 955 33 99 Mobile: +41 79 515 91 57 E-mail: burkhard.boendel@buhlergroup.com

Bühler media inbox: media.relations@buhlergroup.com

About Bühler Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature. As a relevant solution partner for the food and mobility industries, Bühler is committed to reduce energy, waste, and water in its customers' value chains by 50% by 2025. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler technology. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines - all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today's global challenges into sustainable business. Bühler contributes to safely feeding the world and is doing its part to protect the climate, producing solutions that make cars, buildings, and machinery more energy efficient. Bühler invests up to 5% of turnover into research and development. In 2020, some 12,500 employees generated a turnover of CHF 2.7 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is active in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 100 service stations, 33 manufacturing sites, and application and training centers in 24 locations.

