FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC) today announces the acquisition of video game developer Leikir Studio. Based in Paris and made up of around twenty passionate creators, Leikir Studio thus becomes the 5th development studio to integrate with Focus. The Group is also strengthening through the recruitment of four new talents who will come to occupy strategic positions.

Acquisition of Leikir Studio

With the acquisition of Leikir Studio, Focus has several new production lines with various art directions stylized 3D, pixel-art and 2D. After having developed several PC and console titles acclaimed by the press and players, LEIKIR STUDIO is currently working on the game Metal Slug Tactics. Due to release in 2022, the game is a highly promising and anticipated title, based on the legendary license from Japanese publisher SNK. As a partner of Leikir Studio and subsidiary of the Focus Group, Dotemu will be responsible for publishing the game. In addition to its ability to produce quality titles with unique gameplay, Leikir Studio also has significant technical know-how, something its founding President Aurélien Loos has aimed to nurture from the beginning.

"We are happy to join the Focus Group because it is an important step for the growth of our studio. This acquisition validates our multi-production strategy and will allow us to reach new qualitative and creative heights. This is a great recognition for the work accomplished by our teams over the past several years." declares Aurélien Loos, President and founder of Leikir Studio

"Following Deck13, StreumOn, Dotemu and Douze-Dixièmes, it is with great pleasure that we welcome a fifth studio to the Focus Group," says Christophe Nobileau, President of Focus Home Interactive. "We are constantly looking for new talents capable of growing and supporting the ambitions of our Group, and Leikir Studio, headed by Aurélien Loos, is a choice acquisition to achieve this objective

Strengthening the Group's teams and know-how

Aurélien Loos also becomes Senior Consultant to the Comex on the creative and organizational aspects of internal productions. In addition, Focus is pleased to announce the arrival of four new talents who will help the Group accelerate its growth:

Cyril Labordrie as Technical Director, after more than 25 years of experience in the video game industry in France, North America and Asia. He will bring his expertise in the development of multi-platform games, as well as in R&D acquired from major players such as Virtuos, gumi Inc., etc.

Julien Ramette as Director of Business Development, bringing his business, marketing and market knowledge acquired over the years with publishers such as Bandai Namco, Ubisoft and Wargaming.

Geoffroy Starkloff as Director of Management Control. He will bring his financial expertise acquired at General Electric, as well as his experience acquired at PwC, on performance and transformation aspects.

Stéphane Kaufmann as Head of Data, bringing his experience in User Research, Analytics and his knowledge of live titles after several years at Ubisoft.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €171 million in 2020/21, up 20% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-entmt.com

About Leikir Studio

Leikir Studio is an PC/console game studio based in Ivry sur Seine, France. Specialized in system games, we have at heart to carry projects that we are passionate about. We are the creators of the merciless Isbarah, the ruthless Wondershot, the robotic I AM LEGION and the diabolical Rogue Lords. Today, we put all our energy and talent on Metal Slug Tactics to honor the hours of joy spent on this mythical license.

