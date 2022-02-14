Tier One Silver Inc.: Tier One Silver Intersects 1,213.7 g/t Silver Equivalent over 1.5 Metres on the Sambalay Structural Corridor at Curibaya

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV, OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the last five drill holes of the first phase of drilling at the Curibaya project in southern Peru. Hole 16 intercepted 1.5 metres (m) of 1,213.7 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) in a larger interval of 7 m of 299.1 g/t AgEq on the Sambalay structural corridor (Figures 1 - 3). This drill hole targeted higher elevations of the intermediate sulphidation system than the majority of the holes drilled to date and is located on a two kilometre (km) corridor that extends toward the Cambaya target area, where the Company has seen the best channel sample results, including 20 m of 293.8 g/t AgEq, 11 m of 348.2 g/t AgEq, 9 m of 438.8 g/t AgEq, 2 m of 1,119.2 g/t AgEq and 2 m of 1,852.8 g/t AgEq. Complete drill results from holes 12 - 16 are provided in Table 1.

The next phase of drilling at Curibaya will focus on the Cambaya target area, the areas between the high-grade intercept in hole 16 and the channel samples at the Cambaya II corridor, as well as the continuation of the Tipal structure, where hole 9 intercepted vein arrays within kaolinite and sericite alteration, 50 m below the surface, returning 3 m of 384.6 g/t AgEq (previously reported in January 24, 2022 news release) toward the Cambaya target areas. The technical team believes the Sambalay and Cambaya structural corridors provide great potential in the precious metal window (Figure 4).

A Message from Peter Dembicki, President, CEO & Director:

"Drill results from Curibaya have continuously improved as the program has progressed, with hole 16 providing our best intercept to date. We have identified key targeting information for our second phase of drilling, which will include a focus on areas higher in elevation in the system within the Sambalay, Tipal and Cambaya structural corridors."

"We are very encouraged by the high priority precious and base metal targets within our existing permitted area and look forward to receiving the drill permit for the Cambaya targets. Our confidence in the potential for Curibaya to deliver a significant discovery has increased considerably."

A Message from Christian Rios, SVP of Exploration:

"The latest data from our drill program has given us strong indications that a high-grade epithermal vein system could be present, as well as a potential copper porphyry source nearby. We look forward to defining the size, geometry and average grade of the identified corridors through additional drilling."

Sambalay - Cambaya II Corridor:

At the Sambalay structural corridor, hole 16 intersected 1.5 m of 1,213.7 g/t AgEq from 142.5 m - 144 m within a larger interval of 7 m of 299.1 g/t AgEq from 139 m - 146 m, where the widest zones of veins were mapped. Approximately 100 m north, hole 15 intersected 4.5 m of 100.3 g/t AgEq along the same structural corridor, demonstrating continuity of mineralization over a 4.5 m to 7 m wide system of quartz-adularia veining. Geological mapping has demonstrated that the zones of quartz-adularia veining extend 1.4 km north of the Cambaya II target area. To date, four drill holes have been completed in the corridor, for a total of 1,251 m, over a strike length of 350 m and a vertical depth of 120 m below surface. Three of the four drill holes have intersected quartz adularia veins demonstrating the potential of this corridor. Further work will concentrate on identifying changes in vein orientations as a mechanism to focus high-grade along the structures (Figure 5).

Dome Complex:

At the dome complex, drill-holes 12 and 13 were drilled 150 m apart to test for silver - gold mineralization on surface associated with surface outcrops of vuggy silica and associated silica - kaolinite - dickite structures. A total of 886.4 m was drilled and hole 12 intersected 30 m of 0.23 g/t gold associated with hematite - pyrite crackle breccias and veinlets overprinting earlier vuggy silica bodies. Hole 13 intersected 5 m of 0.26 g/t gold from 14 m - 19 m, 15 m of 0.15 g/t gold from 27 m - 42 m and 0.5 m of 1.42 g/t gold from 121.5 m - 122 m in a quartz vein associated with visible gold. Tier One's technical team has interpreted this mineralization to be associated with a higher level within a porphyry-type hydrothermal system with continued potential to discover higher grade mineralization at depth and along strike of the Tipal corridor at lower elevations, as observed in hole 9, which intersected 3 m of 384.6 g/t AgEq (see January 24, 2022 news release).

Table 1: Summary of Significant Results from Drill Holes 12-16