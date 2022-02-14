Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name WAFH II LLC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition by way of contribution from William A. Ackman c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 10,000,000 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume (aggregate) Price (aggregate) 10,000,000 NA e) Date of transaction 14 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (OTC) Remarks: William A. Ackman contributed 10,000,000 Public Shares to WAFH II LLC, which he wholly owns.

