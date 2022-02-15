Launches iconic new consumer brand designed to support commercial business

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) (the "Company" or "Virgin Galactic"), an aerospace and space travel company, announced today that ticket sales will open to the general public starting on February 16, providing the opportunity to purchase one of the initial spaceflight reservations and secure membership in the unique community of Future Astronauts.

"At Virgin Galactic, we believe that space is transformational," said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier. "We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet."

Virgin Galactic spaceflight reservations also provide access to the Future Astronaut membership community -- designed and curated to bring inspiration, excitement, and adventure from the time of ticket purchase to spaceflight and beyond. Members will enjoy access to money-can't-buy experiences, events, trips and space-readiness activities while they await their spaceflight.

The spaceflight itself launches from Spaceport America in New Mexico. Starting with several days of spaceflight preparedness activities, future astronauts will stay with their guests at forthcoming custom accommodations. Guests will enjoy bespoke itineraries and world-class amenities during astronaut-specific training programs.

During spaceflight, astronauts will experience a 90-minute journey including a signature air launch and Mach-3 boost to space. The spaceship gracefully flips while astronauts enjoy several minutes of out-of-seat weightlessness and breath-taking views of Earth from the spaceship's 17 windows. Upon return from this transformational experience, astronauts will begin a meaningful journey to create positive impact with the perspective that can only come from seeing our beautiful planet from space.

To mark the launch of public sales, Virgin Galactic unveiled a new, iconic consumer brand, designed to capture the love, wonder and awe of the experience of viewing Earth from space, and to inspire generations of future astronauts around the worldThe newly unveiled brand identity features the spaceship; the very definition of engineering excellence, a celebration of pioneering design, and an icon wholly unique to the Virgin Galactic spaceflight experience.

"We have developed a compelling and effective sales process to support the growth of our commercial business," said Blair Rich, President and Chief Business Officer, Commercial and Consumer Operations. "A global, commercial spaceline demands an iconic and timeless brand. It is important that our brand represents our dynamic customer offering, and speaks to our unique experience, style and service."

Spaceflight reservations are a total price of USD $450,000. Following an initial deposit of USD $150,000, customers will make their final payment before their flight. Those interested in spaceflight reservations can visit www.virgingalactic.com to start the application process.

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), including statements regarding the Company's spaceflight systems, markets and expected flight schedule. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.virgingalactic.com. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

