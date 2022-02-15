The U.S. battery specialist has signed framework agreements with four developers to deliver systems for multiple projects.Oregon-based Powin Energy has announced major supply deals covering a 5.8GWh pipeline of energy storage projects in the U.S. and Taiwan. The company will supply its fully integrated battery storage systems to four, undisclosed developers out to 2024. Under the framework agreement, Powin will provide fully integrated battery energy storage facilities including cells, stacks, enclosures, cabling, transformers, inverters, battery management, and all software and controls systems. ...

