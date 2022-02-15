Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) ("the Company"), the pioneer of Thermo; Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. CEO of the Company, Francois Michelon, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's decision to focus on liver disease. "Liver disease is an area with high unmet clinical needs," explained Michelon, before elaborating on the illness and its symptoms. "Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is now the leading root cause of liver transplants; it has overtaken hepatitis."

"There are no good diagnostic tools to screen and monitor patients who may have this disease," continued Michelon. "The only tools are MRI and surgical biopsy of the liver," he added, noting that MRIs are costly, while biopsies are invasive. "That is where ENDRA can change the game."

"We have developed a platform technology called Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®)," said Michelon. "It is a proprietary combination of radio frequency pulses that generate sound waves," he explained. "That technology allows us to see tissue in a number of different ways that traditional ultrasound cannot."

"We are able to measure fat in your liver, as well as a number of other things," said Michelon. "We now have a portfolio of intellectual property that is approaching 89 assets," he shared. "We think we are really leading the way in a number of novel applications."

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent announcement detailing their expansion into China. "We are proud to be partnered with Shanghai General Hospital," said Michelon, adding that the Company also has regulatory approval in Europe. "We certainly want to plant seeds in Asia and in China," he added. "It will be Europe first, we're going to then turn our attention to the United States, and then we will also focus on Asia and China in particular."

"What is your US regulatory pathway?" asked Jolly. "We have been working with the FDA collaboratively for many months," shared Michelon. "We have agreed with the FDA that due to the unique and novel characteristics of our technology, it is really a great opportunity for both the regulatory body and for us to set a new bar and new class of product," he continued. "We are going to pursue the De Novo pathway, which leverages a large portion of our completed 510(k) documentation."

"What are your goals for the next two to three quarters?" asked Jolly. "The first priority is to commercialize TAEUS® in Europe for the liver," said Michelon. "Generating our first revenue is key," he added. "We are going to deploy our systems in Europe with our clinical evaluation partners in France, Germany, Switzerland, and the UK," said Michelon. "Naturally, we are also cultivating relationships and opportunities beyond the liver," he shared, before elaborating on the potential applications for the TAEUS® platform.

"It is an exciting time to be in healthcare, and we feel blessed to be contributing and working hard to improve the lives of people around the world every day," said Michelon.

To close the interview, Michelon encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date with the Company's current projects and upcoming announcements as they continue to grow and deliver on their operating plan.

