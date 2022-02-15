Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 Ticker-Symbol: P6SG 
Tradegate
15.02.22
17:12 Uhr
20,600 Euro
+0,400
+1,98 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,40020,60019:20
20,40020,60018:15
Dow Jones News
15.02.2022 | 19:01
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PhosAgro PJSC: Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts

DJ PhosAgro PJSC: Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro PJSC: Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts 15-Feb-2022 / 20:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

For Immediate Release 15 February 2022

Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Gardesina Holding Limited has submitted notification concerning the sale of call options for 90,000 PhosAgro GDRs at a price of USD 1.67 per option.

The options can be exercised until 10 May 2022 at a strike price of USD 23 per GDR. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
                                     Gardesina Holding Limited 
                                     HE367560, 10367560Y 
a)      Name                            21 Vasili Michailidi, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       PCA of a member of the Board of directors 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment              Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            PJSC PhosAgro 
b)      LEI                             25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a)      Identification code                     Depository receipt, US71922G2093 
 
 
                                     Selling of call options, strike price of USD 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  23 per receipt with an expiry date of 10 May 
                                     2022 
 
                                     Price(s)          Volume(s) 
                                     USD 1.67          90,000 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
       Aggregated volume                      90,000 
d) 
 
       Price                            USD 150,300.00 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-02-10 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

Contact us

PJSC PhosAgro

Andrey Serov, Head of the Investor Relations Department

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183

ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652

pr@phosagro.ru

EM

Sam VanDerlip

vanderlip@em-comms.com

+44 207 002 7859

About Us

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US71922G2093 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PHOR 
LEI Code:    25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  143208 
EQS News ID:  1280906 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280906&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2022 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

PHOSAGRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.