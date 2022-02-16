The Chilean energy regulator has launched an auction to supply electricity to the national system over a period of 15 years from 2027. The final results will be announced in the summer.From pv magazine LatAm The Chilean energy regulator (CNE) has launched an auction to provide 5.25GWh of electricity for the national system over a period of 15 years from 2027. The CNE said on its website that the consultation period for participants will last until April 1. Participants will be able to make rectifications, amendments or additions to their proposals until May 2. The final offers must be submitted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...