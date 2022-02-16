Helo Corp.: Helo Corp Targets Worldwide Personalized Nutrition Market with Funding of santéPatch

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading developer of wearable, wireless devices and a pioneer at the forefront of digital health, is pleased to announce that it has provided funding to support the development of santéPatch, a technology that claims to enable monitoring of wearer micronutrients.

Helo's funding will be used to validate the technology and assist in bringing santéPatch to market, where Helo's subsidiary, Vyvo Technology Corp intends to use the status of the santéPatch wearer's micronutrient data to inform its AI engine and supply more accurate personalized nutrition to its customers worldwide.

The precision nutrition market is predicted to grow significantly over the next few years. Unhealthy eating habits, hectic lifestyles, and the rising prevalence of various diseases drive demand for personalized nutrition, which in 2020 created a global market of more than US$8 billion. This market is expected to exceed US$24 billion in 2028, according to Research and Markets.

"Under its Vyvo brand, Helo seeks to grow its share of the precision nutrition market using non-invasive technology to measure individual customer mineral and vitamin data to identify their specific deficiencies, so that our customers only take what they need," said Fabio Galdi, Chairman and CTO of Helo Corp. "We are excited to add the benefits of measuring vitamins and minerals to the already wide range of biomarkers detected by our Life Sensing Technology, deployed with all our devices. We expect that santéPatch's technology will provide additional data sources to inform our AI process further and provide even more accurate personalized nutrition to our customers worldwide.

"We seek to bring greater transparency to the nutrition and supplement industry," he continued, "by using santéPatch technology to demonstrate to our customers the change in their micronutrient levels when they take vitamins and minerals. This approach fits with our corporate vision of using life-changing technology to benefit our customers worldwide."

According to santéPatch's founder, Yasar Tunc, "santéPatch uses an advanced biochemical process (called reverse iontophoresis) built into the patch worn on the skin to attract nutrients present in the fluid around skin cells. A spectrometer micro-sensor in the patch non-invasively measures the fluid for nutrients and provides a view of the vitamin and mineral levels present. This data can then be transmitted wirelessly to the cloud for further analysis. The whole process is easy, convenient, pain-free, and real-time (after wearing the patch at least 15 minutes)."