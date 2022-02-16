- (PLX AI) - Pfeiffer Vacuum FY revenue EUR 771.4 million vs. estimate EUR 730 million.
- • FY EBIT EUR 93.1 million vs. estimate EUR 91 million
- • FY EBIT margin 12.1%
- • FY orders EUR 964.3 million, a record
- • Backlog of EUR 316.2 million at end of the year was also a record
- • Sales development in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies market segment was especially dynamic
- • Sales in the Analytics, Industry and R&D market segment grew considerably by 13.2 percent
