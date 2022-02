CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Juniper Advisory announced that Karen Teitelbaum joined the firm as a Senior Advisor.

Teitelbaum has spent her career in leadership positions with some of the most challenged healthcare delivery organizations in the industry. As President and Chief Executive Officer of Sinai Health System , Chicago's largest private healthcare system serving vulnerable communities, and with over $1 billion of revenues, Teitelbaum had oversight of a successful turnaround of financial, philanthropic, and operational performance. During her tenure as CEO, she led the organization from a loss of $42 million to a profit of $32.6 million. Previously the Chief Operating Officer of Sinai, Teitelbaum oversaw the successful acquisition and integration of Holy Cross Hospital on Chicago's southwest side.

She serves on civic, state, and national boards, including the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (2021 Chair), America's Essential Hospitals (former Chair of Board Equity work group). Awards and recognition include: "One of 10 Business Leaders to Watch in 2020" by the Chicago Tribune , twice named to Crain's Chicago Business "Notable Women in Chicago Healthcare" list, the Weizmann Institute "Women of Science" award, and a recipient of the National Medical Fellowship "Leadership in Healthcare" award. She is a member of the Chicago Network, the Commercial Club of Chicago, the Economic Club of Chicago, and Kellogg Executive Women's Network.

"Karen is an accomplished leader in the healthcare industry with a passion for the communities she serves. It is an honor to have her join our team," noted Jordan Shields , Partner at Juniper Advisory. "Her track record of building the successful Sinai system in under-invested areas of Chicago is a template for safety net care in America."

"I have known Juniper for years and have recommended them to colleagues considering transactions. I am excited to join the team and to work with organizations looking to improve access to and care for their communities," said Teitelbaum.

"Karen has pioneered efforts at Sinai to improve social determinants of health and bridge care inequities. We look forward to aiding our clients nationally in forming networks and systems to address these important missions" added Rex Burgdorfer , Juniper Partner. "The growth of our Senior Advisor program enhances the breadth of Juniper's board level advisory services."

About Juniper Advisory

Juniper is a specialized, independent advisory firm focused on providing not-for-profit organizations with expert guidance related to partnerships, affiliations, joint ventures and a range of M&A strategies. Over the last 30 years, the Juniper team has worked with more than 200 of the nation's leading hospital companies on strategic business combinations and has advised on many of the most complex and innovative transactions in the industry. The firm has offices in Chicago, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

