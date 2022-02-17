The stadium of German football club SC Freiburg will host a 2.4MW rooftop solar array that will be built with heterojunction modules provided by Swiss manufacturer Meyer Burger.From pv magazine Germany German football club SC Freiburg has announced that a 2.4MW rooftop solar array is currently under construction on the roof of its Europa-Park stadium. Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger Technology has provided its heterojunction panels for the project, which is claimed to be the world's largest PV system built on a stadium roof to date. The project was selected in a tender for commercial PV ...

