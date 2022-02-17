Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Nur noch 7 Tage bis zum „Tag X“! 27 Mal besser, als der Durchschnitt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.02.2022 | 17:08
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Bancorp, Inc. (Ohio): United Bancorp, Inc. Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.1525 per Common Share Producing a Forward Yield of 3.66% and Announces a Special Dividend Payment of $0.15 per Common Share

MARTINS FERRY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / On February 16, 2022, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.1525, which is payable on March 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2022. This is an increase of $0.01, or 7.0%, over the cash dividend paid in the first quarter of last year. At this new level and on a forward basis, the regular cash dividend is $0.61 which produces a forward yield of 3.66% based on the market value at the most recent quarter end.

In addition to this regular cash dividend payment, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. also approved a one-time, special dividend of $0.15 per common share, which is payable on March 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2022. The Board of Directors approved this special cash dividend based on the Company's continued solid earnings, ample liquidity and strong capital position. On a forward basis and inclusive of this special dividend payment, United Bancorp, Inc. is projected to pay cash dividends of $0.76 in the current year, as compared to $0.685 in 2021, an increase of $0.075 or 11.0%.

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $724.5 million and total shareholder's equity of $71.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company currently has nineteen banking centers that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas and Marshall County in West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

Contacts:

Scott A. Everson
President and CEO
(740) 633-0445, ext. 6154
ceo@unitedbancorp.com
or
Randall M. Greenwood
Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer
(740) 633-0445, ext. 6181
cfo@unitedbancorp.com

SOURCE: United Bancorp, Inc. (Ohio)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689297/United-Bancorp-Inc-Declares-a-Quarterly-Cash-Dividend-of-01525-per-Common-Share-Producing-a-Forward-Yield-of-366-and-Announces-a-Special-Dividend-Payment-of-015-per-Common-Share

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.