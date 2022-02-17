Anzeige
WKN: A1H5BU ISIN: US21676P1030 Ticker-Symbol: C31 
Stuttgart
17.02.22
08:12 Uhr
13,800 Euro
-0,900
-6,12 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,30013,60017.02.
Dow Jones News
17.02.2022 | 23:01
329 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cooper Standard Reports Fourth Quarter and Full -4-

DJ Cooper Standard Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Cooper Standard Holdings Inc. Cooper Standard Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results 17-Feb-2022 / 22:30 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights . Sales of USD601.3 million increased sequentially by 14% compared to third quarter 2021 . Net loss of USD102.2 million or USD(5.98) per fully diluted share, improved sequentially by 17% compared tothird quarter 2021 . Adjusted net loss of USD50.3 million, or USD(2.94) per fully diluted share, improved sequentially by 53%compared to third quarter 2021 . Adjusted EBITDA of USD2.0 million increased sequentially by USD35.9 million as compared to third quarter 2021 . Year-end cash balance of USD248 million; continuing strong total liquidity of USD396 million

'We were pleased to see OEM production schedules begin to stabilize and volumes improve during the fourth quarter, compared to what we saw in the second and third quarters of 2021,' said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. 'Headwinds from increased material and labor costs remain and we have made progress in our negotiations to recover some of those increases in 2022. Our outlook anticipates further improvement in production volumes throughout the year, especially in the second half, which we expect will enable us to drive improved margins and cash flow going forward.'

Consolidated Results 

Quarter Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
                      2021    2020       2021    2020 
                      (Dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) 
                      Unaudited  Unaudited    Unaudited 
Sales                    USD 601.3   USD 696.9     USD 2,330.2  USD 2,375.4 
Net loss                  USD (102.2)  USD (27.2)     USD (322.8)  USD (267.6) 
Adjusted net (loss) income         USD (50.3)  USD 3.3      USD (222.3)  USD (141.4) 
Loss per diluted share           USD (5.98)  USD (1.61)     USD (18.94)  USD (15.82) 
Adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share USD (2.94)  USD 0.19      USD (13.04)  USD (8.36) 
Adjusted EBITDA               USD 2.0    USD 57.0      USD (8.0)   USD 35.7

The year-over-year decline in fourth quarter sales was primarily attributable to unfavorable volume and mix associated with continuing supply chain constraints, partially offset by favorable price adjustments. The year-over-year change in fourth quarter net loss was driven primarily by unfavorable volume and mix, higher material costs, higher wages and general inflation, and higher income tax expense, partially offset by favorable price adjustments and lower selling, administrative and engineering (SGA&E) expense. The year-over-year change in fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by unfavorable volume and mix, higher material costs, and higher wages and general inflation, partially offset by favorable price adjustments and lower SGA&E expense.

For the full year 2021, sales declined primarily due to the divestiture of certain business operations in Europe and India in 2020 and unfavorable volume and mix, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange. The year-over-year change in full year net loss was primarily driven by higher material costs, higher wages and general inflation, unfavorable volume and mix, higher interest expense and higher income tax expense. These negative impacts were partially offset by lower SGA&E expense, improvements in operating efficiency, and other cost reduction initiatives. Full year adjusted EBITDA declined due primarily to higher material costs, higher wages and general inflation, and unfavorable volume and mix, partially offset by lower SGA&E expense, improvements in operating efficiency, and other cost reduction initiatives.

Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ('U.S. GAAP'), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

New Business Awards

Electric vehicle trends continue to create opportunity for Cooper Standard. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company received net new business awards representing approximately USD26 million in incremental anticipated future annualized sales. Approximately USD18 million of these net new business awards were on electric vehicle platforms. For the full year 2021, the Company's net new business awards totaled approximately USD186 million, including USD106 million in new awards on electric vehicle platforms. The Company believes its world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, its innovation programs and its reputation for quality and service are competitive advantages that continue to drive the new business awards.

Continuing Execution of Cost Reduction and Strategic Initiatives

The Company remains focused on reducing ongoing costs through improved operating efficiency and further rightsizing of its operating footprint, overhead expenses and staffing levels. In 2021, these initiatives resulted in a combined cost savings of approximately USD81 million. Further restructuring actions and other cost savings initiatives are anticipated in 2022.

Quarterly Segment Results

Sales 

Three Months Ended December 31,  Variance Due To: 
                 2021    2020    Change    Volume / Mix^* Foreign Exchange 
                 (Dollar amounts in thousands) 
Sales to external customers    Unaudited Unaudited 
North America           USD 291,104 USD 321,223 USD (30,119)  USD (30,676)   USD 557 
Europe              121,166  176,663  (55,497)   (50,442)    (5,055) 
Asia Pacific           130,640  151,909  (21,269)   (23,929)    2,660 
South America           16,093   18,822   (2,729)   (2,174)     (555) 
Total Automotive         559,003  668,617  (109,614)  (107,221)    (2,393) 
Corporate, eliminations and other 42,346   28,265   14,081    14,427     (346) 
Consolidated           USD 601,349 USD 696,882 USD (95,533)  USD (92,794)   USD (2,739)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, was mainly driven by the decline in vehicle productionvolume caused by the impact of semiconductor and other OEM supply chain issues. . The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Euro, the Chinese Renminbi and theBrazilian Real.

Adjusted EBITDA 

Three Months Ended December   Variance Due To: 
               31, 
               2021    2020    Change   Volume / Mix^ Foreign     Cost Decreases / 
                                *       Exchange    (Increases) 
               (Dollar amounts in thousands) 
Segment adjusted EBITDA    Unaudited Unaudited 
North America         3,810   38,378   (34,568)  (8,015)    (3,712)     (22,841) 
Europe            (8,607)  8,488   (17,095)  (14,374)    (312)      (2,409) 
Asia Pacific         (3,732)  19,455   (23,187)  (3,521)    (504)      (19,162) 
South America         (3,096)  (2,233)  (863)   (899)     (364)      400 
Total Automotive       (11,625)  64,088   (75,713)  (26,809)    (4,892)     (44,012) 
Corporate, eliminations and  13,636   (7,072)  20,708   12,294     (432)      8,846 
other 
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 2,011   57,016   (55,005)  (14,515)    (5,324)     (35,166)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, was mainly driven by the decline in vehicle productionvolume caused by the impact of semiconductor and other OEM supply chain issues. . Foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Mexican Peso and the Canadian Dollar. . The Cost Decreases / (Increases) category above includes:? The increase in material costs, wages, and general inflation - Lower SGA&E expense, savings from past restructuring actions and savings from manufacturing efficiencies.

Full Year Segment Results

Sales 

Year Ended December 31,       Variance Due To: 
                2021    2020    Change   Volume / Mix^ Foreign     Divestitures / 
                                  *       Exchange     Other 
                (Dollar amounts in thousands) 
Sales to external customers   Unaudited 
North America          USD      USD      USD 6,889   USD 2,118    USD 4,771     USD - 
                1,148,257  1,141,368 
Europe             518,245   586,739   (68,494)  (40,454)    21,177      (49,217) 
Asia Pacific          458,306   468,042   (9,736)   (20,362)    25,917      (15,291) 
South America          61,713   60,754   959     4,425     (3,466)     - 
Total Automotive        2,186,521  2,256,903  (70,382)  (54,273)    48,399      (64,508) 
Corporate, eliminations and   143,670   118,536   25,134   23,351     1,783      - 
other 
Consolidated          USD      USD      USD      USD (30,922)   USD 50,182     USD (64,508)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2022 16:30 ET (21:30 GMT)

DJ Cooper Standard Reports Fourth Quarter and Full -2- 

2,330,191  2,375,439  (45,248)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, was driven by the decline in vehicle production volumecaused by the impact of semiconductor and other OEM supply chain issues. . The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Euro and the Brazilian Real.

Adjusted EBITDA 

Year Ended December 31,     Variance Due To: 
             2021    2020   Change   Volume /  Foreign   Cost Decreases /   Divestitures / 
                             Mix^*    Exchange   (Increases)      Other 
             (Dollar amounts in thousands) 
Segment adjusted EBITDA Unaudited 
North America      54,616   90,638  (36,022)  3,668    (10,550)   (28,641)       (499) 
Europe          (49,599)  (39,004) (10,595)  (15,306)  (1,717)   4,078         2,350 
Asia Pacific       (16,756)  12,472  (29,228)  (13,154)  (7)     (23,106)       7,039 
South America      (9,852)  (13,841) 3,989   3,361    4,293    (3,665)        - 
Total Automotive     (21,591)  50,265  (71,856)  (21,431)  (7,981)   (51,334)       8,890 
Corporate, eliminations 13,557   (14,588) 28,145   14,476   (46)     13,715        - 
and other 
Consolidated adjusted  (8,034)  35,677  (43,711)  (6,955)   (8,027)   (37,619)       8,890 
EBITDA

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, was driven by the decline in vehicle production volumecaused by the impact of semiconductor and other OEM supply chain issues. . Foreign currency exchange was impacted by the Mexican Peso, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Polish Zloty, CzechKoruna, Chinese Renminbi and the Brazilian Real. . The Cost Decreases / (Increases) category above includes:? The one-time impact of an USD11.2 million credit loss for certain accounts receivable related to thebankruptcy proceedings of a former joint venture in Asia; - Commodity cost, wage and allowance for credit loss increases; - The non-recurrence of prior year government incentives primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic; - Reduction in compensation-related expenses, due to salaried headcount initiatives, purchasing savingsthrough lean initiatives, variable employee compensation expenses, and restructuring savings; and - Net manufacturing efficiencies of USD33 million, primarily driven by our European, North America andAsia Pacific segments.

^Cash and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling USD248.0 million and total liquidity, including availability under its amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, of USD395.5 million. Based on our current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, we expect our current solid cash balance and access to flexible credit facilities will provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives.

Outlook

Based on our outlook for the global automotive industry, macroeconomic conditions, current customer production schedules and our own operating plans, the Company has issued 2022 full year guidance as follows: 

Initial 2022 Guidance^1 
Sales                   USD2.6 - USD2.8 billion 
Adjusted EBITDA^2             USD50 - USD60 million 
Capital Expenditures            USD90 - USD100 million 
Cash Restructuring             USD20 - USD30 million 
Net Cash Taxes / (Refund)         USD(30) - USD(40) million 
Key Light Vehicle Productions Assumptions 
North America               15.2 million 
Europe                   18.5 million 
Greater China               24.7 million

^1 Guidance is representative of management's estimates and expectations as of the date it is published. Current guidance as presented in this press release considers January 2022 IHS Markit production forecasts for relevant light vehicle platforms and models, customers' planned production schedules and other internal assumptions.

^2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income because full-year net income will include special items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Cooper Standard management will host a conference call and webcast on February 18, 2022 at 9 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. A link to the live webcast of the call (listen only) and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at www.ir.cooperstandard.com/events.com.

To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada should dial toll-free (877) 374-4041. International callers should dial (253) 237-1156. Provide the conference ID 7481647 or ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. Callers should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 22,600 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Our use of words 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'project,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'believe,' 'outlook,' 'guidance,' 'forecast,' or future or conditional verbs, such as 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' or 'may,' and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, we cannot assure you that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different from the future results or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other items, such factors may include: the impact, and expected continued impact, of the COVID-19 outbreak on our financial condition and results of operations; significant risks to our liquidity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic risk; prolonged or material contractions in automotive sales and production volumes; our inability to realize sales represented by awarded business; escalating pricing pressures; loss of large customers or significant platforms; our ability to successfully compete in the automotive parts industry; availability and increasing volatility in costs of manufactured components and raw materials; disruption in our supply base; competitive threats and commercial risks associated with our diversification strategy through our Advanced Technology Group; possible variability of our working capital requirements; risks associated with our international operations, including changes in laws, regulations, and policies governing the terms of foreign trade such as increased trade restrictions and tariffs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to control the operations of our joint ventures for our sole benefit; our substantial amount of indebtedness and variable rates of interest; our ability to obtain adequate financing sources in the future; operating and financial restrictions imposed on us under our debt instruments; the underfunding of our pension plans; significant changes in discount rates and the actual return on pension assets; effectiveness of continuous improvement programs and other cost savings plans; manufacturing facility closings or consolidation; our ability to execute new program launches; our ability to meet customers' needs for new and improved products; the possibility that our acquisitions and divestitures may not be successful; product liability, warranty and recall claims brought against us; laws and regulations, including environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings, claims or investigations against us; work stoppages or other labor disruptions; the ability of our intellectual property to withstand legal challenges; cyber-attacks, data privacy concerns, other disruptions in, or the inability to implement upgrades to, our information technology systems; the possible volatility of our annual effective tax rate; the possibility of a failure to maintain effective controls and procedures; the possibility of future impairment charges to our goodwill and long-lived assets; our ability to identify, attract, develop and retain a skilled, engaged and diverse workforce; our ability to procure insurance at reasonable rates; and our dependence on our

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2022 16:30 ET (21:30 GMT)

DJ Cooper Standard Reports Fourth Quarter and Full -3-

subsidiaries for cash to satisfy our obligations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

This press release also contains estimates and other information that is based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information.

CPS_F

Financial statements and related notes follow: 

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
(Dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share amounts) 
                            Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 
                            2021     2020     2021     2020 
                            (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Sales                         USD 601,349   USD 696,882   USD 2,330,191 USD 2,375,439 
Cost of products sold                 573,353    616,593    2,242,963  2,227,892 
Gross profit                      27,996    80,289    87,228    147,547 
Selling, administration & engineering expenses     58,604    64,610    227,110   263,611 
Gain on sale of business, net             -       (520)     (696)    (2,834) 
Amortization of intangibles              1,823     1,979     7,347    11,611 
Impairment charges                   23,762    16,653    25,609    104,363 
Restructuring charges                 2,699     16,246    36,950    39,482 
Operating (loss) profit                (58,892)   (18,679)   (209,092)  (268,686) 
Interest expense, net of interest income        (18,359)   (18,174)   (72,511)   (59,167) 
Equity in (losses) earnings of affiliates       (1,793)    1,238     (1,728)   396 
Pension settlement charges               (1,279)    (184)     (1,279)   (184) 
Other (expense) income, net              (621)     2,777     (4,842)   (2,580) 
Loss before income taxes                (80,944)   (33,022)   (289,452)  (330,221) 
Income tax expense (benefit)              23,794    (5,362)    39,392    (60,847) 
Net loss                        (104,738)   (27,660)   (328,844)  (269,374) 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   2,551     481      6,009    1,769 
Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. USD (102,187)  USD (27,179)  USD (322,835) USD (267,605) 
Weighted average shares outstanding 
Basic                         17,099,143  16,928,472  17,045,353  16,913,850 
Diluted                        17,099,143  16,928,472  17,045,353  16,913,850 
Loss per share: 
Basic                         USD (5.98)   USD (1.61)   USD (18.94)  USD (15.82) 
Diluted                        USD (5.98)   USD (1.61)   USD (18.94)  USD (15.82) 
COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Dollar amounts in thousands) 
                       December 31, 
                       2021     2020 
Assets                    (Unaudited) 
Current assets: 
Cash and cash equivalents           USD 248,010  USD 438,438 
Accounts receivable, net           317,469   379,564 
Tooling receivable, net            88,900    82,150 
Inventories                  158,075   143,742 
Prepaid expenses               26,313    29,748 
Income tax receivable and refundable credits 82,813    85,977 
Other current assets             73,317    100,110 
Total current assets             994,897   1,259,729 
Property, plant and equipment, net      784,348   892,309 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   111,052   109,795 
Goodwill                   142,282   142,250 
Intangible assets, net            60,375    67,679 
Deferred tax assets              27,805    66,111 
Other assets                 105,734   74,071 
Total assets                 USD 2,226,493 USD 2,611,944 
Liabilities and Equity 
Current liabilities: 
Debt payable within one year         USD 56,111   USD 40,731 
Accounts payable               348,133   385,284 
Payroll liabilities              69,353    112,727 
Accrued liabilities              101,466   110,827 
Current operating lease liabilities      22,552    21,711 
Total current liabilities           597,615   671,280 
Long-term debt                980,604   982,760 
Pension benefits               129,880   152,230 
Postretirement benefits other than pensions  43,498    49,613 
Long-term operating lease liabilities     92,760    90,517 
Deferred tax liabilities           8,414    8,638 
Other liabilities               42,362    32,795 
Total liabilities               1,895,133  1,987,833 
Equity: 
Common stock                 17      17 
Additional paid-in capital          504,497   498,719 
Retained earnings               25,553    350,270 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (205,184)  (241,896) 
Total Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. equity  324,883   607,110 
Noncontrolling interests           6,477    17,001 
Total equity                 331,360   624,111 
Total liabilities and equity         USD 2,226,493 USD 2,611,944 
COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(Dollar amounts in thousands) 
                                          Year Ended December 31, 
                                          2021     2020     2019 
                                          (Unaudited) 
Operating Activities: 
Net (loss) income                                  USD (328,844) USD (269,374) USD 62,213 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by 
Depreciation                                    131,661   142,618   133,987 
Amortization of intangibles                             7,347    11,611    17,966 
Gain on sale of business, net                            (696)    (2,834)   (191,571) 
Impairment charges                                 25,609    104,363   23,139 
Pension settlement charges                             1,279    184     15,819 
Share-based compensation expense                          5,574    10,435    11,865 
Equity in earnings, net of dividends related to earnings              4,872    6,847    (1,587) 
Deferred income taxes                                35,756    (8,722)   15,874 
Other                                        3,222    5,232    5,230 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 
Accounts and tooling receivable                           52,677    94,125    (26,534) 
Inventories                                     (18,527)   (15,236)   29,430 
Prepaid expenses                                  2,951    2,099    (150) 
Income tax receivable and refundable credits                    2,221    (52,374)   (3,620) 
Accounts payable                                  (25,501)   (18,370)   (14,643) 
Payroll and accrued liabilities                           (45,392)   40,413    (1,258) 
Other                                        30,281    (66,951)   21,537 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities                 (115,510)  (15,934)   97,697 
Investing activities: 
Capital expenditures                                (96,107)   (91,794)   (164,466) 
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested                -      (17,006)   243,362 
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired                   -      -      (452) 
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets and other                    4,845    1,920    5,586 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities                 (91,262)   (106,880)  84,030 
Financing activities: 
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of discount              -      245,000   - 
Principal payments on long-term debt                        (5,533)   (6,192)   (4,494)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2022 16:30 ET (21:30 GMT)

DJ Cooper Standard Reports Fourth Quarter and Full -4- 

Increase (decrease) in short-term debt, net                     14,935    (22,372)   (40,406) 
Debt issuance costs                                 -      (7,249)   - 
Purchase of noncontrolling interest                         (6,279)   -      (4,797) 
Repurchase of common stock                             -      -      (36,550) 
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' share-based payment awards          (799)    (544)    (2,787) 
Contribution from noncontrolling interests and other                885     (928)    5,042 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities                 3,209    207,715   (83,992) 
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   11,113    (3,065)   (3,392) 
Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash                (192,450)  81,836    94,343 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period          443,578   361,742   267,399 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period             USD 251,128  USD 443,578  USD 361,742 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet: 
Cash and cash equivalents                              USD 248,010  USD 438,438  USD 359,536 
Restricted cash included in other current assets                  961     4,089    12 
Restricted cash included in other assets                      2,157    1,051    2,194 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash   USD 251,128  USD 443,578  USD 361,742 
flows

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share and free cash flow are measures not recognized under U.S. GAAP and which exclude certain non-cash and special items that may obscure trends and operating performance not indicative of the Company's core financial activities. Net new business is a measure not recognized under U.S. GAAP which is a representation of potential incremental future revenue but which may not fully reflect all external impacts to future revenue. Management considers EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business to be key indicators of the Company's operating performance and believes that these and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance. In addition, similar measures are utilized in the calculation of the financial covenants and ratios contained in the Company's financing arrangements and management uses these measures for developing internal budgets and forecasting purposes. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to reflect income tax expense (benefit), interest expense net of interest income, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to reflect certain items that management does not consider to be reflective of the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by sales. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to reflect certain items that management does not consider to be reflective of the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares, respectively, outstanding during the period. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to service and repay its debt. Net new business reflects anticipated sales from formally awarded programs, less lost business, discontinued programs and replacement programs and is based on IHS Markit forecast production volumes. The calculation of 'net new business' does not reflect customer price reductions on existing programs and may be impacted by various assumptions embedded in the respective calculation, including actual vehicle production levels on new programs, foreign exchange rates and the timing of major program launches.

When analyzing the Company's operating performance, investors should use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business as supplements to, and not as alternatives for, net income (loss), operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and not as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. Other companies may report EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business differently and therefore the Company's results may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. In addition, in evaluating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss), it should be noted that in the future the Company may incur expenses similar to or in excess of the adjustments in the below presentation. This presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by special items. Reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss) and free cash flow follow. Reconciliation of third quarter non-GAAP measures can be found in our third quarter press release issued on November 3, 2021.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table provides reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from net (loss) income (unaudited): 

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 
                                2021     2020     2021     2020 
                                (dollar amounts in thousands) 
Net (loss) income attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. USD (102,187)  USD (27,179)  USD (322,835) USD (267,605) 
Income tax expense (benefit)                  23,794    (5,362)    39,392    (60,847) 
Interest expense, net of interest income            18,359    18,174    72,511    59,167 
Depreciation and amortization                  33,987    37,502    139,008   154,229 
EBITDA                             USD (26,047)  USD 23,135   USD (71,924)  USD (115,056) 
Impairment charges ^(1)                     23,762    16,470    25,609    103,887 
Restructuring charges                      2,699     16,246    36,950    39,482 
Pension settlement charges ^(2)                 1,279     184      1,279    184 
Lease termination costs ^(3)                  318      87      748     771 
Gain on sale of business, net ^(4)               -       (520)     (696)    (2,834) 
Project costs ^(5)                       -       1,414     -      5,648 
Divested noncontrolling interest debt extinguishment      -       -       -      3,595 
Adjusted EBITDA                         USD 2,011    USD 57,016   USD (8,034)  USD 35,677 
Sales                              USD 601,349   USD 696,882   USD 2,330,191 USD 2,375,439 
Net loss margin                         (17.0) %   (3.9) %    (13.9) %   (11.3) % 
Adjusted EBITDA margin                     0.3 %     8.2 %     (0.3) %   1.5 % 1. Non-cash impairment charges in 2021 related to fixed assets and goodwill. Impairment charges in 2020included impairment of assets held for sale and other impairment charges related to fixed assets and right-of-useoperating lease assets, net of portion attributable to our noncontrolling interests. 2. Non-cash pension settlement charges and administrative fees incurred related to certain of our U.S. andnon-U.S. pension plans. 3. Lease termination costs no longer recorded as restructuring charges in accordance with ASC 842. 4. In 2021, subsequent adjustments were recorded to the net gain on sale of business, which related to the2020 divestiture of our European rubber fluid transfer and specialty sealing businesses. In 2020, the gain on saleof business primarily related to divestitures. 5. Project costs recorded in selling, administration and engineering expense related to acquisitions anddivestitures.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Earnings Per Share

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2022 16:30 ET (21:30 GMT)

