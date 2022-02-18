DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium to Advise Global Lifestyle Fashion Brand Blvck Paris on its NFT Collection Launch

London, UK, 18 February 2022 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to announce it has been appointed as advisor to lifestyle fashion brand company Blvck SRL ("Blvck Paris") for the launch of its upcoming 'Blvck Genesis' NFT collection.

Highlights:

-- Global lifestyle fashion brand company Blvck Paris, led by designer Julian O'hayon, to launch the 'BlvckGenesis' NFT collection

-- Coinsilium to provide strategic advisory services to Blvck Paris for the launch providing expert advicein respect of the NFT market and the promotion of the collection

-- Blvck Paris has partnered with Play-to-Earn (P2E) pioneer Hora Games for future Play-to -Earn gamedevelopment

Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium, commented: "In just five years Blvck Paris has established itself as a leading global lifestyle brand, with more than one million followers on social media and a growing number of flagship stores at high-end locations around the world.

"The launch of Blvck Genesis positions the Blvck Paris brand at the leading edge of a strong developing trend for digital product offerings in the lifestyle space and we are delighted to have been chosen by the Blvck team to work with them as strategic advisors for the launch of this unique NFT collection."

Julian O'hayon, Designer and Founder of Blvck Paris, commented: "Buyers of the Blvck Genesis NFTs will not be simply buying an avatar but gaining membership access to the exclusive Blvck Paris collector's community with ever-growing benefits and offers. Blvck Genesis NFT owners will enjoy continued benefits such as early access to future fashion collaboration, to future NFT drops, and to exclusive experiences both in Blvck Stores around the world and in the metaverse.

"From an artistic perspective, I see NFTs as a natural progression of showcasing creative design. Whilst art is traditionally demonstrated through physical pieces, the introduction of NFTs allows those with digital animation skills to showcase and monetise their talent. NFTs are also a great way for artists and brands to evolve their product range whilst engaging a community. At Blvck, we see this collection as just the start of unlocking new and innovative ways to connect with our members and to merge our physical and digital product offerings.

"We are excited to have engaged the support of Coinsilium for the launch of the Blvck Genesis NFT collection and we are hopeful that this will be the first of many projects that we will have the opportunity to work on together."

Blvck Genesis NFT Collection

The NFT collection will feature 9,999 unique NFTs. Each design element has been crafted by Julian O'hayon, French designer and founder of global lifestyle brand, Blvck Paris, with the avatars to be created through the random combination of these graphical elements through a Blvck randomiser.

Blvck Paris has also partnered with Hora Games, which has established itself as one of the pioneers of the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming genre. Their project, Crypto Idle Miner, propelled into the casual gaming sphere with a then novel concept of rewarding its players based on their leaderboard position. Hora Games is one of the first P2E companies to successfully launch its project on Google Play & the App Store with more than 700,000 downloads on both platforms. Hora Games is now expanding its metaverse to NFT playable content which makes it ideally suited for their collaboration with the Blvck Genesis NFT collection.

Advisory Services

Coinsilium has agreed to provide strategic advisory services to Blvck Paris for a period of at least three months. The services will include the provision of expert advice in respect of the NFT market and promotion of the NFT collection. Terms pertaining to advisory engagements are commercially sensitive and subject to confidentiality agreements. Coinsilium may also choose to participate in the Blvck Genesis NFT sale at the whitelist stage in which case a further announcement will be made to the market accordingly.

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the APEX segment of the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Blvck Paris

Blvck Paris is a global lifestyle fashion brand. Founded in 2017, Blvck Paris pioneered an engaged community that loves the colour black and aspires to the aesthetic and monochrome lifestyle, pursuing quality and design. Today, the brand is home to an impressive collection of lifestyle clothing, accessories and digital goods.

With stores opening globally, including in Miami, Taipei, Tokyo and Macau, the brand is endorsed and supported by an engaged community with millions of social media followers and customers worldwide. Each store, product and packaging is conceptually designed by O'hayon with bespoke attention to detail, utilising spatial awareness with a key emphasis on a clean aesthetics and minimalism. In the NFT space, Blvck previously introduced three NFT drops on MakersPlace and held an event on Decentraland.

Terminology

"Artificial Intelligence" (AI): Artificial intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines, as opposed to the natural intelligence displayed by humans or animals. Some popular accounts use the term artificial intelligence to describe machines that mimic cognitive functions that humans associate with the human mind, such as learning and problem solving.

"Avatar": An avatar is a graphical representation of a user or the user's character or persona. It may take either a two-dimensional form as an icon in Internet forums and other online communities or a three-dimensional form as in games or virtual worlds.

"Augmented Reality" (AR): Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real world are enhanced by computer-generated perceptual information. AR can be defined as a system that incorporates three basic features: a combination of real and virtual worlds, real-time interaction, and accurate 3D registration of virtual and real objects.

"Metaverse": The Metaverse is a collective virtual shared space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual space, including the sum of all virtual worlds, augmented reality, and the Internet.

"Minting": Minting is the process of turning a digital file into a unique crypto collectible secured on a blockchain.

"NFT" or Non-Fungible Token: A unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

"Play to Earn" or P2E Gaming: Play-to-earn gaming is a new gaming model where participants are rewarded with cryptocurrency or NFTs for participating in games. The games usually require the initial purchase of one or more NFTs which allows players to generate crypto income simply by playing the game. Each game's mechanism can differ, but the rewards typically come from staking, farming a game's currency, or generating tradeable NFT items.

"Smart Contract": NFTs are minted through smart contracts that assign ownership and manage the transferability of the NFT's. When an NFT is minted, code stored in a smart contract is executed that conforms to certain standards, such as ERC-721 (single) or ERC 1155 (multiple). This information is added to the blockchain where the NFT data is stored.

