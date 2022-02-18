Sollensys Corp.: Sollensys Announces Launch of SollensiumTM, Direct-to-Consumer Blockchain Portal

Company to offer access to its highly secure private blockchain data storage to individuals and small businesses

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTC:SOLS), one of the first major cybersecurity companies built on blockchain technology, today announced the activation of its new data security product developed for consumers and professionals alike, built on Sollensys' private blockchain called SollensiumTM. In a world where hackers run rampant online without consequence, disrupting corporations and individuals alike, Sollensys' goal is to provide an easy-to-use and low cost blockchain security platform for public use.

Large corporations, with a need for deep data security and with significant resources, have been utilizing state-of-the-art blockchain technology to secure their most valuable digital assets. The use of this ultra-secure method is costly and requires specialized high-performance equipment and significant computing power. However, many smaller businesses and individuals cannot afford to deploy blockchain to safeguard their own data, leaving them the less desirable option of uploading their data to far less secure cloud-based solutions. This disparity, created by costs and access to computational horsepower, affords unlimited and immutable data security to a select few large corporate giants and government agencies, while no such general purpose, easy-to-access solutions exists for the masses.

"The mission of our company has always been to democratize blockchain security. In many cases, cybercriminals are looking to create chaos and uncertainty by hijacking what's important to you or your profession, whether it's something you cannot recreate like a video of a baby's first steps or something difficult to replace like customer contact files," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. "We built a blockchain tool that offers an easy to use drag and drop user interface that works with every browser and every file type. Sollensys is dedicated to bringing the typically expensive, high-end blockchain data solution to individual customers in an affordable and efficient manner. There is no reason that consumers cannot have the same access and security as the Fortune 500. Today we are excited to introduce our new Sollensium portal which will bring the impenetrable vault of blockchain security to our customers in the very same way, with the same speed, and the same level of accessibility that previously has been only used by a select few with deep pockets."

"Hackers, malware, and ransomware threats don't sleep, take the weekend off, or ever take a break. Although many of these attacks are directed at individuals in the workplace, these nefarious threats can follow you home, follow you on vacation, and penetrate your network of family and friends through an array of digital pathways with extreme speed and uncompromising relentlessness. Leaving work does not mean leaving ransomware behind. It can follow you through work files and even your cell phone," Mr. Beavers continued. "Storing your treasured digital information on free storage on the cloud merely means that your own data is now a product that may be mined by the hosting company. Only an immutable and uncompromising blockchain solution can truly afford digital security. The Sollensium Portal enables our users to drag and drop their way to total cybersecurity." In addition to theft of data, cyber criminals are also actively stealing ideas, creative content, songs, lyrics, and digital art. Without a secure digital vault, creative artists, entrepreneurs, and innovators are under a constant threat of having their intellectual property stolen. The Sollensium Portal provides a unique, reliable, and efficient means to protect your most valuable possessions - your ideas and creative content.

The Sollensium Portal is now available at sollensium.com. With Sollensium, you can store all file types, even video - a first for blockchain technology, and securely recall a perfect copy of your unviewed, uncorrupted, and unchanged data from any browser; consider this your digital safety deposit box. Protect what you need and what you love - archive your life and your profession with Sollensys and the Sollensium portal.

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turn-key, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The Company recently introduced its second product offering-the Regional Service Center-which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

The Blockchain Archive Server encrypts, fragments, and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. Using blockchain technology, the Blockchain Archive Server maintains a redundant, secure and immutable backup of data. Redundant backups and the blockchain work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within.

The Blockchain Archive Server protects client data from "ransomware"-malicious software that infects your computer and displays messages demanding a fee to be paid for your system to work again. Blockchain technology is a leading-edge tool for data security, providing an added layer of security against data loss due to all types of software specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system (i.e., malware).

Uniquely, the Blockchain Archive Server is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber-attack. The Blockchain Archive Server is a server that comes pre-loaded with the blockchain-powered cybersecurity software, which can be delivered, installed, and integrated into a client's computer systems with ease.

