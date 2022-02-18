Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has signed a cash share buyback mandate with an investment service provider for a maximum amount of €20 million.

The purchase period will start on 21 February 2022 and end, at the latest, on 31 December 2022.

The shares repurchased will be held by Carmila with a view to their future cancellation.

This operation falls within the framework of Carmila's share buyback program, as authorized by the General Meeting of shareholders of 18 May 2021.

INVESTOR AGENDA

21 April 2022 (after market close): First-quarter 2022 Financial Information

12 May 2022: Annual General Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.21 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Important notice

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

This press release is available on Carmila's Finance webpage:

https://www.carmila.com/en/finance/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220218005460/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Jonathan Kirk Head of investor relations

Jonathan_kirk@carmila.com

+33 6 31 71 83 98

PRESS CONTACT

Morgan Lavielle Corporate Communications Director

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com

+33 6 87 77 48 80