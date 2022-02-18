Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Final -3

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Final Results for the year to 31st December 2021

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Final Results for the year to 31st December 2021 18-Feb-2022

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Annual Results for the year to 31st December 2021

The following text is extracted from the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2021. Page numbers refer to the full financial statements.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

BREXIT is now well behind us but there are still several niggling trading issues to be resolved. The status of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, sea fishing licences, mobility of labour and rights to work are rumbling on. Whilst the problems associated with the restrictions on labour movement have adversely affected the agricultural, leisure, tourist and catering sectors the most, there are distinct signs that the lack of skilled labour throughout the UK economy may limit future growth: it will certainly fuel an increase in labour costs and impact profits. The Board will continue to closely monitor related developments to inform decision making on behalf of the Company.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the recent emergence of at least two variants it has been a year involving multiple forms of international and national restrictions and 'lock downs' which have adversely affected global trading. Supply chains were significantly disrupted due to manufacturing restrictions, working from home rules and travel restrictions. As a result commodity prices, shipping and other transport costs have increased massively.

During the year increases in labour, material and energy cost gradually increased stimulating a rise in inflation throughout the world, concerningly in the largest and most indebted economies. Understandably, there is a reluctance to increase interest rates but it seems likely that they will increase in the next few years.

The FTSE All-Share Index increased by 14.5% during the year and the Company's portfolio performed reasonably well with net asset value increasing from 2258.9p to 3036.6p per share, a rise of 34.4%. Due to the uncertainties outlined above and overall equity values, the composition of the portfolio remained largely unchanged but further investments were made to rebalance the risk profile. The share buy-back programme, which was paused for a time, was reinstated and has had a beneficial impact on the Company's net asset value.

172,369 shares were purchased under the Company's share buy-back programme during the year. The share capital at 31st December 2021 at was 7,367,952. The share buy-back programme will continue into 2022.

A final dividend of 24.0p is proposed, making 34.75p for the year, reflecting the Directors' awareness of the importance of dividend income to the Company's investors and its robust underlying financial position. The Directors are closely monitoring the implications of the continuing market volatility and global response to supply chain problems, inflation and the pandemic for the Company's net asset position and future income streams, and will make changes to the Company's dividend policy when deemed appropriate to do so.

Environmental, Social and Governance risks continue to be recognised as significant matters of global concern and the Board is committed to ensuring that the Company, through the Investment Director, appropriately manages and mitigates these risks through its investment strategy.

I am pleased to confirm that the composition of your Board continues to remain stable and I and my Board colleagues look forward to overseeing implementation of the Company's investment strategy and improving returns for shareholders in the future.

In the medium term, the economic outlook is still uncertain but with the continuing international roll-out of COVID 19 immunisation programmes, the lifting of travel restrictions and gradual improvements in supply chain efficiency good companies should be able to make modest progress.

Dr D. M. BRAMWELL

Chairman

18th February 2022

PORTFOLIO STATEMENT

Details of the investments held within the portfolio as at 31st December 2021 are given below by market value:

Holdings Market Value UK Investments 2021 2020 2021 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 Treatt 2,500,000 3,500,000 32,125 28,490 Hill & Smith 1,434,230 1,434,230 25,673 20,194 Macfarlane 17,250,000 17,250,000 22,425 14,869 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 120,714 120,714 19,368 13,635 Vp 1,800,000 1,800,000 16,236 13,500 Electrocomponents 1,300,000 1,300,000 15,678 11,317 Colefax 2,050,000 2,365,000 12,505 9,696 Renold 30,000,000 30,000,000 9,000 3,600 Vitec 500,000 400,000 7,100 3,656 IMI 400,000 275,000 6,944 3,204 Morgan Advanced Materials 1,500,000 1,000,000 5,370 3,110 Carr's 3,300,000 1,750,000 5,280 2,223 Bellway 130,000 80,000 4,337 2,364 Eleco 4,520,781 4,520,781 4,069 3,526 Menzies (John) 882,142 882,142 2,708 2,276 National Grid 137,500 137,500 1,457 1,189 Castings 400,000 400,000 1,400 1,448 Titon 1,265,000 1,265,000 1,391 1,139 GlaxoSmithKline 70,000 70,000 1,125 939 Dialight 238,095 238,095 738 600 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 400,000 400,000 700 640 LPA 650,000 650,000 403 520 Coral Products 2,000,000 2,000,000 290 170 Chamberlin 1,000,000 1,000,000 73 60 Dyson 1,000,000 1,000,000 2 2 Scapa - 8,000,000 - 14,880 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 2 93,600 - 758 Costain 41 41 - - Total Portfolio 196,397 158,005

Unless otherwise specified, the actual holdings are, in each case, of ordinary shares or stock units and of the nominal value for which listing has been granted.

STRATEGIC REPORT

The Strategic Report is designed to provide information primarily about the Company's business and results for the year ended 31st December 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the Chairman's Statement.

PERFORMANCE STATISTICS 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-20 % change NAV per Ordinary Share 3,036.6p 2,258.9p 34.4% Discount to NAV -9.6% -6.8% -2.8% Closing mid-market price per Ordinary Share 2,745.0p 2,105.0p 30.4% Dividends per Ordinary Share 34.75p 32.25p Dividend yield* 1.3% 1.5% Ongoing Charges* 0.3% 0.5% Earnings per Ordinary Share - basic Revenue 38.8p 11.4p Capital 766.0p 4.6p NAV total return* 34.4% -0.7% FTSE All-Share Index 14.5% -12.5%

*These are Alternative Performance Measures.

EXPLANATION OF ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (APMS)

An alternative performance measure is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not prescribed by the relevant accounting standards. The APMs are the dividend yield, ongoing charges and NAV return as defined below.

Dividend Yield

The dividend yield is a financial ratio which indicates how much the Company pays out in dividends each year relative to its share price. The figure is calculated by dividing the aggregate value of dividends per share in a given year by the closing share price and is represented as a percentage.

The dividend yield was calculated as follows: 2021 2020 Total dividends per ordinary share (a) 34.75p 32.25p Closing mid-market price per Ordinary Share (b) 2,745.0p 2,105.0p Dividend Yield (a) / (b) *100 1.3% 1.5%

Ongoing Charges

Ongoing charges are expenses charged to revenue or capital that relate to the operation of the Company as an investment trust and are deemed likely to recur in the foreseeable future. They do not include the costs of acquisition or disposal of investments, financing costs and gains or losses arising on investments. Ongoing charges are calculated on the basis of the annualised ongoing charge as a percentage of the average net asset value in the period.

The calculation methodology for ongoing charges is set out by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") and was calculated as follows:

2021 2020 (GBP000) (GBP000) Total Expenses (a) 724 749 Average NAV (b) 207,111 145,673 Ongoing Charge (a) / (b) *100 0.3% 0.5%

NAV Return

NAV return is the percentage change in closing NAV per share compared with opening NAV per share. NAV return was calculated as follows:

NAV per Ordinary Share 31st December 2021 (a) 3,036.6p NAV per Ordinary Share 31st December 2020 (b) 2,258.9p Return [a/b-1]*100 34.4%

STATUS

The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company is registered as an investment company as defined in section 833 of the Companies Act 2006 and operates as such. The Company is not a close company within the meaning of the provisions of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The Company has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to be a Small Registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM").

In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has conducted its affairs during the year under review, so as to qualify as an investment trust for the purposes of Chapter 4 of Part 24 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and continues to meet the eligibility conditions set out in section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The Board is directly accountable to its shareholders. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is subject to the Listing Rules, Prospectus Rules and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules published by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The Company is governed by its articles of association, amendments to which must be approved by shareholders by special resolution. The Company is a member of the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

The FCA rules in relation to non-mainstream pooled investments do not apply to the Company.

STRATEGY FOR MEETING THE OBJECTIVES

The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk.

To achieve this objective, the Board continues with its long-term strategy of seeking out undervalued investments that have characteristics consistent with a matrix of criteria developed by the Investment Director. This is supported by the five-yearly review that addresses the above objective. The latest review was conducted in January 2021, which concluded that the continuation of the Company for the period until July 2026 was in the best interests of shareholders.

The Board fulfils its investment objective and policy by operating as an investment company, enabling it to delegate operational matters to specialised third-party service providers. The close-ended nature of the Company allows a longer-term view on investments and means liquidity issues as a result of redemptions are less likely to arise. The Board has closely monitored performance in 2021 to ensure the Company's strategic objectives are continuing to be met.

In pursuing its strategy, close attention is also paid to the control of costs. Further information on this is contained in the Key Performance Indicators on pages 14 and 15.

INVESTMENT SELECTION

There is a rigorous process of risk analysis at the level of the individual investment, based on the characteristics of the investee company. This controls the overall risk profile of the investment portfolio, allowing a higher level of concentration in the investment portfolio.

Following a review by the Board in January 2021, the Investment Director has commenced a gradual refocusing of the portfolio to balance risk and reduce concentration whilst simultaneously further improving performance.

The investment portfolio is managed on a medium-term basis with a low level of investment turnover. This minimises transaction costs and ensures medium-term consistency of the investment approach.

The Company's investment activities are subject to the following limitations and restrictions:

The policy does not envisage hedging either against price or currency fluctuations. Whilst performance is compared against major UK indices, the composition of indices has no influence on investment decisions or the construction of the portfolio. As a result, it is expected that the Company's investment portfolio and performance will deviate from the comparator indices.

Full details of the Company's portfolio are set out on page 8 and further information is set out in Notes 8 to 11 inclusive.

SUSTAINABILITY OF BUSINESS MODEL AND PROMOTING THE SUCCESS OF THE COMPANY

The Board is responsible for the overall strategy of the Company and decisions regarding corporate governance, asset allocation, risk and control. The day-to-day management of the investments is delegated to the Investment Director and the management of the operations to specialist third-party suppliers.

The Directors are conscious of their duties under section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 and, in particular, the overarching duty to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of the shareholders, with careful attention paid to wider stakeholders' interests. The Board is aware of the importance of ensuring that the Company has a sustainable, well-governed business model to achieve its strategy and objectives.

As part of discharging its section 172 duties, the Company, through the Investment Director, uses its influence, where possible, as a shareholder to encourage the companies in which it invests to adopt best practice on environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG") matters. During 2021, the Board successfully completed a programme of engagement with portfolio companies to gauge levels of integration of ESG matters into business strategies, investment plans and future product cycles. The Board intends to build on the positive response from across the investment portfolio in future years. Further related information can be found on pages 13 and 14.

The third party service providers are a key element of ensuring the success of the business model. The Board monitors the chosen service providers closely to ensure that they continue to deliver the expected level of service. The Board also receives regular reporting from them, evaluates the control environment and governing contract in place at each service provider and formally assesses their appointment annually.

The Board notes that the coronavirus pandemic has continued to have a significant impact in 2021, including on the operations of all of its third party service providers. Those service providers have continued to respond flexibly to the pandemic, including reliance upon remote working across much of the year. The Board continues to be satisfied that all have been able to respond appropriately to the disruption and each continues to function effectively. There have been no noticeable variations in either service levels or the Company's ability to operate effectively in 2021.

CULTURE & VALUES

All the Directors seek to discharge their responsibilities and meet shareholder expectations in an open and transparent manner. The Board seeks to recruit Directors who have diverse working experience including managing the types of companies in which the Company invests. The industry experience on the Board ensures there is detailed knowledge and constructive challenge in the decision-making process. This helps the Company achieve its overarching aim of enhancing shareholder value. The Directors are mindful of costs and seek to ensure that the best value is achieved in managing the Company.

The Company's values of skill, knowledge and integrity are aligned to the delivery of its investment objective and are monitored closely by the Board.

The Board seeks to employ third party providers who share the Company's culture and importantly will work with the Directors openly and transparently to achieve the Company's aims. As detailed in the Business Ethics section below, the Board expects and seeks assurance that the companies with which it works adopt working practices that are of a very high standard.

The Responsibilities as an Institutional Shareholder section below describes the Company's approach to managing its investments, including ESG matters.

BUSINESS ETHICS

The Company maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards the provision of illegal services, bribery and corruption in its business activities, including the facilitation of tax evasion. As the Company has no employees other than the Investment Director and the Company's operations are delegated to third-party service providers, the Board seeks assurances, at least annually, from its suppliers that they comply with the provisions of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and maintain adequate safeguards in keeping with the provisions of the Bribery Act 2010 and Criminal Finances Act 2017.

As an investment vehicle the Company does not provide goods or services in the normal course of business, and does not have customers. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the Company is not within the scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

BOARD DIVERSITY

The Company's affairs are overseen by a Board currently comprising four non-executive Directors and one executive Director - all of whom are male. In terms of progress in achieving diversity, the Company is committed to ensuring that vacancies arising are filled by the best qualified candidates and recognises the value of diversity in the composition of the Board. When the Board goes through its next recruitment process, improving the Board's gender and ethnic diversity will be important criteria.

The Directors have broad experience, bringing knowledge of investment markets, business, financial services, accounting and regulatory expertise to discussions on the Company's business. The Directors regularly consider the leadership needs and specific skills required to achieve the Company's investment objective. Whilst appointments are based on skills and experience, the Board is conscious of diversity of gender, social and ethnic backgrounds, cognitive and personal strengths and experience. All appointments are based on objective criteria and merit, and are made following a formal, rigorous and transparent process.

RESPONSIBILITIES AS AN INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER

The Board has delegated authority to the Investment Director for monitoring the corporate governance of investee companies. The Board has delegated to the Investment Director responsibility for selecting the portfolio of investments within investment guidelines established by the Board and for monitoring the performance and activities of investee companies. On behalf of the Company the Investment Director carries out detailed research on investee companies and possible future investee companies through internally generated research. The research includes an evaluation of fundamental details such as financial strength, quality of management, market position and product differentiation. Other aspects of research include an appraisal of social, ethical and environmentally responsible investment policies.

The Board has delegated authority to the Investment Director to vote on behalf of the Company in accordance with the Company's best interests. The primary aim of the use of voting rights is to address any issues which might impinge on the creation of a satisfactory return from investments. The Company's policy is, where appropriate, to enter into engagement with an investee company in order to communicate its views and allow the investee company an opportunity to respond.

In such circumstances the Company would not normally vote against investee company management but would seek, through engagement, to achieve its aim. The Company would vote, however, against resolutions it considers would damage its shareholder rights or economic interests.

The Company has a procedure in place that where the Investment Director, on behalf of the Company, has voted against an investee company resolution, it is reported to the Board.

The Board considers that it is not appropriate for the Company, as a small self-managed investment trust, formally to adopt the UK Stewardship Code. However, many of the UK Stewardship Code's principles on good practice on engagement with investee companies are used by the Company, as described above.

CORPORATE AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

When investments are made, the primary objective is to achieve the best investment return while allowing for an acceptable degree of risk. In pursuing this objective, various factors that may impact on the performance are considered and these may include socially responsible investment issues.

As an investment trust, the Company's own direct environmental impact is minimal. The Company has no greenhouse gas emissions to report from its operations, nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions-producing sources under the Companies Act 2006 (Strategic Report and Directors' Reports) Regulations 2013 for the year to 31st December 2021 (2020: same). All printed material, wherever possible, is on recycled material. The Investment Director attempts to minimise the Company's carbon footprint. The Company's indirect impact occurs through the investments it makes.

The Company does not purchase electricity, heat, steam or cooling for its own use nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions producing sources.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE ('ESG') REPORTING

Of greater importance is the conduct of the companies in the investment portfolio. The Company does not invest in companies which have a significant adverse effect on the global environment and encourages those companies in which it has an investment to pursue responsible environmental policies.

The Company contributes to wider society by generating returns to shareholders whose ownership in shares in the Company affects their savings and by investing in companies which provide employment and innovation. No investments are made in tobacco or fossil fuel producing companies.

The Board now monitors ESG reporting across the Company's investments. Furthermore, during the year the Board, in conjunction with the Company Secretary, approached all portfolio companies to directly discuss their respective ESG strategies and policy frameworks. The following table summarises the key themes of those discussions:

Environment and Social Governance (ESG) Portfolio Review 2021

Company/ Market Consolidated Current Sector Capitalisation* ESG Situation (GBPm) Policy Bellway plc Available on the company's website and 4,117 Comprehensive published in R&A Household Utilities Carr's Group plc e Comprehensive Available on the company's website and Food Products published in R&A Castings plc Available on the company's website and 156 Comprehensive published in R&A Engineering Products Chamberlin plc Work in 6 Progress QCA Corporate Governance Code, ESG in 2021 Engineering Products Colefax Group plc ee 58 Work in A number of policies are in place which are Progress applicable to ESG Coral Products plc Industrials 12 Work in Partial ESG policies in place but not Progress comprehensive Costain Group plc 147 Comprehensive Available on the company's website and Support published in R&A Dialight plc Available on the company's website and 108 Comprehensive published in R&A Electronic & Electrical Equipment Dyson Not applicable - unlisted securities None Delisted in 2011 Not applicable Eleco plc Work in 77 Progress ESG to be implemented in 2021 IT Services Electrocomponents plc Support 5,680 Comprehensive Available on the company's website and published in R&A GlaxoSmithKline plc Available on the company's website and Medicine & Biotech 80,841 Comprehensive published in R&A Research Hill & Smith Holdings plc 1,433 Work in A number of policies are in place which are Engineering Products Progress applicable to ESG IMI plc Available on the company's website and 4,525 Comprehensive published in R&A Engineering Products LPA Group plc Available on the company's website and Electronic & Electrical Equipment 9 Comprehensive published in R&A Macfarlane Group plc Industrials 205 Comprehensive Available on the company's website and published in R&A Menzies (John) plc Industrial 287 Comprehensive Available on the company's website and Transportation published in R&A Morgan Advanced Materials plc 1,023 Comprehensive Available on the company's website and published in R&A Electronic & Electrical Equipment National Grid plc Available on the company's website and Electricity Generation 38,334 Comprehensive published in R&A and Distribution Renold plc Work in Available on the company's website and 68 Progress published in R&A Engineering Products Santander Finance plc Banking Not applicable - fixed Not Applicable Fixed Interest Holding interest Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Subject to 11,839 discussion Subject to discussion Engineering Products Titon Holdings plc Building and 13 Work in A number of policies are in place which are Materials Progress applicable to ESG Treatt plc Work in A number of policies are in place which are

