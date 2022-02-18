Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Final -9

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Final Results for the year to 31st December 2021

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Annual Results for the year to 31st December 2021

The following text is extracted from the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2021. Page numbers refer to the full financial statements.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

BREXIT is now well behind us but there are still several niggling trading issues to be resolved. The status of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, sea fishing licences, mobility of labour and rights to work are rumbling on. Whilst the problems associated with the restrictions on labour movement have adversely affected the agricultural, leisure, tourist and catering sectors the most, there are distinct signs that the lack of skilled labour throughout the UK economy may limit future growth: it will certainly fuel an increase in labour costs and impact profits. The Board will continue to closely monitor related developments to inform decision making on behalf of the Company.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the recent emergence of at least two variants it has been a year involving multiple forms of international and national restrictions and 'lock downs' which have adversely affected global trading. Supply chains were significantly disrupted due to manufacturing restrictions, working from home rules and travel restrictions. As a result commodity prices, shipping and other transport costs have increased massively.

During the year increases in labour, material and energy cost gradually increased stimulating a rise in inflation throughout the world, concerningly in the largest and most indebted economies. Understandably, there is a reluctance to increase interest rates but it seems likely that they will increase in the next few years.

The FTSE All-Share Index increased by 14.5% during the year and the Company's portfolio performed reasonably well with net asset value increasing from 2258.9p to 3036.6p per share, a rise of 34.4%. Due to the uncertainties outlined above and overall equity values, the composition of the portfolio remained largely unchanged but further investments were made to rebalance the risk profile. The share buy-back programme, which was paused for a time, was reinstated and has had a beneficial impact on the Company's net asset value.

172,369 shares were purchased under the Company's share buy-back programme during the year. The share capital at 31st December 2021 at was 7,367,952. The share buy-back programme will continue into 2022.

A final dividend of 24.0p is proposed, making 34.75p for the year, reflecting the Directors' awareness of the importance of dividend income to the Company's investors and its robust underlying financial position. The Directors are closely monitoring the implications of the continuing market volatility and global response to supply chain problems, inflation and the pandemic for the Company's net asset position and future income streams, and will make changes to the Company's dividend policy when deemed appropriate to do so.

Environmental, Social and Governance risks continue to be recognised as significant matters of global concern and the Board is committed to ensuring that the Company, through the Investment Director, appropriately manages and mitigates these risks through its investment strategy.

I am pleased to confirm that the composition of your Board continues to remain stable and I and my Board colleagues look forward to overseeing implementation of the Company's investment strategy and improving returns for shareholders in the future.

In the medium term, the economic outlook is still uncertain but with the continuing international roll-out of COVID 19 immunisation programmes, the lifting of travel restrictions and gradual improvements in supply chain efficiency good companies should be able to make modest progress.

Dr D. M. BRAMWELL

Chairman

18th February 2022

PORTFOLIO STATEMENT

Details of the investments held within the portfolio as at 31st December 2021 are given below by market value:

Holdings Market Value UK Investments 2021 2020 2021 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 Treatt 2,500,000 3,500,000 32,125 28,490 Hill & Smith 1,434,230 1,434,230 25,673 20,194 Macfarlane 17,250,000 17,250,000 22,425 14,869 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 120,714 120,714 19,368 13,635 Vp 1,800,000 1,800,000 16,236 13,500 Electrocomponents 1,300,000 1,300,000 15,678 11,317 Colefax 2,050,000 2,365,000 12,505 9,696 Renold 30,000,000 30,000,000 9,000 3,600 Vitec 500,000 400,000 7,100 3,656 IMI 400,000 275,000 6,944 3,204 Morgan Advanced Materials 1,500,000 1,000,000 5,370 3,110 Carr's 3,300,000 1,750,000 5,280 2,223 Bellway 130,000 80,000 4,337 2,364 Eleco 4,520,781 4,520,781 4,069 3,526 Menzies (John) 882,142 882,142 2,708 2,276 National Grid 137,500 137,500 1,457 1,189 Castings 400,000 400,000 1,400 1,448 Titon 1,265,000 1,265,000 1,391 1,139 GlaxoSmithKline 70,000 70,000 1,125 939 Dialight 238,095 238,095 738 600 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 400,000 400,000 700 640 LPA 650,000 650,000 403 520 Coral Products 2,000,000 2,000,000 290 170 Chamberlin 1,000,000 1,000,000 73 60 Dyson 1,000,000 1,000,000 2 2 Scapa - 8,000,000 - 14,880 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 2 93,600 - 758 Costain 41 41 - - Total Portfolio 196,397 158,005

Unless otherwise specified, the actual holdings are, in each case, of ordinary shares or stock units and of the nominal value for which listing has been granted.

STRATEGIC REPORT

The Strategic Report is designed to provide information primarily about the Company's business and results for the year ended 31st December 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the Chairman's Statement.

PERFORMANCE STATISTICS 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-20 % change NAV per Ordinary Share 3,036.6p 2,258.9p 34.4% Discount to NAV -9.6% -6.8% -2.8% Closing mid-market price per Ordinary Share 2,745.0p 2,105.0p 30.4% Dividends per Ordinary Share 34.75p 32.25p Dividend yield* 1.3% 1.5% Ongoing Charges* 0.3% 0.5% Earnings per Ordinary Share - basic Revenue 38.8p 11.4p Capital 766.0p 4.6p NAV total return* 34.4% -0.7% FTSE All-Share Index 14.5% -12.5%

*These are Alternative Performance Measures.

EXPLANATION OF ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (APMS)

An alternative performance measure is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not prescribed by the relevant accounting standards. The APMs are the dividend yield, ongoing charges and NAV return as defined below.

Dividend Yield

The dividend yield is a financial ratio which indicates how much the Company pays out in dividends each year relative to its share price. The figure is calculated by dividing the aggregate value of dividends per share in a given year by the closing share price and is represented as a percentage.

The dividend yield was calculated as follows: 2021 2020 Total dividends per ordinary share (a) 34.75p 32.25p Closing mid-market price per Ordinary Share (b) 2,745.0p 2,105.0p Dividend Yield (a) / (b) *100 1.3% 1.5%

Ongoing Charges

Ongoing charges are expenses charged to revenue or capital that relate to the operation of the Company as an investment trust and are deemed likely to recur in the foreseeable future. They do not include the costs of acquisition or disposal of investments, financing costs and gains or losses arising on investments. Ongoing charges are calculated on the basis of the annualised ongoing charge as a percentage of the average net asset value in the period.

The calculation methodology for ongoing charges is set out by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") and was calculated as follows:

2021 2020 (GBP000) (GBP000) Total Expenses (a) 724 749 Average NAV (b) 207,111 145,673 Ongoing Charge (a) / (b) *100 0.3% 0.5%

NAV Return

NAV return is the percentage change in closing NAV per share compared with opening NAV per share. NAV return was calculated as follows:

NAV per Ordinary Share 31st December 2021 (a) 3,036.6p NAV per Ordinary Share 31st December 2020 (b) 2,258.9p Return [a/b-1]*100 34.4%

STATUS

The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company is registered as an investment company as defined in section 833 of the Companies Act 2006 and operates as such. The Company is not a close company within the meaning of the provisions of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The Company has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to be a Small Registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM").

In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has conducted its affairs during the year under review, so as to qualify as an investment trust for the purposes of Chapter 4 of Part 24 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and continues to meet the eligibility conditions set out in section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

The Board is directly accountable to its shareholders. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is subject to the Listing Rules, Prospectus Rules and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules published by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The Company is governed by its articles of association, amendments to which must be approved by shareholders by special resolution. The Company is a member of the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

The FCA rules in relation to non-mainstream pooled investments do not apply to the Company.

STRATEGY FOR MEETING THE OBJECTIVES

The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk.

To achieve this objective, the Board continues with its long-term strategy of seeking out undervalued investments that have characteristics consistent with a matrix of criteria developed by the Investment Director. This is supported by the five-yearly review that addresses the above objective. The latest review was conducted in January 2021, which concluded that the continuation of the Company for the period until July 2026 was in the best interests of shareholders.

The Board fulfils its investment objective and policy by operating as an investment company, enabling it to delegate operational matters to specialised third-party service providers. The close-ended nature of the Company allows a longer-term view on investments and means liquidity issues as a result of redemptions are less likely to arise. The Board has closely monitored performance in 2021 to ensure the Company's strategic objectives are continuing to be met.

In pursuing its strategy, close attention is also paid to the control of costs. Further information on this is contained in the Key Performance Indicators on pages 14 and 15.

INVESTMENT SELECTION

There is a rigorous process of risk analysis at the level of the individual investment, based on the characteristics of the investee company. This controls the overall risk profile of the investment portfolio, allowing a higher level of concentration in the investment portfolio.

Following a review by the Board in January 2021, the Investment Director has commenced a gradual refocusing of the portfolio to balance risk and reduce concentration whilst simultaneously further improving performance.

The investment portfolio is managed on a medium-term basis with a low level of investment turnover. This minimises transaction costs and ensures medium-term consistency of the investment approach.

The Company's investment activities are subject to the following limitations and restrictions:

The policy does not envisage hedging either against price or currency fluctuations. Whilst performance is compared against major UK indices, the composition of indices has no influence on investment decisions or the construction of the portfolio. As a result, it is expected that the Company's investment portfolio and performance will deviate from the comparator indices.

Full details of the Company's portfolio are set out on page 8 and further information is set out in Notes 8 to 11 inclusive.

SUSTAINABILITY OF BUSINESS MODEL AND PROMOTING THE SUCCESS OF THE COMPANY

The Board is responsible for the overall strategy of the Company and decisions regarding corporate governance, asset allocation, risk and control. The day-to-day management of the investments is delegated to the Investment Director and the management of the operations to specialist third-party suppliers.

The Directors are conscious of their duties under section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 and, in particular, the overarching duty to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of the shareholders, with careful attention paid to wider stakeholders' interests. The Board is aware of the importance of ensuring that the Company has a sustainable, well-governed business model to achieve its strategy and objectives.

As part of discharging its section 172 duties, the Company, through the Investment Director, uses its influence, where possible, as a shareholder to encourage the companies in which it invests to adopt best practice on environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG") matters. During 2021, the Board successfully completed a programme of engagement with portfolio companies to gauge levels of integration of ESG matters into business strategies, investment plans and future product cycles. The Board intends to build on the positive response from across the investment portfolio in future years. Further related information can be found on pages 13 and 14.

The third party service providers are a key element of ensuring the success of the business model. The Board monitors the chosen service providers closely to ensure that they continue to deliver the expected level of service. The Board also receives regular reporting from them, evaluates the control environment and governing contract in place at each service provider and formally assesses their appointment annually.

The Board notes that the coronavirus pandemic has continued to have a significant impact in 2021, including on the operations of all of its third party service providers. Those service providers have continued to respond flexibly to the pandemic, including reliance upon remote working across much of the year. The Board continues to be satisfied that all have been able to respond appropriately to the disruption and each continues to function effectively. There have been no noticeable variations in either service levels or the Company's ability to operate effectively in 2021.

CULTURE & VALUES

All the Directors seek to discharge their responsibilities and meet shareholder expectations in an open and transparent manner. The Board seeks to recruit Directors who have diverse working experience including managing the types of companies in which the Company invests. The industry experience on the Board ensures there is detailed knowledge and constructive challenge in the decision-making process. This helps the Company achieve its overarching aim of enhancing shareholder value. The Directors are mindful of costs and seek to ensure that the best value is achieved in managing the Company.

The Company's values of skill, knowledge and integrity are aligned to the delivery of its investment objective and are monitored closely by the Board.

The Board seeks to employ third party providers who share the Company's culture and importantly will work with the Directors openly and transparently to achieve the Company's aims. As detailed in the Business Ethics section below, the Board expects and seeks assurance that the companies with which it works adopt working practices that are of a very high standard.

The Responsibilities as an Institutional Shareholder section below describes the Company's approach to managing its investments, including ESG matters.

BUSINESS ETHICS

The Company maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards the provision of illegal services, bribery and corruption in its business activities, including the facilitation of tax evasion. As the Company has no employees other than the Investment Director and the Company's operations are delegated to third-party service providers, the Board seeks assurances, at least annually, from its suppliers that they comply with the provisions of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and maintain adequate safeguards in keeping with the provisions of the Bribery Act 2010 and Criminal Finances Act 2017.

As an investment vehicle the Company does not provide goods or services in the normal course of business, and does not have customers. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the Company is not within the scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

BOARD DIVERSITY

The Company's affairs are overseen by a Board currently comprising four non-executive Directors and one executive Director - all of whom are male. In terms of progress in achieving diversity, the Company is committed to ensuring that vacancies arising are filled by the best qualified candidates and recognises the value of diversity in the composition of the Board. When the Board goes through its next recruitment process, improving the Board's gender and ethnic diversity will be important criteria.

The Directors have broad experience, bringing knowledge of investment markets, business, financial services, accounting and regulatory expertise to discussions on the Company's business. The Directors regularly consider the leadership needs and specific skills required to achieve the Company's investment objective. Whilst appointments are based on skills and experience, the Board is conscious of diversity of gender, social and ethnic backgrounds, cognitive and personal strengths and experience. All appointments are based on objective criteria and merit, and are made following a formal, rigorous and transparent process.

RESPONSIBILITIES AS AN INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER

The Board has delegated authority to the Investment Director for monitoring the corporate governance of investee companies. The Board has delegated to the Investment Director responsibility for selecting the portfolio of investments within investment guidelines established by the Board and for monitoring the performance and activities of investee companies. On behalf of the Company the Investment Director carries out detailed research on investee companies and possible future investee companies through internally generated research. The research includes an evaluation of fundamental details such as financial strength, quality of management, market position and product differentiation. Other aspects of research include an appraisal of social, ethical and environmentally responsible investment policies.

The Board has delegated authority to the Investment Director to vote on behalf of the Company in accordance with the Company's best interests. The primary aim of the use of voting rights is to address any issues which might impinge on the creation of a satisfactory return from investments. The Company's policy is, where appropriate, to enter into engagement with an investee company in order to communicate its views and allow the investee company an opportunity to respond.

In such circumstances the Company would not normally vote against investee company management but would seek, through engagement, to achieve its aim. The Company would vote, however, against resolutions it considers would damage its shareholder rights or economic interests.

The Company has a procedure in place that where the Investment Director, on behalf of the Company, has voted against an investee company resolution, it is reported to the Board.

The Board considers that it is not appropriate for the Company, as a small self-managed investment trust, formally to adopt the UK Stewardship Code. However, many of the UK Stewardship Code's principles on good practice on engagement with investee companies are used by the Company, as described above.

CORPORATE AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

When investments are made, the primary objective is to achieve the best investment return while allowing for an acceptable degree of risk. In pursuing this objective, various factors that may impact on the performance are considered and these may include socially responsible investment issues.

As an investment trust, the Company's own direct environmental impact is minimal. The Company has no greenhouse gas emissions to report from its operations, nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions-producing sources under the Companies Act 2006 (Strategic Report and Directors' Reports) Regulations 2013 for the year to 31st December 2021 (2020: same). All printed material, wherever possible, is on recycled material. The Investment Director attempts to minimise the Company's carbon footprint. The Company's indirect impact occurs through the investments it makes.

The Company does not purchase electricity, heat, steam or cooling for its own use nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions producing sources.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE ('ESG') REPORTING

Of greater importance is the conduct of the companies in the investment portfolio. The Company does not invest in companies which have a significant adverse effect on the global environment and encourages those companies in which it has an investment to pursue responsible environmental policies.

The Company contributes to wider society by generating returns to shareholders whose ownership in shares in the Company affects their savings and by investing in companies which provide employment and innovation. No investments are made in tobacco or fossil fuel producing companies.

The Board now monitors ESG reporting across the Company's investments. Furthermore, during the year the Board, in conjunction with the Company Secretary, approached all portfolio companies to directly discuss their respective ESG strategies and policy frameworks. The following table summarises the key themes of those discussions:

Environment and Social Governance (ESG) Portfolio Review 2021

Company/ Market Consolidated Current Sector Capitalisation* ESG Situation (GBPm) Policy Bellway plc Available on the company's website and 4,117 Comprehensive published in R&A Household Utilities Carr's Group plc e Comprehensive Available on the company's website and Food Products published in R&A Castings plc Available on the company's website and 156 Comprehensive published in R&A Engineering Products Chamberlin plc Work in 6 Progress QCA Corporate Governance Code, ESG in 2021 Engineering Products Colefax Group plc ee 58 Work in A number of policies are in place which are Progress applicable to ESG Coral Products plc Industrials 12 Work in Partial ESG policies in place but not Progress comprehensive Costain Group plc 147 Comprehensive Available on the company's website and Support published in R&A Dialight plc Available on the company's website and 108 Comprehensive published in R&A Electronic & Electrical Equipment Dyson Not applicable - unlisted securities None Delisted in 2011 Not applicable Eleco plc Work in 77 Progress ESG to be implemented in 2021 IT Services Electrocomponents plc Support 5,680 Comprehensive Available on the company's website and published in R&A GlaxoSmithKline plc Available on the company's website and Medicine & Biotech 80,841 Comprehensive published in R&A Research Hill & Smith Holdings plc 1,433 Work in A number of policies are in place which are Engineering Products Progress applicable to ESG IMI plc Available on the company's website and 4,525 Comprehensive published in R&A Engineering Products LPA Group plc Available on the company's website and Electronic & Electrical Equipment 9 Comprehensive published in R&A Macfarlane Group plc Industrials 205 Comprehensive Available on the company's website and published in R&A Menzies (John) plc Industrial 287 Comprehensive Available on the company's website and Transportation published in R&A Morgan Advanced Materials plc 1,023 Comprehensive Available on the company's website and published in R&A Electronic & Electrical Equipment National Grid plc Available on the company's website and Electricity Generation 38,334 Comprehensive published in R&A and Distribution Renold plc Work in Available on the company's website and 68 Progress published in R&A Engineering Products Santander Finance plc Banking Not applicable - fixed Not Applicable Fixed Interest Holding interest Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Subject to 11,839 discussion Subject to discussion Engineering Products Titon Holdings plc Building and 13 Work in A number of policies are in place which are Materials Progress applicable to ESG Treatt plc Work in A number of policies are in place which are

777 Progress applicable to ESG Industrial Chemicals Vitec Group plc 659 Comprehensive Available on the company's website and Engineering Products published in R&A VP plc 372 Work in A number of policies are in place which are Support Progress applicable to ESG

Rights and Issues survey undertaken in March 2021 *As at 31st December 2021

The Board was broadly content with the findings from the ESG review. The Company will continue to monitor the ESG status of the portfolio companies on an annual basis.

STREAMLINED ENERGY AND CARBON REPORTING

The Company is categorised as a lower energy user under the HMRC Environmental Reporting Guidelines March 2019 and is therefore not required to make the detailed disclosures of energy and carbon information set out within the guidelines. The Company's energy and carbon information is therefore not disclosed in this Report.

REVIEW OF THE BUSINESS

A review of the year and commentary on the future outlook is provided in the Chairman's Statement on page 7.

During the year under review, the assets of the Company were invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

During the year the Company's net assets have increased from GBP170.3m to GBP223.7m and at 31st December 2021 the net asset value per Ordinary share was 3,036.6p.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The Board is provided with detailed information on the Company's performance at every Board meeting. Key Performance Indicators are:

-- Shareholders' funds equity return compared to the FTSE All-Share Index (the Company's benchmark index).

-- Dividends per Ordinary share.

-- Ongoing Charge (formerly titled the Total Expense Ratio).

Shareholders' funds equity return

In reviewing the performance of the Company, the Board monitors shareholders' funds in relation to the FTSE All-Share Index. During the year shareholders' funds increased by 34.4% compared to an increase of 14.5% by the FTSE All-Share Index. Over the five years ended 31st December 2021 shareholders' funds increased by 24.6% compared with a rise of 8.6% by the FTSE All-Share Index.

Dividends per Ordinary share

The total dividend per Ordinary share paid and proposed is 34.75p (2020: 32.25p).

Ongoing Charge

Ongoing charges are expenses charged to revenue or capital that relate to the operation of the Company as an investment trust and are deemed likely to recur in the foreseeable future. They do not include the costs of acquisition or disposal of investments, financing costs and gains or losses arising on investments. Ongoing charges are calculated on the basis of the annualised ongoing charge as a percentage of the average net asset value in the period. The Ongoing Charge for the year ended 31st December 2021 was 0.3% (2020: 0.5%).

PRINCIPAL RISKS

The Board of Directors has a process for identifying, evaluating and managing the key risks of the Company. This process operated during the year and has continued to the date of this report. The Directors confirm that during the year they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The Directors describe below those risks and how they are being managed or mitigated.

Investment in an individual smaller company inherently carries a higher risk than investment in an individual large company. In a diversified portfolio, the portfolio risk of a smaller company portfolio is only slightly greater than the portfolio risk of a large company portfolio. The Company manages a diversified portfolio. Additionally, the Company invests overwhelmingly in smaller UK listed and AIM traded companies and has no exposure to derivatives. The principal risks are therefore market price risk and liquidity risk. Further details on these risks and how they are managed may be found in Note 18 to the financial statements on pages 54 and 55.

Additional key risks identified by the Company, together with the Board's approach in dealing with them are as follows:

Investment performance - The performance of the investment portfolio will deviate from the performance of the benchmark index. The Board's objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk. The Board ensures that the Investment Director is managing the portfolio within the scope of the investment policy; the Board monitors the Company's performance against the benchmark; and the Board also receives detailed portfolio attribution analysis. The Board has a clearly defined investment philosophy and operates a diversified portfolio.

Share price discount - Investment trust shares often trade at discounts to their underlying net asset values. The Board monitors the level of the discount of the Ordinary shares. On 7th December 2016, the Company implemented share buy-back arrangements to mitigate the risk of the discount increasing. In August 2021, following a hiatus during the market volatility caused by the pandemic, the Board announced the reintroduction of the share buyback programme. The Board has authorised the repurchase of shares up to a rolling GBP1 million per month until July 2022 (subject to the renewal of the buyback authority at the forthcoming AGM).

Loss of key personnel - The Investment Director is crucial to performance and the loss of the Investment Director could adversely affect performance in the medium term. The Board reviews its strategy for this risk annually.

Regulatory risk - The Company must abide by section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 to maintain its investment trust status. This is achieved by the consistent investment policy and is monitored by the Board. The Board seeks assurance from the Administrator that the investment trust status is being maintained. The Board also reviews a schedule of regulatory risk items at its Board meetings in order to monitor and take action to address any regulatory changes.

Protection of assets - The Company's assets are protected by the use of an independent custodian, Northern Trust Company, and the Board monitors the custodian to ensure assets remain protected. In addition, the Company operates clear internal controls to safeguard all assets.

Political risk - Changes in the political landscape could substantially affect the Company's prospects and the value of its investment portfolio.

Climate change risk - Climate change will bring fundamental shifts to economic activity and human behaviour across the planet. The Board and Investment Manager regularly consider how climate change could affect the Company's investment portfolio and shareholder returns.

Pandemic Risk - The SARS-Coronavirus-2 and its variants have continued to exert strain on both global and localised economies, healthcare infrastructure and social, travel and work patterns. Whilst clear signs of recovery have been visible in 2021 as vaccines allowed more normalised levels of activity, the structural changes that have been accelerated by the pandemic continue to present risks and opportunities for different sectors and their products, markets and supply chains. The Investment Director mitigates exposure to these risks by carefully monitoring Covid responses of portfolio companies and diversifying investments.

Economic conditions - Changes in economic conditions including, but not limited to, interest rates, rates of inflation, competition and tax legislation, could have a substantial effect on the Company's prospects and the value of its investment portfolio. At the time that this Report is published, there is wide speculation that the economic backdrop may become more turbulent in the short to medium term as the world adapts to address post-pandemic challenges, including a much higher rate of inflation both domestically and internationally than has been experienced in last two decades. The pandemic has affected, and will continue to affect, the value of the portfolio companies and has created continuing uncertainty around levels of future revenue from dividends. The investment objective and policy has not changed. The Company's service providers have implemented business continuity plans to ensure their services remain as unaffected as possible and, as such, the Board does not expect there to be adverse changes in the level of service provided.

These and other risks facing the Company are reviewed regularly by the Audit and Compliance Committee and the Board.

SECTION 172 STATEMENT

The Board seeks to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its shareholders, giving consideration to the likely long term consequences of any decision with regard to the interests of its business relationships and the environment in which it operates. The Company has one employee, the Investment Director.

Stakeholder Engagement in the year and their material issues Group Shareholders play an important role in monitoring and safeguarding the governance of the Company and have access to the Board via the Company Secretary throughout the year. Under normal circumstances, the Board welcomes the opportunity to engage with shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, however both the 2020 and 2021 AGMs were held as closed meetings due to the social distancing and travel restrictions in place Investors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. During the year, the Company has continued to communicate with shareholders via the Company Secretary, its website and its financial reports. It is planned that the 2022 AGM will be open to shareholders to attend in person, subject to any applicable Government regulations in force at that time. Shareholders

continue to have the option to vote by proxy and to appoint the Chairman as their proxy. We encourage shareholders to ask questions of the Chairman of the Board, the Investment Director and all other Directors via the Company Secretary. Shareholders may submit questions to cosec@maitlandgroup.com. Communication with shareholders enables the Board to make informed decisions when considering how to promote the success of the Company over the long term. Key suppliers are required to report to the Board on a regular basis and, as detailed on page 11, there is a robust framework in place to evaluate their performance annually. The Company employs a collaborative approach and looks to build long term partnerships based on open terms of business and fair Suppliers payment terms. Following the coronavirus pandemic, the Company's key suppliers have implemented business continuity plans to ensure their services remain as unaffected as possible. There has been enhanced dialogue between the Company and its suppliers during the year to monitor their responses to COVID-19, to ensure that plans were operating effectively and that there were no adverse changes in the level of service provided. Investee The Investment Director meets with the management of companies in which the Company has a significant Companies interest and reports on findings to the Board regularly. As a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Board ensures compliance with the necessary rules Regulators and regulations relevant to the Company in order to build trust and maintain its reputation in the market. As discussed in more detail on pages 15 and 16 and throughout this report, in pursuing the Company's Community and objectives, various factors that may impact on performance are considered. These may include environment environmental, social and governance ('ESG') issues. The Board believes that poor practices can have an impact on the value of investments and potential investments and consideration of ESG factors as part of the investment process is therefore key.

Factoring Stakeholders into Principal Decisions

The Board defines principal decisions as not only those that are material to the Company but also those that are significant to any of the Company's key stakeholders as identified above. In making the following principal decisions, the Board considered the outcome from its stakeholder engagement as well as the need to maintain a reputation for high standards of business conduct and the need to act fairly between the members of the Company.

Refocusing the Investment Portfolio Principal Decision 1 Following a detailed review, the Board agreed that the Investment Director would gradually rebalance and refocus the investment portfolio during 2021 in order to mitigate risk, improve performance and reinvest a proportion of the Company's significant cash reserves in line with the Investment Objectives. Share buy back programme Principal Decision 2 The Directors announced in August 2021 that the Company would recommence the share buyback programme. The Board has authorised repurchases of shares up to a rolling GBP1 million per month until July 2022. The reactivation of the programme is designed to address the share price discount. Dividend Policy Principal The Board continues to operate a progressive dividend policy. Despite continuing uncertainty as a result Decision 3 of the pandemic and economic outlook, the Board has increased the annual dividend, having paid and recommended dividends totalling 34.75p per share to shareholders for the financial year ended 31st December 2021. Principal ESG Review Decision 4 Reflecting the importance of ESG matters globally in 2021, and in particular the increasing emphasis on actions to be taken at business, community and individual level, the Board took the decision to engage with portfolio companies to gauge levels of integration of ESG matters into strategies, investment plans and product cycles. The results are discussed in more detail on pages 13 and 14. Principal Remuneration Decision 5 During the year the Nominations and Remuneration Committee undertook a review of the level of non-executive Directors' fees. The Committee considered the level of fees relative to the Company's peer group, together with the Company's performance and the need to attract and retain directors of a high calibre. The Committee concluded that the fees for each non-executive director should be increased by GBP2,000 per annum with effect from 1st January 2022 and that the fees should continue to be reviewed annually to ensure that the levels of remuneration remained attractive to current and prospective directors. On the recommendation of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee the Board considered and approved the proposed increase in directors' fees.

VIABILITY STATEMENT

The Board reviews the performance and progress of the Company over five-year periods and uses these assessments, regular investment performance updates from the Investment Director and a continuing programme of risk monitoring to assess the future viability of the Company. The Directors consider that a period of five years is a reasonable time horizon to consider the viability of the Company. The Company also uses this period for its strategic planning. The following facts support the Directors' view of the viability of the Company:

-- The Company has a liquid portfolio invested predominantly in readily realisable smaller UK-listed and AIMtraded securities and has short-term cash on deposit.

-- The Company does not use gearing.

-- Expenses of the Company are normally covered four times by investment income and, in 2021, this was againachieved, having reduced to two times in 2020 as a result of the effects of the pandemic.

In order to maintain viability, the Company has a robust risk control framework for the identification and mitigation of risk which is reviewed regularly by Board. Consideration was also given to the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, as detailed on pages 15 and 16. The Directors seek assurances from suppliers that their operations are well managed and that they are taking appropriate action to monitor and mitigate risk. The Board also considered the implications of the pandemic and resultant economic uncertainty in relation to the Company's investment positions, its future income streams and its ability to continue trading.

Based on the above, the Directors confirm that they have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of their assessment.

SHAREHOLDER COMMUNICATION

The Board is committed to maintaining open channels of communication with shareholders. It is the Chairman's role to ensure effective communication with the Company's shareholders and it is the responsibility of the Board to ensure that satisfactory dialogue takes place, based on the mutual understanding of objectives. The Board remains cognisant of the importance of clear communications with shareholders and will respond to all reasonable requests for information or meetings.The Investment Director maintains a regular dialogue with major shareholders and reports to the Board. In the event shareholders wish to raise issues or concerns with the Directors, they are welcome to do so at any time via the Company Secretary at cosec@maitlandgroup.com. The Annual Report and half-year results are circulated to shareholders wishing to receive them and are available on the Company's website. These provide shareholders with a clear understanding of the Company's portfolio and financial position. This information is supplemented by the daily calculation and publication of the NAV per share. Shareholders are encouraged to ask questions either at the Annual General Meeting or via the Company Secretary.

COMPANY'S DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

The number of directors and employees during the year was 5 (2020: 5).

2021 2020

Male Female Male Female Directors (non-executive) 4 0 4 0 Directors (executive) 1 0 1 0 Other Employees 0 0 0 0

The Directors have considered the Strategic Report and believe that taken as a whole it is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance and strategy.

The Strategic Report was approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by:

S. J. B. Knott, Director 18th February 2022

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and financial statements in accordance with applicable United Kingdom law and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union.

The Directors are required to prepare the financial statements for each financial year which present fairly the financial position, the financial performance and cash flows of the Company for that period. In preparing those financial statements the Directors are required to:

-- select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

-- make judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

-- present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable,comparable and understandable information;

-- provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements of IFRS is insufficient toenable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Company'sfinancial position and financial performance;

-- state that the Company has complied with IFRS subject to any material departures disclosed and explainedin the financial statements; and

-- prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume thatthe Company will continue in business.

The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records which disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and to enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006 and Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Directors' Report, Strategic Report and Directors' Remuneration Report that comply with that law and those regulations.

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Visitors to the website need to be aware that legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

The Directors consider that the Annual Report and financial statements taken as a whole are fair, balanced and understandable and provide shareholders with the information necessary to assess the Company's position and performance, business model and strategy.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

-- the financial statements, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, give a true andfair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and

-- the Strategic Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and theposition of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.

Dr D. M. Bramwell, Director S. J. B. Knott, Director

18th February 2022

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the year ended 31st December 2021

Year ended 31st December Year ended 31st December 2021 2020 Notes Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment income 2 3,640 - 3,640 1,603 - 1,603 Other operating income 2 - - - 3 - 3 Total income 3,640 - 3,640 1,606 - 1,606 Gains on fair value through 9 - 58,259 58,259 - 349 349 profit or loss assets (Losses) on subsidiary holding 9 - (758) (758) - - - 3,640 57,501 61,141 1,606 349 1,955 Expenses Investment management fee - - - - - - Other expenses 3 724 34 758 749 - 749 724 34 758 749 - 749 Profit before finance costs and 2,916 57,467 60,383 857 349 1,206 taxation Finance costs - - - - - - Profit before tax 2,916 57,467 60,383 857 349 1,206 Tax 5 - - - - - - Profit for the year 2,916 57,467 60,383 857 349 1,206 Earnings per share Return per Ordinary share 7 38.8p 766.0p 804.8p 11.4p 4.6p 16.0p

The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

The profit for the year disclosed above represents the Company's total Comprehensive Income. The Company does not have any other Comprehensive Income.

All items in the above statement are those of the single entity and derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the year.

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

BALANCE SHEET

as at 31st December 2021

Non-current assets 2021 2020 Notes Investments - fair value through profit GBP'000 GBP'000 or loss 9 196,397 158,005 196,397 158,005 Current assets Trade and other receivables 12 641 681 Amounts due from Group undertakings - - Cash and cash equivalents 26,761 12,474 27,402 13,155 Total assets 223,799 171,160 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13 67 73 Amounts due to Group undertakings - 758 67 831 Total assets less current liabilities 223,732 170,329 Net assets 223,732 170,329 Equity Called up share capital 14 1,842 1,885 Capital redemption reserve 15 413 370 Retained reserves: Capital reserve 15 81,410 63,842 Revaluation reserve 15 137,959 102,833 Revenue reserve 15 2,108 1,399 Total equity 223,732 170,329 Net asset value per share Ordinary shares 16 3036.6p 2258.9p

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

The financial statements were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 18th February 2022. They were signed on its behalf by:

Dr D. M. Bramwell, Director

S. J. B. Knott, Director

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the year ended 31st December 2021

Capital Share Redemption Capital Revaluation Revenue Total Balance at capital reserve reserve reserve reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 31st December 2019 1,885 370 64,742 101,584 2,974 171,555 Changes in equity for 2020 Profit for the year - - (900) 1,249 857 1,206 Total recognised income and expense 1,885 370 63,842 102,833 3,831 172,761 Ordinary shares bought back and - - - - - - cancelled Dividends 6 - - - - (2,432) (2,432) As at 31st December 2020 1,885 370 63,842 102,833 1,399 170,329 Capital Share Redemption Capital Revaluation Revenue Total Balance at capital reserve reserve reserve reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 31st December 2020 1,885 370 63,842 102,833 1,399 170,329 Changes in equity for 2021 Profit for the year - - 22,341 35,126 2,916 60,383 Total recognised income and expense 1,885 370 86,183 137,959 4,315 230,712 Ordinary shares bought back and (43) 43 (4,551) - - (4,551) cancelled Dividends 6 - - (222) - (2,207) (2,429) As at 31st December 2021 1,842 413 81,410 137,959 2,108 223,732

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the year ended 31st December 2021

2021 2020 Cashflows from operating activities Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 Profit before tax 60,383 1,206 Adjustments for: Gains on investments (57,501) (349) Purchases of investments 9 (9,502) (6,697) Proceeds on disposal of investments 9 28,611 4,742 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 21,991 (1,098) Decrease/(increase) in receivables 40 (147) Decrease in payables (6) (7) (Decrease)/increase in amounts payable to group undertakings (758) 836 Net cash from operating activities before income taxes 21,267 (416) Income taxes received - - Net cash from operating activities 21,267 (416) Cashflows from financing activities Ordinary shares bought back (4,551) - Dividends paid 6 (2,429) (2,432) Net cash used in financing activities (6,980) (2,432) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,287 (2,848) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 12,474 15,322 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 26,761 12,474

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the year ended 31st December 2021

1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basis of Accounting

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared under the historical cost basis as modified by the revaluation of certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss and in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), which comprise standards and interpretations approved by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and International Accounting Standards ("IAS") and Standing Interpretations Committee interpretations approved by the International Accounting Standards Committee ("IASC") that remain in effect, and to the extent that they have been adopted by the European Union ("EU").

The Company's assets consist mainly of equity shares in companies listed on recognised stock exchanges and in most circumstances, including in the current market environment, are considered to be realisable within a short timescale and, accordingly, the Board believes that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least twelve months from the date of approval of the financial statements. The Board has considered the impact of COVID-19 and believes this will have a limited impact on the Company's operational resources and existence. Having assessed these factors, the principal risks and other matters discussed in connection with the viability statement, the Board considers it appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis in the preparation of the financial statements.

The principal accounting policies are set out below. Where presentational guidance set out in the Statement of Recommended Practice ("SORP") for "financial statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts" issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") in October 2019 is consistent with the requirements of IFRS, the Directors have sought to prepare the financial statements on a basis compliant with the recommendations of the SORP.

In accordance with IFRS 10 (Investment Entities Amendments), the Company measures its subsidiary at fair value through profit and loss and does not consolidate it.

The following new and amended standards are effective this year and have been adopted although they have no material impact on the financial statements.

There have been minor amendments to IAS 39 and IFRS 4, 7, 9, 16 (interest rate benchmark reform phase 2) which were effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st January 2021 and therefore have not had any material impact on the financial statements. Amendments to IAS 16 (proceeds before intended use), IAS 37 (onerous contracts -cost of fulfilling a contract), IFRS 3 (reference to the conceptual framework) and those relating to the Annual Improvements 2018-2020 Cycle are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st January 2022 and do not impact on the financial statements.

Income

Dividend income is included in the financial statements on the ex-dividend date. All other income is included

on an accruals basis.

Expenses

All expenses are accounted for on an accruals basis. Expenses are charged through the revenue account

except as follows:

-- Expenses which are incidental to the acquisition of an investment are included within the cost of theinvestment.

-- Expenses which are incidental to the disposal of an investment are deducted from the disposal proceeds ofthe investment.

Taxation

The charge for taxation is based on the net revenue for the year. Deferred taxation is recognised in respect of all timing differences that have originated but not reversed at the balance sheet date. Investment trusts which have approval under section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 are not liable for taxation on capital gains.

Dividends

Dividends payable to shareholders are recognised in the financial statements when they are paid or, in the case of final dividends, when they are approved by the shareholders.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash comprises cash in hand and deposits payable on demand. Cash equivalents are short-term highly liquid

investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash.

Investments

Investments are classified as fair value through profit or loss as the Company's business is investing in financial

assets with a view to profiting from their total return in the form of interest, dividends or capital growth.

Changes in the value of investments held at fair value through profit or loss and gains and losses on disposal are recognised in the Income Statement as "Gains or losses of investments held at fair value through profit or loss". Also included within this heading are transaction costs in relation to the purchase or sale of investments.

All investments, classified as fair value through profit or loss, are further categorised into the following fair value hierarchy:

Level 1 - Unadjusted prices quoted in active markets for identical assets and liabilities.

Level 2 - Having inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (ie as prices) or indirectly (ie derived from prices).

Level 3 - Having inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable data.

Investments traded in organised markets are valued at their fair value, which is determined by the quoted market bid price at the close of business at the Balance Sheet date. Where trading in a security is suspended, the investment is valued at the Board's estimate of its fair value.

Unquoted investments are valued by the Board at fair value using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

2. INCOME 2021 2020 Income from investments GBP'000 GBP'000 Franked investment income 2,882 1,603 Dividend from subsidiary 758 - Other operating income Other income - 3 Total income 3,640 1,606 Income from investments UK equity listed 2,800 1,565 AIM traded 82 38 Unlisted stock - - Dividend from subsidiary 758 - 3,640 1,603 3. OTHER EXPENSES 2021 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 Staff costs (note 4) 293 367 Non-executive Directors' fees 94 94 Administration fees 145 102 Auditor's remuneration - Audit 17 17 - Review of the half yearly report 4 4 - Other services to the Company and its subsidiaries - 4 Secretarial services 42 42 Other 129 119 724 749 Capital expenses 34 - 758 749

In 2020 Auditor's other services comprised tax compliance services. These services are no longer provided by the Auditor.

4. STAFF COSTS 2021 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 Wages and salaries 255 320 Social security costs 38 47 293 367 Number Number The average number of staff employed by the Company was 1 1 GBP'000 GBP'000 Directors' emoluments 349 414 349 414 The highest paid Director received total emoluments of GBP255,000 (2020: GBP319,500). 5. TAX ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES 2021 2020 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 UK corporation tax at 19.00% (2020: - - - - - - 19.00%) Tax receivable - - - - - - - - - - - - Profit before tax 2,916 57,467 60,383 857 349 1,206 Tax on profit at standard rate 554 10,919 11,473 163 66 229 Factors affecting the recovery/charge for the year: Income not taxable (692) - (692) (305) - (305) Capital items not taxable - (10,925) (10,925) - (66) (66) Unutilised losses carried forward 138 6 144 142 - 142 - - - - - -

No provision for deferred taxation has been made in the current year or in the prior year. The Company has not provided for deferred tax on capital gains or losses arising on the revaluation or disposal of investments as it is exempt from tax on these items because of its status as an investment trust company.

Factors that may affect future tax charges

The Company has not recognised any deferred tax asset arising as a result of having unutilised management expenses. These expenses will only be utilised if the tax treatment of the Company's income and capital gains changes or if the Company's investment profile changes.

6. DIVIDENDS

Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders in the year:

2021 2020

GBP'000 GBP'000

Ordinary (Paid)

Final dividend for the year ended 31st December 2020 of 21.5p per share

(18.56p per share from Revenue and 2.94p per share from Capital) (year ended 31st December 2019: 21.5p) 1,621 1,621 Interim dividend for the year ended 31st December 2021 of 10.75p per share (year ended 31st December 2020: 808 811 10.75p) 2,429 2,432

2021 2020

GBP'000 GBP'000

Ordinary

Proposed final dividend payable for the year ended 31st December 2021 of 24.0p

per share (year ended 31st December 2020: 21.5p) based on shares in issue of

7,304,369 at 15th February 2022 (7,540,321 at 15th February 2021) 1,753 1,621

The final dividend payable is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting and has not been included as a liability in these financial statements.

Set out below is the total dividend paid and payable in respect of the financial year, which is the basis on which the requirements of section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 are considered.

2021 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 Revenue available for distribution by way of dividend for the year 2,916 857 Ordinary Interim dividend for the year ended 31st December 2021 of 10.75p per share (808) (811) (year ended 31st December 2020: 10.75p) Proposed final dividend for the year ended 31st December 2021 of 24.0p per share (1,753) (1,621) (year ended 31st December 2020: 21.5p) Net addition/(reduction) to Revenue reserve 355 (1,575) 7. RETURN PER SHARE

2021 2020

Income Income

GBP'000 GBP'000

Return attributable to equity shareholders:

Revenue return 2,916 857

Capital return 57,467 349

60,383 1,206

p p

Revenue return per share 38.8 11.4

Capital return per share 766.0 4.6

804.8 16.0

Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the year of 7,502,568 (2020: 7,540,321).

8. INVESTMENTS

Analysis of the investments

The number of companies or institutions in which equities, convertibles or fixed interest securities were held

was 28 (2020: 28).

EQUITY GROUPS 2021 2020 Basic Materials GBP'000 % GBP'000 % Chemicals 42,775 21.78 28,490 18.03 Industrials General Industrials 22,425 11.42 14,869 9.41 Electronic & Electrical Equipment 738 0.37 3,710 2.35 Industrial Engineering 60,485 30.80 42,136 26.66 Support Services 34,622 17.63 27,093 17.15 Consumer Goods Household Goods & Home Construction 4,337 2.21 2,364 1.50 Food Producers - - 2,223 1.41 Healthcare Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,125 0.57 940 0.59 Utilities Gas, Water & Multiutilities 1,457 0.74 1,189 0.75 AIM Traded Stocks 27,731 14.12 33,591 21.26 Unlisted 2 - 2 - Subsidiary - - 758 0.48 FIXED INTEREST Preference 700 0.36 640 0.41 Total UK 196,397 100.00 158,005 100.00

9. INVESTMENTS HELD AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

Investments listed on a recognised 2021 2020 investment exchange GBP'000 GBP'000 UK equity listed investments at fair value 168,664 123,654 AIM traded stocks 27,731 33,591 Unlisted stock 2 2 Subsidiary undertakings (note 10) - 758 196,397 158,005 Listed Subsidiary undertakings Total Unlisted 2021 2021 2021 2021 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Opening book cost 33,392 21,369 411 55,172 Opening unrealised appreciation 90,262 12,224 347 102,833 Opening valuation 123,654 33,593 758 158,005 Movements in the year Purchases at cost 9,502 - - 9,502 Sales - proceeds (9,475) (19,136) - (28,611) Sales - realised gains on sales 8,914 13,872 - 22,786 Decrease in subsidiary bookcost - - (411) (411) Increase/(decrease) in unrealised appreciation 36,069 (596) (347) 35,126 Closing valuation 168,664 27,733 - 196,397 Closing book cost 42,333 16,105 - 58,438 Closing unrealised appreciation 126,331 11,628 - 137,959 168,664 27,733 - 196,397 Realised gains on sales 8,914 13,872 (411) 22,375 Increase/(decrease) in unrealised appreciation 36,069 (596) (347) 35,126 Gains on investments 44,983 13,276 (758) 57,501

With the exception of the subsidiary and the unlisted stock, the Company's investments are Level 1 assets under the definition of IFRS 7 and comprise equity listed and AIM traded investments classified as held at fair value through profit or loss.

During the year transaction costs of GBP77,763 were incurred on the acquisition of investments (2020: GBP49,241). Costs relating to disposals of investments during the year amounted to GBP30,894 (2020: GBP12,434). All transaction costs have been included within investments at fair value. 10. SUBSIDIARY UNDERTAKINGS

The Company has one wholly owned subsidiary undertaking:

Proportion of nominal value of issued shares and Country of incorporation and voting Principal operation Description of shares activity held rights held Name Discretionary Unit Fund Dormant England Ordinary 100% Managers Limited

Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited had capital and reserves of GBP2 and a loss of nil taking into account the dividend paid of GBP758,397 for the year ended 31st December 2021. 11. SIGNIFICANT INTERESTS

The Company has a holding of 3% or more that is material in the context of the financial statements in the

following investments as at 31st December 2021:

Name % holding Colefax 25.83 Renold 13.31 Titon 11.35 Macfarlane 10.93 Eleco 5.44 LPA 4.83 Vp 4.48 Treatt 4.18 Carr's 3.52 12. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES 2021 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 Prepayments and accrued income 641 681 641 681 13. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES 2021 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 Accruals 67 73 67 73 14. SHARE CAPITAL 2021 2020 Allotted, Called Up and Fully Paid GBP'000 GBP'000 7,367,952 Ordinary shares of 25p each (2020: 7,540,321) 1,842 1,885 Number of Ordinary shares 2021 Balance at beginning of year 7,540,321 Ordinary shares bought back and cancelled (172,369) Balance at end of year 7,367,952 15. RESERVES Capital redemption reserve Capital Revaluation reserve Revenue reserve reserve GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Beginning of year 370 63,842 102,833 1,399 Ordinary shares bought back and cancelled 43 (4,551) - - Increase in unrealised appreciation - - 35,126 - Net gains on realisation of investments - 22,375 - - Capital expenses - (34) - - Profit for year - - - 2,816 Dividends - (222) - (2,207) End of year 413 81,410 137,959 2,108

The capital reserve represents those realised profits and losses arising on the disposal of investments. The revaluation reserve represents unrealised profits and losses arising on the revaluation of investments held.

16. NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE The net asset value per Ordinary share calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association was as follows: Net asset value per Net asset value attributable Ordinary share attributable 2021 2020 2021 2020 p p GBP'000 GBP'000 Ordinary shares 3036.6 2258.9 223,732 170,329 The movements during the year were as follows: Ordinary shares GBP'000 Total net assets attributable at beginning of year 170,329 Ordinary shares bought back and cancelled (4,551) Total recognised gains for the year 58,225 Transfer to reserves (271) Total net assets attributable at end of year 223,732 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 7,367,952

The Company may repurchase its own shares and then cancel them, reducing the freely traded shares ranking for dividends and enhancing returns and earnings per Ordinary Share to the remaining Shareholders. When the Company repurchases its shares, it does so at a total cost below the prevailing NAV per share.

The estimated percentage added to the NAV per share from buybacks of 0.3% is derived from the repurchase of shares in the market at a discount to the prevailing NAV at the point of repurchase. The shares were bought back at a weighted average discount of 10.8%. No shares were repurchased in 2020.

2021 2020 Weighted average discount of buybacks 10.8% 0.0% a Percentage of shares bought back 2.3% 0.0% b NAV accretion from buyback 0.3% 0.0% (a*b)/(100%-b)

17. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the year the Company had the following transactions with Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited,

its subsidiary undertaking:

2021 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 Dividends received 758 - Amounts (due to)/owed by subsidiary undertaking - (758)

18. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

The Company's financial instruments comprise securities, cash balances and debtors and creditors that arise from its operations, for example, in respect of sales and purchases awaiting settlement and debtors for accrued income.

The investment policy and objectives of the Company are stated on page 1.

As an investment trust, the Company invests in securities for the long term. Accordingly it is, and has been, throughout the year under review, the Company's policy that no short-term trading in investments or other financial instruments shall be undertaken.

The main risks arising from the Company's financial instruments are market price risk, liquidity risk and credit risk. The Board's policy for managing these risks is summarised below. These policies have remained unchanged since the beginning of the year to which these financial statements relate.

Market price risk

