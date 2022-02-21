Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC 
Stuttgart
21.02.22
08:16 Uhr
4,940 Euro
-0,260
-5,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.02.2022 | 12:22
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback

DJ Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback 21-Feb-2022 / 13:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback

21 February 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces that JSC VTB Capital ("VTBC") has, between 14 February 2022 to 18 February 2022, made purchases of the Company's global depositary receipts (ISIN: US33835G2057) (the "GDRs") on the Moscow Exchange pursuant to the Company's GDR buyback programme announced on 24 January 2022 (the "Programme"). In turn, the GDRs purchased by VTBC will be sold to the Company.

Aggregated and detailed information regarding such purchases is set out below. 

Highest price paid per  Lowest price paid per  VWAP  Aggregate Price 
                     GDR            GDR               Paid 
                                              per GDR 
Aggregated Information   GDRs 
Date            purchased 
                     (RUB) 
 
14/02/2022 - 18/02/2022  133,629    465            443.7          456.33 60,978,931.20

Schedule of purchases:

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades conducted by VTBC under the Programme during the period to which this announcement relates is available at:

https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/buyback/

Since the beginning of the buyback Programme the Company has purchased 336,307 GDRs.

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

Today there are more than 4,900 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers.

In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts 

Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations 
Elena Mironova        Ekaterina Lukina 
ir@fix-price.com       elukina@fix-price.ru 
+7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) +7 967 009 32 70 
EM 
Dmitry Zhadan    Peter Morley    Ekaterina Shatalova 
zhadan@em-comms.com morley@em-comms.com shatalova@em-comms.com 
+7 916 770 8909   +43 676 684 5252  +7 915 321 8579

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  144387 
EQS News ID:  1284623 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284623&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2022 05:50 ET (10:50 GMT)

FIX PRICE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.