Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback

21 February 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces that JSC VTB Capital ("VTBC") has, between 14 February 2022 to 18 February 2022, made purchases of the Company's global depositary receipts (ISIN: US33835G2057) (the "GDRs") on the Moscow Exchange pursuant to the Company's GDR buyback programme announced on 24 January 2022 (the "Programme"). In turn, the GDRs purchased by VTBC will be sold to the Company.

Aggregated and detailed information regarding such purchases is set out below.

Highest price paid per Lowest price paid per VWAP Aggregate Price GDR GDR Paid per GDR Aggregated Information GDRs Date purchased (RUB) 14/02/2022 - 18/02/2022 133,629 465 443.7 456.33 60,978,931.20

Schedule of purchases:

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades conducted by VTBC under the Programme during the period to which this announcement relates is available at:

https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/buyback/

Since the beginning of the buyback Programme the Company has purchased 336,307 GDRs.

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

Today there are more than 4,900 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers.

In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts

Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova Ekaterina Lukina ir@fix-price.com elukina@fix-price.ru +7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) +7 967 009 32 70 EM Dmitry Zhadan Peter Morley Ekaterina Shatalova zhadan@em-comms.com morley@em-comms.com shatalova@em-comms.com +7 916 770 8909 +43 676 684 5252 +7 915 321 8579

