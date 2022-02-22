Data company IHS Markit expects almost nine out of ten big solar projects in the Americas over the next three years to be tracker mounted. More than a terrawatt of new solar will be added from this year to the end of 2025, the analyst predicted.Over the next four years solar tracker makers can expect a boom in the Americas, Polish policymakers will continue to bask in the success of their household solar incentive scheme, and the Japanese PV market will center on business installations. Those were among the findings of a survey of the prospects for a global solar market that will surpass 1TW of ...

