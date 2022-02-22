Indianapolis-based CoinCoffee, LLC. Launches the World's First Premium Crypto Coffee

CoinCoffee, LLC. is an Indianapolis, IN-based company that plans to disrupt the coffee category by launching the world's first premium crypto coffee smart contract token on the Solana Blockchain.

ZIONSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Among thousands of emerging crypto projects, none stand out as CoinCoffee, LLC. In partnership with Julian Coffee Roasters, this project is launching the world's first premium crypto coffee and aims to reshape the landscape of the coffee industry by introducing the CoinCoffee token, and a new coffee experience through its re-imagined retail coffee shops throughout the country.

The project's leaders point out that they wish to make IPO investments more approachable and quality coffee more accessible, stating:

"When it comes to traditional IPO investments, the average consumer is faced with a barrier to getting in at the ground floor because that is typically reserved for investment bankers. CoinCoffee is disrupting this model by making the ground level (the pre-sale and initial coin offering) easily accessible to all its customers when a bag of CoinCoffee is purchased."

CoinCoffee is in phase I of its roadmap, which includes finalizing its smart contract on the Solana blockchain, expanding its leadership team, and onboarding new partners.

Coin Coffee's CEO, Andre Ramsey announced in January the expansion of its ecosystem by partnering with ThorGaurds. TheJordude, Lead at ThorGuards stated:

"We're excited to expand the ThorGuards ecosystem further by partnering with a brand that connects the metaverse with real-life products. With all the grinding and research done in crypto and NFTs, I'm sure everyone needs a cup of coffee. By having an inclusive and low entry barrier product, I think this partnership can open many doors of opportunity for both the ThorGuards community and CoinCoffee."

CoinCoffee, LLC. introduces the Blockchain "O.G.," an organic medium roast coffee with notes of chocolate and brown sugar, as well as the Rocket Fuel, which is a double-caffeinated dark roast brew with an earthy aroma. Both products can be ordered in whole bean and ground variants.

Customers can order CoinCoffee, LLC. products online and use both traditional and crypto to purchase.

The project's leaders emphasize that "buying a bag of CoinCoffee automatically adds customers to our whitelist to be notified of the details just by scanning the barcode on the bag. It allows each customer to participate in both the pre-sale and initial coin offering of our token and NFTs when released."

By creating convenient whitelists, CoinCoffee strives to build a community of coffee enthusiasts and "remove the barriers long-coveted by investment bankers." With the launch of its smart contract token, CoinCoffee strives to improve fair-trade by funneling a portion of its revenue back to the farmers within its supply chain and plans to launch retail coffee shops in every major city, making mainstream crypto adoption more accessible.

CoinCoffee, LLC. was soft-launched in the final months of 2021, and with its premium coffee now available online, thousands are eagerly waiting for the arrival of CoinCoffee tokens & NFT's.

About CoinCoffee

CoinCoffee is the first premium crypto coffee, and they seek to disrupt the coffee category through the launch of its smart contract token on the Solana Blockchain. Investors of the project can get details and participate in the upcoming pre-sale and initial coin offering by buying a bag of CoinCoffee, which adds customers to a list for notifications. This removes the barriers long owned by whales and investment groups and makes getting involved early in a crypto project as simple as buying a bag of coffee.

About Julian Coffee Roasters

Julian Coffee Roasters est. in 2004 is an awarding-winning coffee roaster that offers hand-crafted coffee carefully chosen and ethically sourced from around the world and believes in giving back to the community through its purpose-driven coffee initiatives. JCR is located in Zionsville, IN

About ThorGuards

ThorGuards is a collection of 9,999 NFT characters on the Ethereum Blockchain, inspired by THORChain, Norse mythology, and cyberpunk aesthetics. Each ThorGuard is a completely original combination of hundreds of potential attributes. The collection features rich and powerful 3D artwork and offers each NFT holder first-of-its-kind utility and benefits across the THORChain ecosystem.

More information about CoinCoffee, LLC. is available on the brand's official website .

Contact details:

Company: CoinCoffee, LLC.

Email Address: andre@coincoffee.life

Contact: Andre D. Ramsey

Address: 10830 Bennett Pkwy Suite N. Zionsville, IN 46077

Country: United States

Website: http://www.coincoffee.life

SOURCE: CoinCoffee, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/689525/Indianapolis-based-CoinCoffee-LLC-Launches-the-Worlds-First-Premium-Crypto-Coffee