IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP), a medical technology company specialized in vertebral implants, today announces the first surgeries in the United Stations with the ORIGIN cervical plate, from OSD's Cervical range.

Phillip Esce MD, of Carolina Orthopaedic Neurosurgical Associates, said: "I regularly use cervical plates in my surgical practice. This new implant was easy and fast to use during the first cases, and the post-operative clinical outcome is highly satisfactory. We will now monitor these patients to confirm the results over the longer term

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of IMPLANET, added: "These first implantations are the consequence of the synergies resulting from our merger with OSD, reflecting the advantages of expanding our range of implants for spine surgery. We intend to build on this initial success and intensify our commercial approach, notably in the United States. Our network of agents will now be able to present surgeons with an enhanced range that includes the ORIGIN cervical plate, which has CE marking and FDA clearance. This first step should rapidly lead us to establish our offer on the American market in the field of cervical spine surgery, estimated at $1.35 billion with over 368,000 surgeries1

Following the acquisition of Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD) and thanks to its Boston-based commercial subsidiary, Implanet was able to initiate the commercial promotion of the ORIGIN range of anterior cervical plates in the United States in late 2021. These cervical plates are now at the heart of Implanet's product portfolio and have allowed the Company to sign numerous commercial agreements, such as the partnership signed with ulrich medical in 2021.

ORIGIN range sales have been constantly growing since it was first marketed, with more than 7,000 plates sold worldwide to date. Having received CE marking in 2009, the ORIGIN cervical plate range was granted 510(k) regulatory clearance from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States in 2020.

These surgical operations are the first tangible results of the synergies generated with OSD. For the last 6 months, Implanet has been capitalizing on both entities' distribution networks and customers to increase its volume of business. The recent signing of a partnership with ulrich medical for the distribution of JAZZ implants and ORIGIN cervical plates in Germany also represents a growth factor for business, as do the synergies products by combining JAZZ Cap and JAZZ PF with OSD's SAXXO pedicle screw range.

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ) complemented by the product range offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 29 staff and recorded a consolidated revenue of €6.1 million in 2021. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

The Company would like to remind readers that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

1 Source Global Market Model 2018

