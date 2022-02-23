Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - With the continuous and rapid evolution of DeFi, Cryptogram Token is one of the companies motivated by the opportunities to build new products in the cryptocurrency space.



Cryptogram Token

A Cryptogram Token is a deflationary token that is decoupled from the real world, as well as real-world value and scarcity built in. Cryptogram's fully integrated platform for automated distribution enables users to freely distribute content, while engaging in cross-chain commerce, in a decentralized and anonymous manner.

"Our goal is to eliminate the barriers that have arisen between investors, as well as between investors and developers, due to opaque markets and ineffective regulation, making Cryptogram a truly anonymous ecosystem with features and services that are unmatched in the crypto space," the developers shared.

Besides anonymous messaging, investors will have access to exclusive features like a subscription-based channel for top traders, and a launchpad for promoting approved coins and tokens. Cryptogram also addresses the concern that investors may have about the quality and authenticity of their projects by implementing background checks for both users and developers. As a result of doing so, they are able to provide a secure environment for all investors.

Cryptogram Token is centered around their community-driven desire to develop something that will benefit everyone in the crypto community, therefore creating their own platform.

Users on the Cryptogram platform will benefit from their interactions with whales as well as average users. With the assistance of the platform, experienced traders can increase their following through the use of their exceptional trading skills. On the other hand, ordinary investors have the chance to gain access to the information contained within the whales and then discuss crypto strategies with them. Cryptogram values privacy and safety more than anything else, which is why it offers all these unprecedented possibilities for everyone to build a relationship with fellow investors in a fully encrypted and anonymous chat environment.

Furthermore, Cryptogram emphasizes being able to maximize returns for its investors and introduces a one-of-a-kind proposition for them: 60% of all revenue gained by the company and its subsequent applications will be distributed to the token holders every quarter.

Cryptogram Token continues to be innovative in its pursuit to become one of the leading crypto ventures in the industry. The developers are looking forward to releasing next-level utilities for the platform that will surely be remembered in the years to come.

