- (PLX AI) - Stadler Rail says OBB awards Stadler the contract for 186 double-decker trains once again.
- • Following some confusion regarding Stadler's qualified electronic signature, the Supreme Administrative Court in Vienna finally cleared the way, the company said
- • The framework agreement has a ten-year term and a total volume of up to EUR 3 billion
- • We are extremely pleased that, after a delayed tendering process, we have now been legally awarded the contract by ÖBB, Stadler CEO said
